Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 9.27.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon vs. TNT (Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

-Tyriek and Uriah start us out as they mention this is the third time Urian and Kale have teamed. Connors goes to the back with forearms and Dixon gets a blind tag. Double dropkick from Kale and Uriah. Slam from Dixon to Tyriek and he makes the mistake of turning his attention to Tyson. Tyriek runs him down with a shoulder as we get a weird camera cut to someone in the crowd. I wonder if they edited something out. Tyson in and he throws right hands and sends Connors flying across the ring. Stinger Splash in the corner and TNT starts taking turns landing strikes. Tyson with a splash and Dixon runs in only to get splattered with a double spinebuster. Dixon lands a shot from the apron, which lets Uriah slide to the floor and pull Dupont down to crash on the apron. Dixon celebrates on the ropes and falls back with a splash. Connors sling shots in with a Senton for two. LOUD chop from Connors and then another. Dupont eats them and fires back, but gets cut off. Connors with a jumping elbow in the corner and Dixon in with a modified Rock Bottom for two, but Igwe makes the save. Dupont gets in a clothesline and it’s a race to the tag. Connors gets there first, but Dupont makes the tag as well. Tyriek runs wild and hits Connors with a clothesline. He drops Dixon with a modified jawbreaker and The Heart Stopper gets the win at 5:22.

Winner: TNT via pin at 5:22

-Just a standard tag match, which is fine. I would like to see them keep Dixon and Connors together a little longer to see if they have anything. **

-Earlier this week Robert Stone and Stevie Turner informed Dani Palmer and Sol Ruca they would be facing each other on tonight’s show.

-Cody and Metro are still in a car in Atlanta!

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/ Rizzo and Luca) vs. Jasper Troy

-Apparently Troy told Byron he doesn’t care about winning or losing and just wants to make a statement. Troy throws Lorenzo across the ring and tries again, but Stacks grabs the arm. Troy tries a slam, but Stacks slides out and lands a strike. He tries to get on the back and throws forearms in the corner. He dropkicks the knee and gets a leg lariat. He jumps on Troy’s back, and as Troy tries to shove off, Stacks pulls the hair. Stacks gets to close and gets slugged down. Running Splash in the corner from Troy. That looked like Godfather’s Ho Train Splash. Stacks fight from the apron and ends up on the back again with a sleeper. Troy slams him down and gets a two count. Boss Man Slam from Troy gets a two count to cut off a Stacks comeback. Backbreaker from Troy, but Stacks fights off and goes back to the sleeper. Troy runs him into the corner, but misses a clothesline. Stacks lands a clothesline and then a running forearm. He gets the mounted punches in the corner, but Jasper shoves off. Stacks knocks him down again and hits a cannonball for two. Troy grabs Stacks by the throat and shoves him over the top. Troy goes after Luca and brass knuckles are slipped into the ring. It’s a decoy though as Jasper goes for the weapon and Cement Shoes finishes at 5:42.

Winner: Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo via pin at 5:42

-This was okay if a little dull at times. Stacks winning is not a surprise. Troy is raw and needs to get as much ring work as possible. I am curious to see how he develops. *1/2

-Uriah and Kale are tired of taking losses and put over their strengths. They deserve better as the last few weeks “ain’t it.”

-Saturday Night’s Main Event returns in December and it seems like they have the look and feel correct this time.

Sol Ruca vs. Dani Palmer

-This could be fun! It’s been a bit since their last meeting. Each woman has had to battle back from injuries that kept them out for eight months. Palmer gets arm control, but Ruca cartwheels out and gets arm control herself. They start countering each other’s moves with flips and cartwheels to show that that know each other so well. It’s a stalemate! Sol gets Dani’s shoulders pinned down, but can’t get a three count. Sol shows off some of her amateur skills and flattens Dani out for a two count. Sol hooks an abdominal stretch and is making Gorilla Monsoon smile from heaven as she hooks the leg as well. Hey, Gorilla please say hi to my step-dad please! Dani escapes and comes off the top with a Frog Splash for two. They start trading two counts! Sol gets a standing switch and ends up getting a roll-up for two. As Dani kicks out though, Sol hits the ropes and SOL SNATCHER connects for the pin at 4:23. That move is awesome!

Winner: Sol Ruca via pin at 4:23

-I wanted to see them get more time as they built a solid foundation with the amateur wrestling and counters. It then just went to the finish without much else. Still solid, but I know they can give us more. **

