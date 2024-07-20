Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 7.19.24  

-Running on little sleep as College Football 25 dropped at midnight and The Open Championship has been on Peacock at 1:30 AM the last two days. It’s been a fun few days and The Pirates just walked off against Philly. Let’s see if Level Up can keep things rolling. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Jakara Jackson (w/ Lash Legend) vs. Kendal Grey (w/ Carlee Bright)

-Jackson with a quick take down and she waves Grey away to dismiss her. Another go and Grey gets a series of armdrags and controls with an arm-bar. Running shoulder from Grey and then a take down into the arm-bar. To the corner and Jackson hits a forearm, but Grey gets a crossbody out of the corner for a one count. Back to the arm-bar! Jackson ducks a clothesline and lands a shoulder-block. Sidewalk slam gets a two count! Jackson controls the head and neck as Grey tries to find a way out. She keeps trying to roll, but Jackson maintains control. Grey gets to her feet and gets a slam, but again, Jackson holds on to the hold. Saxton talks about people popping up from TNA, which is still wild to hear on a WWE program. Grey finally escapes and ducks a clothesline. She starts to run wild and gets a modified Angle Slam. They trade roll-ups for two and then Jackson hits Sugar Rush (looked like a Ruff Ryder) for the pin at 4:48 (roughly as my timer got wonky).

Winner: Jakara Jackson via pin at 4:48

-This was okay, but seemed to rush to a finish. *1/2

-Earlier Dion Lennox confronted Uriah Connors at the PC, as he is annoyed by what happened when they were partners last week. Hank and Tank calm down Lennox and cooler heads prevail.

-SummerSlam! Cleveland! I will be there!

Adriana Rizzo vs. Lainey Reid

-This is Reid’s third match on Level Up and she is the Modern Southern Belle. Lockup to start and nothing happening. This is a battle of former Track and Field Athletes. Another go and Rizzo gets a side headlock, but Reid counters with a head scissors. Both back up and we go for a third time. Rizzo gets a leg trip, but Reid flips over a third try. Rizzo gets the leg and a back trip into a jackknife cover for two. Heavy shot from Rizzo! Reid takes a Flair bump in the corner as she lands on the apron. She hits a kick from there and gets a neckbreaker back in the ring. Elbow from Reid! Howard lets us know there two were tag partners on a live show when Reid made her NXT debut. Reid keeps going for the pin, but Rizzo is out at two each time. Reid with a straitjacket choke, but Rizzo fights out. She sits out and gets a roll-up for two. Rizzo with her own neckbreaker and then she REMOVES THE HOOPS! Rizzo throws some punches and a Northern Lights Suplex! Running forearm in the corner. Kip up from Rizzo and a she finishes with a front flip into a butt splash for the pin at 4:35. I am sure Howard has some wacky name for it.

Winner: Adriana Rizzo via pin at 4:35

-I enjoyed this one! Rizzo’s fired up comeback is pretty sweet and I liked what I saw from Reid. Solid stuff from these two. **

-Kendal Grey is frustrated with all the losing. Bright tries to cheer her up and agrees to be her training partner, but wants Grey to take it easy on her.

-WWE Speed is on X!

-NXT Great American Bash is on SyFy!

Eddy Thorpe vs. Shiloh Hill

-Saxton had been promising a special guest on commentary and it’s Lexis King. Cool! The crowd is happy to see him as that is Star Power for this show. Lockup to start as King has a problem with EDM music that Thorpe listens to. Apparently it is corrupting the youth. Thorpe with a leaping cross-body and he sends Hill flying across the ring. Thorpe with a belly to back suplex for two! Hill runs Thorpe into the corner and hits a nice looking clothesline. Hill runs into an elbow in the corner and then Thorpe lights his chest up with a chop. Thorpe runs into a sidewalk slam though and Hill goes to work on the shoulder with a submission hold. Punch to the ribs and then into an abdominal stretch. Slam from Hill gets a two count. Thorpe is a DJ and partier? That’s what King is raging against? I appreciate the little bits of story development they have thrown in on the show this week. Thorpe fires off more chops and hits a back elbow and then another. Uppercut and boot to the fast followed by a snap German Suplex. Jumping elbow and Impaler finishes at 5:00.

Winner: Eddie Thorpe via pin at 5:00

-This was solid though Hill was never any kind of threat to Thorpe. This was here to build to Thorpe/King, which is good as this show could use some storylines from the main NXT show woven in. **

-King and Thorpe stare each other down as officials head down to get between them. Cool!

-Thanks for reading!