Leighty’s Retro Rankings: 1990 NWA and WWF PPV Matches

-Thank you to everyone that joined me on my journey through 1990. As I did with previous years, I like to go back and put all the PPV matches in order based on my ratings. This list only includes NWA/WWF PPV Matches as I feel it’s kind of unfair to compare PPV Matches with TV matches that have commercials breaks interrupting them. My goal is still to do a ranking of every Clash and every SNME match when I can get all of them reviewed. Thankfully, I have 2 more years to watch as much as possible since I have Peacock.

-As a reminder these are obviously my rankings and we all have our favorites as far as wrestler, style, etc. There is always room for healthy debate and discussion, but at the end of the day it is just my opinion. If you have a different take that’s cool, but just be respectful to anyone with a different opinion. Let’s get to it!

80) Hair vs. Hair: Paul Ellering vs. Teddy Long DUD (NWA Capital Combat)

79) Pat O’Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament: First Round: 6. Troy Montour and Danny Johnson (Canada) vs. 3. Victor Zangiev and Salman Hashimikov (USSR) DUD (NWA Starrcade)

78) NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Steel Cage Match: Sting (c) vs. The Black Scorpion DUD (NWA Starrcade)

77) Bad News Brown vs. Roddy Piper 1/2* (WWF WrestleMania VI)

76) Renegade Warriors vs. The Fabulous Freebirds 1/2* (NWA Halloween Havoc)

75) Dino Bravo vs. Hacksaw Jim Duggan 1/2* (WWF WrestleMania VI)

74) Rick Rude vs. Jimmy Snuka 1/2* (WWF WrestleMania VI)

73) The Big Boss Man vs. Akeem 1/2* (WWF WrestleMania VI)

72) The Horsemen (Arn Anderson, Sid, Barry Windham) vs. Paul Orndorff, El Gigante, and JYD * (NWA Great American Bash)

71) The Motor City Madman and Big Cat vs. The Skyscrapers SQUASH (NWA Starrcade)

70) The Hart Foundation vs. The Bolsheviks SQUASH (WWF WrestleMania VI)

69) NWA US Tag Titles: The Z Man and Brian Pillman (c) vs. The Fabulous Freebirds * (NWA WrestleWar)

68) The Orient Express vs. Jim Duggan and Nikolai Volkoff * (WWF SummerSlam)

67) NWA World Title: Sting (c) vs. Sid Vicious * (NWA Halloween Havoc)

66) The Big Boss Man vs. Hacksaw Jim Duggan * (WWF Royal Rumble)

65) Mike Rotunda and Tommy Rich vs. The Samoan Swat Team * (NWA Capitol Combat) 64) Warlord vs. Tito Santana * (WWF SummerSlam)

63) Pat O’Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament: Semi-Final Round: 1. The Steiner Brothers (USA) vs. 4. Konan and Rey Misterio (Mexico) * (NWA Starrcade)

62) Survivor Series Elimination Match: The Alliance vs. The Mercenaries * (WWF Survivor Series)

61) Cactus Jack Manson vs. Norman The Lunatic * (NWA WrestleWar)

60) Bad News Brown vs. Jake Roberts * (WWF SummerSlam)

59) Dusty Rhodes vs. Macho King Randy Savage * (WWF SummerSlam)

58) Big Van Vader vs. Tom Zenk SQUASH (NWA Great American Bash)

57) Mike Rotunda vs. The Iron Sheik *1/4 (NWA Great American Bash)

56) Pat O’Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament: Semi-Final Round: 2. The Great Muta and Mr. Saito (Japan) vs. 3. Victor Zangiev and Salman Hashimikov (USSR) *1/4 (NWA Starrcade)

55) Pat O’Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament: First Round: 8. Colonel DeKlerk and Sgt. Krueger (South Africa) vs. 1. The Steiners Brothers (United States) *1/4 (NWA Starrcade)

54) Tommy Rich vs. Harley Race *1/2 (NWA Great American Bash)

53) The Genius vs. Brutus Beefcake *1/2 (WWF Royal Rumble)

