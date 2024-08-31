Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 8.30.24  

-Thank you to everyone that has passed along kind words this week as my family has dealt with the tragic loss of my stepfather. He was laid to rest today and the past 3 days just proved how much he was loved. Continued prayers for my mother as she needs them right now. I love you, Jeff.

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Hank and Tank vs. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors

-Hank and Uriah start us out and Hank gets a slam that sends Connors crawling back to his corner. Kale and Tank want to go at it as they have some history. Side headlock from Tank, but Dixon reverses to one of his own. Dixon tries a sunset flip, but Tank picks him up by the throat and gets a clothesline after eating a dropkick. Tag to Hank and he gets a splash in the corner. Tag back to Hank and we get some double team offense. Uriah pulls Hank to the floor and that lets Dixon deck Tank from behind. Chops from Dixon in the corner and he goes to the ground and pound after a two count. Reverse chinlock from Dixon for a but and he stops a tag attempt with a superkick for two. Whip to the corner, but Hank jumps on the top buckle to soften the blow. Hot Tag is made to Hank and he starts to run wild. Splash in the corner to Connors and one to Dixon. Flying Fridge to Dixon for two! All four men in the ring and Connors tries to slingshot in through the ropes, but Hank kicks him in the face. Boss Man Slam from Hank to Dixon. Collision Course finishes at 6:00.

Winner: Hank and Tank via pin at 6:00

-Standard tag match which is perfectly fine. Hank and Tank get another win which makes sense as no point in having them lose against a thrown together team. **

-Gallus is backstage and Cutler James talks about the match from last week. He watched back the film and wants to run it back with Mark Coffey. Mark doesn’t have time for charity, but Wolfgang will take the match and if James beats him, he can have Mark. Sounds good to Cutler.

-Tomorrow! Uber Arena! Bash in Berlin!

-NXT No Mercy! This Sunday!

-Uriah is backstage and gets approached by two men with their backs to the cameras. They tell him to think about their offer and walk away. INTRIGUE!

Wolfgang vs. Cutler James

-A few lockups to start, but nothing happening as they both seem a little cautious. James grabs the arm as Wolfgang tries a hip-toss and he starts cranking on it. He takes Wolfgang to the mat, but Wolfgang elbows his way out. James with his own elbow and he goes back to the arm. He mows the grass and drops Wolfgang face first for a two count. James has been watching his Pete Dunne video as he bends the elbow. Coffey gets to the ropes and to the floor to get a breather. James makes the mistake of following out and gets run into the apron. Slam on the floor from Wolfgang which gets two back in the ring. Whip to the corner and then a back breaker from Wolfgang gets a two count as he doesn’t hook the leg. Reverse chinlock goes nowhere, so Wolfgang looks for a suplex, but James gets one of his own. He hits a running back elbow and gets a slam for two. Shell Shock but Wolfgang goes to the eyes and slides off the back. Spear from Wolfgang and then he comes off top with a sick looking Swanton for the pin at 5:43.

Winner: Wolfgang via pin at 5:43

-Was kind of thinking they would finally give James a win to get the rematch, but no dice as Gallus gets another win. We will see if they continue to have James run the Gallus Gauntlet. **

