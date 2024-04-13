Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 4.12.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Tavion Heights vs. Uriah Connors

-Howard notes that Connors “Loves to Fight.” I see what you did there! Heights gets a go-behind and takes Connors to the mat. He gets a side headlock and moves to a standing side headlock. Connors grabs the hair and throws some strikes, but runs into an elbow in the corner. Connors counters a kick attempt and gets basically a roll-up, but instead of a pin, he throws Heights throw the ropes and to the floor. That was pretty sweet! Back in the right Connors unloads with a loud chop! Connors grinds Heights to the mat and gets a two-count. He grabs a nerve hold and delivers a knee to cut off a comeback attempt. Dropkick gets a two-count and then to the corner for another loud chop. Connors gets up a boot to block a charging Heights and then hooks him in a wacky submission in the ropes. Howard lets me know it was a modified Tarantula. That seems about right! Heights escapes and gets an Electric Chair Drop. Heights starts his rally and gets the twisting belly-to-belly suplex for the pin at 5:02.

Winner: Tavion Heights via pin at 5:02

-Solid five-minute match as Heights continues to come along and I want to see more of Connors. **

-Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright get promo time backstage and yes, they do look alike.

-WWE Draft commercial! Having it at the same time as The NFL Draft makes all the sense in the world.

-WWE Live commercial! I know SmackDown is in Pittsburgh next week and we are getting a decent card with Bayley defending her new title, and a pair of #1 Contender’s Matches.

Stevie Turner and Blair Davenport vs. Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright

-Turner starts with Bright and Bright gets arm control. Tag to Grey who comes off the top with a double axe. Blind tag by Davenport and she gets in a shot from behind. Grey with a backslide for two! Tag to Bright and she gets a leap-frog onto the arm of Davenport. Blair lands some strikes and makes the tag to Turner. Bright fights out of the corner and suckers Turner into her corner. Tandem offense gets a two-count and then everyone in the ring. Davenport gets sent to the floor as Grey gets a roll-up on Turner for two. Blair in for the save and she helps turn the tide. Backstabber by Turner and a double stomp off the top from Davenport follows. Running boot from Davenport followed by an elbow for a two count. Backbreaker gets a two-count! Tag to Turner and we get a double suplex for two. Grey hits a forearm, but she can’t make the tag as Turner cuts her off. Snap-mare gets a one count! Half-crab as some in the crowd chants for Grey to tap. Grey kicks away but again gets cut off before getting to her corner. Davenport gets caught with a head scissors and now is the tag to Bright. She runs wild and screams a lot as she shows some good fire. Standing moonsault as Davenport accidentally gave a boost there. Standing moonsault catches knees from Davenport. Falcon Arrow finishes for the pin at 6:15.

Winners: Stevie Turner and Blair Davenport

-This one was a little rough and probably went a bit longer than needed. Again though, they need the ring time and sometimes you have to throw them out there to sink or swim as that is the point of this show. *

-Backlash: France! May 4!

-WWE Shop commercial!

Dion Lennox vs. Eddy Thorpe

-Howard notes that Thorpe is undefeated on Level Up! They lock up and Lennox gets a wrist-lock into an arm ringer. Thorpe counters into a side headlock. Push off and they collide in the middle of the ring with neither man gaining an advantage. Lennox runs into an elbow but comes back with a sweet dropkick. Good elevation there! Back to the side headlock and he takes it to the ground. Thorpe back with a shotgun dropkick followed by a running elbow in the corner. Back elbow gets a two-count! Abdominal stretch goes on for a bit. Thorpe sends Lennox into the corner, but he fires out with a clothesline to leave both men down. Thorpe misses a chop and Lennox gets a weird-looking punch. Atomic drop followed by another clothesline. Thorpe is bouncing all over the place for Thorpe here. Thorpe with knees to the ribs, but Thorpe lands a shot and gets an Impaler DDT for the win at 5:03.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe via pin at 5:03

-Thorpe had to work hard for that one as Lennox was getting a bit wild and sloppy at times. There were a few instances when things looked a little wonky for whatever reason. You get that on this show at times with these kids, but Thorpe reigned him in enough. *1/2

-Thanks for reading!