52) Johnny Ace vs. Mean Mark *1/2 (NWA Capital Combat)

51) Pat O’Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament: First Round: 5. Norman Smiley and Chris Adams (Great Britain) vs. 4. Konan and Rey Misterio (Mexico) *1/2 (NWA Starrcade)

50) Pat O’Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament: First Round: 7. The Royal Family (Jacko Victory and Rip Morgan) (New Zealand) vs. 2. The Great Muta and Mr. Saito (Japan) *1/2 (NWA Starrcade)

49) Dutch Mantell vs. Doug Furnas * 1/2 (NWA Great American Bash)

48) US Title: Lex Luger (c) vs. Mean Mark *1/2 (NWA Great American Bash)

47) The Fabulous Freebirds vs. Ricky Morton and Tommy Rich *1/2 (NWA Starrcade)

46) WWF IC Title: Mr. Perfect (c) vs. The Texas Tornado *1/2 (WWF SummerSlam)

45) Chicago Street Fight: The Skyscrapers vs. The Road Warriors *1/2 (NWA WrestleWar)

44) Hercules vs. Earthquake ** (WWF WrestleMania VI)

43) Kevin Sullivan and Buzz Sawyer vs. The Dynamic Dudes ** (NWA WrestleWar)

42) Koko B Ware vs. The Model Rick Martel ** (WWF WrestleMania VI)

41) The Barbarian vs. Tito Santana ** (WWF WrestleMania VI)

40) The Rockers vs. Power and Glory ** (WWF SummerSlam)

39) Survivor Series Elimination Match: Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, Tito Santana vs. Power and Glory, Ted Dibiase, Warlord, and Rick Martel ** (WWF Survivor Series)

38) NWA Tag Titles: The Steiners (c) vs. The Andersons ** (NWA WrestleWar)

37) NWA Tag Titles: Doom (c) vs. The Rock N Roll Express ** (NWA Great American Bash)

36) NWA US Title: Lex Luger (c) vs. Stan Hansen ** (NWA Halloween Havoc)

35) The Steiner Brothers vs. The Fabulous Freebirds **1/4 (NWA Great American Bash)

34) The Orient Express vs. The Rockers **1/4 (WWF WrestleMania VI)

33) Survivor Series Elimination Match: The Perfect Team vs. The Ultimate Warriors **1/4 (WWF Survivor Series)

32) The Bushwhackers vs. The Fabulous Rougeas **1/2 (WWF Royal Rumble)

31) ”Beautiful” Bobby Eaton vs. The Z-Man **1/2 (NWA Starrcade)

30) Mr. Perfect vs. Brutus Beefcake **1/2 (WWF WrestleMania VI)

29) Tommy Rich and Ricky Morton vs. The Midnight Express **1/2 (NWA Halloween Havoc)

28) Terry Taylor vs. Michael Wallstreet **1/2 (NWA Starrcade)

27) Survivor Series Elimination Match: The Natural Disasters vs. The Hulkamaniacs **1/2 (WWF Survivor Series)

26) Cactus Jack, Kevin Sullivan, Bam Bam Bigelow vs. The Road Warriors and Normal **3/4 (NWA Capital Combat)

25) Pat O’Connor Memorial Tag Team Tournament Championship: 1. The Steiner Brothers (USA) vs. 2. The Great Muta and Mr. Saito (Japan) **3/4 (NWA Starrcade)

24) Survivor Series Elimination Match: The Visionaries vs. The Vipers **3/4 (WWF Survivor Series)

23) WWF Title: Steel Cage Match: The Ultimate Warrior (c) vs. Rick Rude **3/4 (WWF SummerSlam)

22) NWA United States Championship: Texas Lariat Match: Stan Hansen (c) vs. Lex Luger *** (NWA Starrcade)

21) Corporal Punishment Match: The Rock N Roll Express vs. The Fabulous Freebirds *** (NWA Capital Combat)

20) WWF Tag Titles: The Colossal Connection (c) vs. Demolition *** (WWF WrestleMania VI)

