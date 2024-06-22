Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 6.21.24  

-SmackDown was hot fire tonight with a great crowd. This almost felt like a night after WrestleMania show. I loved the Heyman/Punk interaction and then PISSED OFF DREW destroying Punk when it was teased something spooky with the Wyatt 6 was happening. Then we ended with the long-awaited debut of Jacob Fatu. WWE is just rolling along! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. Cutler James and Dion Lennox

-Lennox and Igwe start and do some grappling before a tag is made to Tyson. He comes off the middle ropes with a strike to the arm and then takes Lennox to the ground with an armbar. Lennox backs Tyson into the corner and the tag is made to James. He goes after the arm but eats a series of right hands. Tyson with a hip-toss and then a tag to Igwe. He tries to come off the middle rope with a strike, but James pulls Dupont in the way. Tag back to Lennox and he gets a one count off a leaping shoulder tackle. Some sloppiness as the tag is made to James and they seem to get lost or the timing is a little off. Tag back to Lennox and he gets a hammerlock slam for two. Modified Rock Bottom gets two! Cutler gets the tag, but the hot tag is also made to Dupont. He runs wild with clotheslines and gets a side suplex. Tag back to Igwe and they finish with The Heart Stopper at 5:19.

Winners: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe via pin at 5:19

-Not a fan of this one as Cutler and Lennox didn’t gel (which is understandable since this was their first time together). Things just seemed off and even the hot tag seemed weird. *

-Shiloh Hill gets promo time as he will make his singles debut tonight.

-RVD gets the A&E Bio treatment this weekend. One shot deal?

-Money in The Bank! July 6! Toronto!

Uriah Connors vs. Shiloh Hill

-Shiloh Hill! FEEL THE THUNDER! Connors tries to grapple to start, but Hill just tosses him across then ring. Another go and Connors gets a side headlock. Hills tries to shove off again, but Uriah hangs on to the hair which causes Hill to faceplant. Hill back with a slam for a one count and then a side headlock. Shiloh gets to the ropes and Hill offers a clean break, which Connors uses to land a cheap shot. Loud chop from Connors in the corner. Another one to the back. Those had to suck! Connors uses his feet to twist the neck and then goes to a headlock. Hill is able to break but Connors goes right back to it. He jumps on the back, which lets Hill run him into the corner. Charge misses and Connors heads up top. Hill brings him down with a slam and gets a series of shoulder blocks. Running clothesline followed by a boot to the chest. Connors flips out of a belly to back suplex and sends Hill to the floor. Suicide Dive, but Shiloh catches him and hits a chokeslam on the apron. Nice! Twisting Driver gets the win at 5:00.

Winner: Shiloh Hill via pin at 5:00

-Good on Hill as you don’t see pinning winning in their solo debut often on this show. The ending sequence picked up and this turned into a solid 5 minute match. **

-July 7: Heatwave!

Karmen Petrovic vs. Wren Sinclair

-This is a rematch according to Blake Howard. Sinclair gets it to the mat, but Karmen escapes and throws kicks that Karmen evades. Side headlock from Karmen that she takes to the mat. We get a stalemate and Sinclair offers a high five. Petrovic reluctantly accpets and Wren tries to take her down. Petrovic shifts her weight on a slam and gets a cover for a two count. Things get ugly as they try a slingshot spot, but it doesn’t really work so they improvise the best they can. They look a little lost but pick things up in the corner again. Sinclair drops a few elbows and gets a two count. She hooks a submission as the crowd tries to rally Karmen. She responds by landing a kick in the corner, but gets caught with a cross-face, which is turned back into a chinlock. Karmen fights to her feet, but gets caught with a Full Nelson. Petrovic escapes and lands an up-kick. Karmen runs wilds with clotheslines and gets a face plant in the corner. Kicks from Karmen followed by a leg sweep. Spin kick to the small of the back gets the pin at 6:12.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic via pin at 6:12

-This one was a bit rough and the crowd seemed checked out other than chanting out letters to spell Karmen’s name. Good on these two for being given the Main Event spot, but this may have been to long for them right now. 1/2*

