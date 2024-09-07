Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 9.6.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Izzi Dame vs. Layla Diggs

-Lockup to start and Dame backs Diggs into the corner. Layla snaps off a head scissors and goes to the arm. Dame breaks with a forearm to the chest and sends Layla into the corner. Backdrop attempt, but Diggs flips over. Something awkward happens in the ropes and Dame covers by dropping an elbow. Diggs slides off the shoulders to escape a back breaker. Dame sends her to the apron, but Diggs flips over back into the ring. She tries another head scissors, but Dame powers her down with a powerbomb onto her knee. Cool! Back breaker gets two! Another one, but this time Dame keeps the pressure on the back with her knee. Diggs gets a flash small package for two. Jaw breaker from Layla. She tries a high kick, but Dame catches it and hits a Sky-High for a two count. Now the Back Breaker submission, but Diggs wiggles her way out. Dame runs into a back elbow and then a boot in the corner. Diggs comes off the middle ropes, but gets caught. Diggs reverses a slam into a crucifix pin for two. Layla heads up top, but misses the moonsault. Dame hits a running boot to the face and then the sit-out sidewalk slam for the pin at 5:48.

Winner: Izzi Dame via pin at 5:48

-This was rough in spots and went a little longer than needed. Not a fan of this one. *

-Earlier this week Dani Palmer challenged Lainey Reid to a match on tonight’s show. Lainey accepts!

Lainey Reid vs. Dani Palmer

-Palmer working in the ring is still cool to see considering she had double hip surgery. Palmer gets a side headlock and takes it to the mat. Reid counters with a head scissors. Palmer stands out and gets a roll-up for one and then back to the side headlock. To their feet and Reid runs her down with a shoulder. They end up doing somersault rolls until Reid ends up flying through the ropes. Reid gets a leg whip on the apron and goes to work on the knee. She drops a knee to the knee as it was elevated on the ropes. Kick to the knee and Reid gets a two count. Reid continues to target the left knee and gets a modified suplex for two. Boston Crab, which is turned into a Half Crab. Smart! Palmer nearly gets to the ropes, but so Reid adjusts. Palmer counters with a roll-up for two. Backslide gets two! Reid misses a charge in the ropes and eats a chop and then knee. Shotgun dropkick from Palmer! Double knees to the back from Palmer. She heads up top and hits a frog splash for two. Good near fall! Reid gets a superkick in the corner and then weird springboard spinning cross-body for two. Palmer escapes a sleeper and knocks Reid down witth a kick. Palmer heads up top again and hits a twisting moonsault for the pin at 5:48.

Winner: Dani Palmer via pin at 5:51

-This was solid and they got the crowd into the match by the end. I’ve always liked Palmer and good for her getting this moment. **1/4

-Drake Morreaux and he works in a little Gambit as he talks about how long he has been waiting. He is also going to make a name for himself. I see what you did there sir and I appreciate it.

Dante Chen vs. Drake Morreaux

-Chen picked up a win on Main Event this week and my review is here. These two faced off on this show several months ago and Chen got the win. Chen starts with a hammerlock as Byron mentions TNA and it is still weird hearing that on WWE television. Drake frees his arm and shoulders Dante down. He hooks a headlock and gets a Gator Roll for two. Blake needles Byron about his Florida Gators being pretty awful so far this season. Chen lands an elbow in the corner, but Drake hits a pretty swank dropkick. Running splash in the corner, but Chen gets his boot up on a second one. Drake catches the boot and hits a series of shoulders in the corner. Clothesline followed by a spring off the bottom ropes for a splash, and that gets two. Full Nelson from Drake, and Chen tries to escape, but Drake stays with him and ends up getting the hold again. Chen is able to break free and throws some chops. He lands a back elbow, but Drake puts him down with a boot to the face. He takes the Full Nelson to the mat as the crowd starts chanting to entertain themselves. Chen does the Bret Hart as he walks the buckles and flips back for a cover, but only gets two. Basement dropkick gets two for Chen! Chops from Chen followed by a forearm. Clothesline knocks Drake to the mat. Enziguiri from Chen and a clothesline sends him to the floor. Suicide Dive from Chen! Springboard by Chen, but Drake catches him in a goozle and gets a choke-slam for two. He tries the springing splash again, but Chen avoids and lands a head kick. Gentle Touch finishes at 7:44.

Winner: Dante Chen via pin at 7:44

-Kind of dull, but it was fine. Chen gets another win this week. **

