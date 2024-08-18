Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 8.16.24  

Note: I had started this review on Friday during the live feed as normal, but something went wrong and all I saw on Peacock was a bunch of commercials. So, we get the Hulu version that drops every Sunday morning.

-Rest in Peace to Afa! I was trying to find something to review, but unfortunately there isn’t much to choose from on Peacock. I was looking to see if his match against Backlund for the WWF Title was somewhere, but I haven’t been able to find it. I’ll keep my eye out to see if I can find anything. Been a rough for weeks for the pro-wrestling world. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Mark Coffey vs. Cutler James

-Lockup and Coffey with a shove to play some mind games. Side headlock from Coffey, but he gets shoved off. James now with a side headlock and he gets shoved off, but runs Coffey over with a shoulder. James grabs an arm and works that for a bit as Coffey tries to find a counter. James ducks a clothesline and gets one of his own. He winds up the law mower and drops Coffey on his face for a two count. He tries a suplex from the apron, but Coffey counters by snapping his neck off the top rope. Nasty forearm to the face from Coffey! Looked great on slow-mo as well. Small fury of punches from James, but Coffey slugs him back down. Coffey misses a splash in the corner, but the James runs into an elbow. Coffey off the middle ropes with a shoulder tackle for two. Modified Cobra Clutch from Coffey, but James escapes rather easily. James with a whip to the corner, but gets caught with a boot. Coffey misses a crossbody off the middle ropes. James lands a back elbow and then another. Running shoulder in the corner followed by a clothesline. Now he gets the suplex from the apron back in and it gets two. Shell Shock gets two! Suplex is countered into a small package, but James counters into his own for two. Coffey hits a kick to the face and The Bull Hammer finishes at 6:52.

Winner: Mark Coffey via pin at 6:52

-This was pretty solid as they gave them some time (for this show) and they hit each other hard. I am intrigued by James and like to see him getting more in ring time. I enjoyed this! **3/4

-Izzi Dame and Adrianna Rizzo had a run in on Tik-Tok and that is how our Main Event for tonight is set-up.

-Hulu commercials!

-Video package on Judgment Day exploding at SummerSlam and the fall-out on RAW.

-Since this is the Hulu version we need some RAW filler to pad the run-time. I was kind of hoping it would be Breakker vs. Zayn, but instead it’s The Judgment Day segment that led to Rhea/Liv and Dom/Priest brawling in the crowd and then Priest vs. Carlito. Priest gets the win and then we get Judgment Day attacking. Rhea out for the save after chasing Liv and Finn nearly gets caught by Priest, but JD takes the bullet. The Terror Twins stand tall, but we aren’t done as Dom tries to attack Priest and gets caught. Rhea nearly gets a Rip Tide, but Liv makes the save this time. The crowd loves everything about this and that mixed tag is going to BANG.

-Judgment Day video package.

-Hulu commercials!

-Cutler James gets a promo backstage as he is asked about his losing. He promises he will keep getting back up.

Adrianna Rizzo vs. Izzi Dame

-Two match show this week as these matches were taped weeks ago as the Great American Bash ropes are still up, so that makes sense. I assume we get “fresher” taped matches next week. Rizzo grabs an arm and attacks that for a bit. Dame tries to get separation, but Rizzo keeps arm control. Rizzo picks up the pace, and it costs her as Dame gets a tilt-a-whirl back breaker. Dame carries her around the ring and gets another back breaker. Dame sends Rizzo into the corner and trips her up. She switches her target and bends Rizzo’s knee around the post. I understand Rizzo is coming back for a knee injury, but Dame started work on the back first and I thought she would bend the back around the post. Dame with an over the shoulder back breaker, but Dame gets a Code Breaker on the arm. Dame is focused on one body part. Suplex from Rizzo and a kip up. Running Superman Forearm in the corner. Dame goes to the hair and gets a running TKO. Both women are down and Dame rushes in and gets roll-up for two. A Taste of Rizzoto finishes at 4:50.

Winner: Adrianna Rizzo via pin at 4:50

-This was okay as I like both women. It’s nice seeing Dame use her power, and Rizzo is good at working from underneath as a spitfire. The crowd really like Rizzo as well, so they were into this one. **