19) NWA World Tag Titles: The Steiner Brothers (c) vs. Doom *** (NWA Capital Combat)

18) Brian Pillman vs. Buddy Landell *** (NWA Great American Bash)

17) Macho King Randy Savage and Queen Sherri vs. Dusty Rhodes and Sapphire *** (WWF WrestleMania VI)

16) Hulk Hogan vs. Earthquake *** (WWF SummerSlam)

15) WWF Tag Titles: 2 out of 3 Falls: Demolition (c) vs. The Hart Foundation *** (WWF SummerSlam)

14) Million Dollar Title: Ted Dibiase (c) vs. Jake The Snake Roberts ***1/4 (WWF WrestleMania VI)

13) Survivor Series Elimination Match: The Million Dollar Team vs. The Dream Team ***1/4 (WWF Survivor Series)

12) Submission Match: Greg Valentine vs. Ronnie Garvin ***1/4 (WWF Royal Rumble)

11) Steel Cage: NWA World Heavyweight Title: Ric Flair (c) vs. Lex Luger ***1/4 (NWA Capital

Combat)

10) NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Ric Flair (c) vs. Sting ***1/4 (NWA Great American Bash)

9) NWA US Tag Titles: The Steiner Brothers vs. The Nasty Boys ***1/2 (NWA Halloween Havoc)

8) NWA US Tag Titles: Brian Pillman and The Z-Man (c) vs. The Midnight Express ***3/4 (NWA Capital Combat)

7) NWA World Tag Titles: Doom (c) vs. Ric Flair and Arn Anderson ***3/4 (NWA Halloween Havoc)

6) NWA World Tag Team Titles: Street Fight: Doom (c) vs. The 4 Horsemen (Arn Anderson and Barry Windham) **** (NWA Starrcade)

5) The Rock N Roll Express vs. The Midnight Express **** (NWA WrestleWar)

4) NWA World Heavyweight Title: Ric Flair (c) vs. Lex Luger ****1/4 (NWA WrestleWar)

