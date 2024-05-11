Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 5.10.24  

-Welcome to another edition of NXT Level Up! Happy 11th Birthday to my nephew! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: WWF Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Wren Sinclair vs. Wendy Choo

-Choo gets a big pop as this is her first match in 11 months. “Welcome Back,” chant! Sinclair seems happy to have Choo back as well. Lockup to start and Choo gets an armdrag and waves at Wren. Sinclair gets a go behind and a roll-up for a one count. Choo tries to shoot in, but Sinclair controls the arm. She takes Choo down and hooks an armbar. Choo reverses and gets a roll-up for two. Dropkick by Choo! She charges in the corner and eats an elbow. They collide for a double down and they they fight over control in the middle of the ring and Wren gets an abdominal stretch. Choo reverse, but Sinclair keeps the advantage as she rams Choo face first into the mat for another two count. The crowd is not thrilled with the lack of Choo offense. Choo fights out of a choke and gets another roll-up for two. They go through a pin fall reversal sequence. Choo gets a spinning punch and a handspring splash in the corner. Off the middle rope with a cross-body! Snooze Button (Full Nelson Slam) finishes for the pin at 4:50.

Winner: Wendy Choo via pin at 4:50

-Good to see Choo back after being out nearly a year. The crowd was excited to see her, but unfortunately not much to this one as she was working out ring rust and this was a way to get her back in action. *1/4

-Cutler James makes his debut tonight and cuts a promo. He is a friendly guy, who is a hometown hero, and will be a big name in WWE.

-MLB WWE Championship Titles! PAUL SKENES WILL BE UNLEASHED TOMORROW!

Josh Briggs vs. Cutler James

-James is from Allentown, PA and was a wrestler at Duke University. Collegiate background is good and he is also a rather tall fellow. Briggs throws heavy blows early and gets a sidewalk slam followed by a splash for two. James’ blue tights have a picket fence and house on them as I guess his gimmick is being a clean, cut, boy next door. Heavy elbow from Briggs followed by a stomp. Briggs yells at James that this isn’t a reality show and then boots him in the face. Belly to back suplex gets two as this ass kicking continues. Briggs hooks a chinlock for a bit before the comeback. James with an armdrag to escape and he hits a series of elbows. Snake Eyes from James followed by a double ax, but he misses a charge in the corner and Briggs gets a lariat for the pin at 4:29.

Winner: Josh Briggs via pin at 4:29

-Basically a SQUASH as Briggs dominated outside of a small flurry and then ended it off a James mistake. *1/2

The D’Angelo Family (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino) vs. Dion Lennox and Dante Chen

-Luca and Dion start us off and Dion quickly takes it to the mat. Tag to Chen and he sinks in a deep armdrag into an armbar. Luca gets to his corner and makes the tag to Stacks as all four men stare each other down. Stacks suckers Chen in and a blind tag lets Luca get in a shot from behind. They send Chen to the floor and double team Lennox. He gets sent to the apron and Stacks pounds away on him. I guess Lennox tagged in at some point, so he is legal and gets his faced stretched by Stacks. Side headlock, but Lennox escapes and tags to Chen. He connects with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. He throws some forearms to the small of the back and gets a slam out of the corner. Work that back sir! Boot to the face gets a two count. Chen sends Stacks into the corner and then again as this has taken a turn as Stacks is becoming the “face in peril,” as he fights to make a tag, but gets cut off each time. Lennox back in and Stacks gets a small package for two, but gets planted with a spinebuster trying to dive for the tag. Abdominal stretch, but Stacks fights out. He tries a sunset flip, but Lennox is out. That gives Stacks an opening though and he tags Luca who runs wild. Chen in to cut him off and now everyone is in the ring. Clothesline sends Dante to the floor and that lets The D’Angelo Family hot the alley-oop Code Breaker for the pin at 5:45.

Winners: The D’Angelo Family via pin at 5:45

-Match was solid, but a little weird as I wasn’t expecting to see a hot tag to Luca. The finisher kind of sweet, but probably should have let Chen take the fall as I have hopes for Lennox. Chen is the Gatekeeper of Level Up and is over enough with the crowd that he can eat losses. **

-Thanks for reading!