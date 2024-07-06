Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 7.5.24  

-Great moment for DIY tonight. Well-deserved though I assume the Tag Titles will be heading to The Tongans sooner than later. Right after this show, I will be checking out the latest This is Awesome, which focuses on Tag Teams. For now, it’s time to Level Up! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Josh Briggs vs. Shiloh Hill

-They jockey for position in the corner as Howard notes this is Briggs’ first match in two months. Briggs hooks a side headlock, but gets shoved off. They collide in the middle of the ring and Briggs wins that. He slides out of the ring and lands an uppercut. Modified Boss Man Slam gets a two count. Briggs using some offense from Boss Man is not a bad idea at all. Hills slips out of a slam and gets a belly to back suplex. Forearms from Hill to the jaw and then the back. He shows a little bit of his power with a back breaker, which gets a two count. They remind us that Hill played football at Stanford. I mention it here because it gives me a chance to remind everyone that EA Sports College Football comes out in 2 weeks. I have been waiting 11 years for this game, so I am just a little pumped for it. Anyway, Briggs starts his comeback and hits a sweet running boot to the face. Sidewalk Slam followed by a splash! Briggs avoids a charge in the corner and gets a lariat for the pin at 4:22.

Winner: Josh Briggs via pin at 4:22

-Just a quick little match to get the rust off of Briggs. This was an okay power match and Briggs’ offense looked good. *1/2

-Tyra Mae Steele gets promo time backstage. She won a Gold Medal in Freestyle Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics. She is the first Olympic Gold Medal Winner in WWE history.

Wren Sinclair vs. Tyra Mae Steele

-Curious about this one as Steele is making her debut and having an Olympic Gold in Wrestling is intriguing obviously. Steele gets a trip rather easily and then starts rolling Sinclair around the ring. Sinclair gets a hammer lock as the crowd starts a “Tyra” chant. Tyra tries to roll to escape, but Wren rolls back for a two count. Steele counters to a side headlock and Sinclair rolls back for another two count, but Steele maintains the hold and shifts her weight back. Wren gets to her feet and pushes off, but Tyra grabs her and takes her to the mat for another two count. Sinclair back to her feet and she gets a standing switch. Dropkick from Sinclair gets a two count. Tyra reverses a whip in the corner and delivers a running shoulder. She misses a splash in the corner and Sinclair goes to work on the arm. Sinclair gets to her feet and hits a series of throws. She delivers Snake Eyes and then a POUNCE for two. Steele gets a roll-up, but her leverage is off and Sinclair rolls to her own cover for the pin at 4:34.

Winner: Wren Sinclair via pin at 4:34

-This was a debut for Steele and that’s the main thing. Sinclair gets her first win in a super basic match, but it makes sense why it was kept simple. Steele didn’t get to show much, but she needs time out there in front of the fans, so keep throwing her out there. *

Luca Crusifino (w/ The D’Angelo Family) vs. Uriah Connors

-For whatever reason I was on wikipedia and stumbled across Luca’s page and I was shocked to learn he is a Pittsburgh kid. He went to Montor High School which makes his a Spartan. Either I never knew all this or completely forgot. Lockup and Crusifino offers a clean break on the ropes. Connors gets a go behind and switches to a standing side headlock. He gets shoved off, but runs down Luca with a shoulder. Luca back with one of his own and he takes it to the mat with a side headlock. Hip-toss into a neckbreaker from Luca. That was smooth! Connors gets an opening and starts firing away with strikes. Heavy leaping elbow followed by some loud chops. Connors buries a knee to the ribs, but misses a chop in the corner. He does get Luca back to the mat and uses his feet to twist the neck. That gets a one count and then another. More chops from Connors and it only serves to anger Luca. He starts firing right hands and gets a leaping shoulder tackle. Heavy running chop in the corner. Conners backdrops him to the apron and lands a strike to knock him on his ass on the floor. Connors knocks the hat off Tony D. Luca with a spear and starts the ground and pound on the floor. Back in the ring Luca hits a Code Breaker and then Case Closed gets the pin at 5:25.

Winner: Luca Crusifino via pin at 5:25

-Not much to this one either, but I would call it match of the night. The crowd was pretty quiet for whatever reason which is weird as they are usually into Tony D’s Family. *3/4