-Sting, hobbling on crutches after his knee surgery, is here to be an observer. Weird as they started his introduction by noting tragedy struck the NWA and I was waiting for them to announce some had passed and we were getting a 10 Bell Salute, but they were just talking about Sting destroying his knee at the previous Clash. Lex Luger still has his BANGER of a theme, but has ditched wearing a robe. Boo! He is still The US Champion, but his Title is not on the line here. Nick Patrick checks both men before the match and gives them their instructions. Flair tells Luger he better be at his best tonight as he is talking to the World Champion. JR brings up that Flair escaped with his life and Title a year and a half ago against Luger in Baltimore. Flair with a hammerlock, but Luger easily reverses and then shoves Flair on his ass. Flair is already bitching at the ref, which is just part of the mind games he plays. Luger gets a standing side headlock and then powers Flair down with an overhand wrist-lock. Flair complains about a hair pull! Funk gets in a dig at the WWF by nothing this show is not a happening but an event. Weird flex, but okay. Luger wants a test of strength and Flair obliges which is stupid! Luger breaks Flair down to his knees with one arm. Shoulder tackle from Flair and he bails to the floor. Back in the ring Flair continues with the mind games, but Luger is just patiently waiting. Lockup and Flair buries a knee to the gut. He sends Luger into the corner, but he rushes out and runs Flair down with a clothesline. Flair heads up the aisle, but Luger gives chase, delivers a right hand and carries Flair back to the ring. Luger eats a right hand and just flexes at Flair. Gorilla Press Slam as the crowd is getting into this one. Flair takes his time on the floor and then begs off in the corner back in the ring. Funk is Tony Romo like as he calls out what Flair is going to do as he suckers Luger in and gets him in the gut. Luger shakes that off and gets another Gorilla Press Slam. He goes for the cover, but Flair gets his leg on the bottom rope. Flair with a shot to the ribs and a LOUD chop, but Luger just stares at him. Another Gorilla Press Slam and this has to suck for Flair. Luger hooks a bear-hug as JR notes Luger can be the first man in the NWA to hold the World and US Title at the same time. Huh, it would be crazy if someone held the WWF Title and IC Title at the same time, but how likely would that be? Flair begs off in the corner again, so Luger mounts and fires off ten punches as the crowd gladly counts along. FLAIR FLOP! Luger sends Flair across the ring and rushes for a clothesline, but Flair drops down and Luger ends up crashing through the ropes and to the floor. This is where Flair wants Luger as he lays in the chops and sends Lex into the railing. Luger is selling the knee after the fall to the floor. Back in the ring and CHOP! Luger gets pitched back to the floor and has Woman distract the ref. Flair sends Luger back into the railing and then another LOUD chop. Flair keeps firing off strikes to keep Lex on the floor. He finally lets him back in the ring and drops a knee to the head. Snap-mare and Flair drops another knee to impress Woman. That gets two as Lex kicks out with some power. Lex eats a chop and fires off right hands. He misses a charge in the corner though and Flair takes him down with a hammerlock. He uses the ropes for leverage. DIRTIEST PLAYER IN THE GAME! He tells the crowd to shut-up as he releases the hold. He gets Luger to the other side and goes back to the hold while again using the ropes. Such easy heat as the crowd is losing it over the cheating. CHOP! He wraps the arm around the ropes in the corner and Lex is able to push off and hits a clothesline with the other arm. Flair goes to the eyes and Woman gets in a shot as well. Funk didn’t see it, so JR tells him to take his word for it. Flair back to the hammerlock and unlike the previous matches where the crowd was silent, they are begging Luger to get back into this one. Woman pulls the hair as Funk notes it’s irritating more than being something that would hurt Luger. Flair drops a knee to the arm and shoulder for two. He gets another two and another with his feet on the ropes. The ref finally catches him and breaks the pin attempt. Luger is pissed and grabs Flair by the throat and just chokes away. Huh, didn’t know Luger was a choker! Flair sent into the corner and he flips over the top and to the floor. Luger sends him into the railing and eats every chop Flair throws. Lex yells and Flair bails to the ring. He tries to beg off, but Lex gets a sleeper. Flair drops to the mat and Lex gets a two count, but Flair gets his foot on the bottom rope. That’s genius as it forces a break. Lex goes back to the sleeper, but Flair breaks with a belly to back suplex and that leaves both men down. Patrick starts a count and gets to seven, but both men are up. Flair tries a suplex to the floor, but Lex brings him back in with a suplex. Luger wraps Flair’s knee around the ring post and thankfully, it was below The Roos sponsored padding. Flair pulled off the ropes and crashes to the mat. Lex tries a figure-four, but he is awkward with it and Flair escapes easily. That makes sense as Flair is the one that has perfected the move. Chops from Flair and then a running punch sends Luger to the mat. Flair charges again and Lex catches him a powerslam for two that the fans bit hard on as the finish. They are pissed as Patrick notes it was only a two count! CHOP, but Luger eats it and flexes! Flair bails to get away and it’s not to just stall, but to sucker Luger in and it works as he hits a thumb to the eye. Back in the ring Lex reverses to a backslide for two. Again, the crowd WANTED that. Lex goes back to the mounted punches in the corner, but Flair is ready this time and gets an inverted atomic drop. Flair heads up and CONNECTS WITH A RIGHT HAND TO THE HEAD! See, it does work sometimes! He hits another one for two. Double arm suplex gets two! Flair jumps on Luger’s back to hook a sleeper which has Lex carrying the weight of the Champion. The arm drops twice, but not three times as Lex starts feeding off the crowd. “Luger” chant! Flair shoots Luger into the corner and gets a roll-up for two. Lex with a desperation clothesline for two! Luger misses an elbow as he is starting to get frustrated and it cost him there. CHOP! Flair with a shin-breaker and he starts firing off kicks to the back of the knee. Another shin-breaker! He drops his weight on the knee as we are officially going to school! Flair drops the knee on Lex’s knee! Figure-four and of course Flair grabs the ropes for additional leverage. Sting is tired of the cheating and hobbles down to ringside. Lex powers up and flexes while in the hold and starts rolling, but Flair rolls with him and grabs the ropes even as the ref counts, but breaks at four. Sting yells at Luger to motivate him and it works as Lex eats every chop. Flair does the usual and bails to the floor, but that doesn’t work this time as Lex shakes off being sent into the railing. Back in the ring another Gorilla Press Slam! Flair goes to the eyes and heads up top, but that’s one time too many and Luger slams him down. Clothesline from Lex and another sends Flair over the top and to the floor. The crowd is rocking with them now and I don’t blame them. Suplex brings Flair back into the ring and that gets two. POWERSLAM for two! Woman gets in a slap, so Lex pulls her up on the apron. Woman with another slap and Flair jumps to deliver a knee, but it connects with Patrick. No ref as Lex throws the mounted punches again. Flair over the top and runs the apron. He comes off the top but Lex catches him with a right hand on the way down. No ref to make the count! Luger with a superplex and again, no ref to count. The Horsemen hit the ring, but Luger takes them out. He puts Flair in The Rack as Patrick comes to his feet. The Andersons attack Sting and Luger releases the hold to save his friend. The Andersons grab Luger and I guess never make contact and the ref counts Luger out at 38:04. What a crappy ending! Actually Arn landed a few punches, so it should have been a DQ win for Luger as Patrick was looking right at it.

Winner and Still NWA World Heavyweight Champion: Ric Flair via count-out at 38:04

-This was fantastic, but that ending sucked! I loved how Flair always had a plan to bail and bait Luger on the floor when Lex started to get on a roll. Luger kept it simple and used the power game. Sting’s injury really screwed things up with their plans, so we get this ending as they were waiting for Sting to get back healthy, but also didn’t Luger taking any loss by pin or submission. This was still a great effort by both men and woke the crowd up after the last few matches.

3) 30 Man Royal Rumble ****1/2 (WWF Royal Rumble)

-Fink goes over the rules for the crowd and us at home. In a great touch, Ted Dibiase is #1 this year after getting #30 last year. Brilliant! Fink even mentions Dibiase’s bad luck when announcing him to really rub it in. Koko B Ware is the second entrant. Dibiase starts quick as he knows he is screwed coming in first. Chops in the corner from Dibiase and then he sends Koko to the corner. Koko no sells having his head bounced off the buckle and starts unloading with right hands. Head-butt from Koko, but he charges and gets backdropped out at 1:38. The clock is running about 3 seconds slow as Marty Jannetty enters at 3. Dibiase gets in the first blow, but Marty with a dropkick and then some right hands. He runs into a boot in the corner to slow things down. Clothesline from Dibiase and we get a patented 360 sell from Jannetty. Dibiase gets caught coming off the top and Jannetty is back with right hands. He lands a back elbow, but Ted goes to the eyes. Jannetty misses a crossbody and takes a crazy bump to the floor to eliminate him at 3:45. Jake “The Snake” Roberts is #4 as the crowd starts going nuts. They actually end up fighting on the floor as Dibiase gets a slam out there. He hooks The Million Dollar Dream, but Jake runs him into the steel post. They get in the ring and the crowd is loving every second of this. Backdrop to Dibiase! Short-arm clothesline and this crowd really, really wants to see a DDT. Dibiase backdrops out to escape, but misses an elbow drop. Dibiase drives a shoulder into the ribs, but gets caught with a knee. “Macho King” Randy Savage is #5 and he goes right after Jake. Just wait a few years for the real blood feud between them. Savage off the middle rope with a knee as Dibiase regroups in the corner. Savage and Dibiase work together and I doubt that will last long before someone turns on the other. Savage with a double axe off the top and then goes to a choke. Jake gets tied up in the ropes, but Roddy Piper is #6 to make the save. That’s a fantastic foursome in there right now. Piper with a double clothesline and then he frees Roberts. The crowd is just popping for everything and I don’t blame them as this is fantastic. The four men pair off and try to eliminate each other. Piper and Savage take turns nearly eliminating each other as the crowd freaks out. The Warlord is #7 as Jesse notes it will take some doing to get him out of the ring. Well, about that, oh wait, I guess that’s not this Rumble. Piper has no problems trading punches with Warlord. Jake is getting worked over by Savage and Dibiase and is nearly out, but gets himself back in the ring. Macho with another double ax and then some choking in the corner as Sherri yells for them to break Jake’s neck. Piper is just hitting anything that moves at this point. Bret Hart is #8 as the star power just keeps on coming. Warlord eats a boot from Bret in the corner. Piper and Bret double team Warlord and try to dump him, but he goes to the eyes. Piper goes to the eyes on Dibiase as he is nearing 14 minutes in the match. Bad News Brown is #9 as Jesse and Tony note this is his kind of match as he doesn’t like anyone. Short-arm clothesline to Jake, but Savage saves and dumps Jake at 14:45. Dibiase takes a weird bump off a Piper right hand and nearly gets bumped, but Savage saves Dibiase. Tony questions if Savage was paid off by Dibiase to keep him in the match. Dusty Rhodes is #10 and man is that a pop! More star power and I am impressed with the way this crowd is still going full throttle. Dusty goes right for Savage and dumps him at 16:28 off a crazy ass bump from a backdrop. If you are going to get dumped, might as well do it in style. Dusty with the mounted punches in the corner and Andre The Giant is #11. Well, this is going to suck for everyone else in the match. Warlord is gone at 18:36. Heenan and Fuji get into a fight on the floor which is AWESOME! Seeing Andre SQUASH Dusty and Piper in the corner is just so cool! Wrestling Royalty! Andre chokes Piper, but Dusty comes over to save. Red Rooster is #12 and even he gets a pop from this crowd. Piper teases going out, but survives and sends Bad News out at 20:21. Bad News then goes back in and eliminates Piper at 20:25. We will see them against each other at WrestleMania as they beat the piss out of each other up the aisle and to the back. Good stuff! Loud Roddy chant from the crowd. Virgil saves Dibiase from being tossed by Dusty. Rooster is getting his shit kicked in by Andre and gets tossed at 22:00. Brownsville, PA native Ax is in at #13. #FayetteCountyFootball. He goes right after Andre, which seems suspect. Dibiase just passed the 23 minute mark! Andre gets tied up in the ropes which was a favorite spot he liked to do. Ax and Dusty do some CLUBBERING and unhook Andre, which is stupid. Sure enough he decks both men. Haku is #14 to give Andre some help. Dibiase and Bret are having their own match during all this chaos and it’s pretty sweet. Andre sits down on Ax and stomps away. Dusty starts dancing and jiving as Haku is throwing bombs at him. Haku with a chop to Bret and then one for Ax. Superkick to Ax! Smash is #15 and he partners with Ax (duh) to beat down Andre. They then turn their attention to Haku with a double elbow. The Tag Teams torment each other as Dibiase gets beat up by Dusty and Bret. Bret wants payback for Mania 2 and goes after Andre. Things are starting to lose a little steam and Akeem is next at #16. He goes right for Andre. Demolition with a double clothesline to Haku and then one to Andre which sends him to the floor at 28:40. He doesn’t take that well and punches Ax in the face. Somewhere off camera Bret Hart gets eliminated according to Jesse. Poor Bret! Jimmy Snuka is #17 as Dibiase has made it to 30 minutes. Akeem gets tossed by Snuka at 30:35. Short night for him! Kind of wild seeing him and Dusty in the ring together knowing the idea behind Akeem being The African Dream. Demolition go after Haku and Snuka. Dino Bravo is #18 and he gets into a brawl with Haku. Good luck with that! Ax and Smash hammer Dibiase into a pile of goo. Ted is putting in the work tonight! Earthquake is #19 and he is about to wreck some people! He goes right after Dusty and sends him out at 34:19. Demolition take the fight to him, and that backfires as Ax gets tossed at 34:50. Haku and Earthquake have a go and I believe both men were into Sumo at one point in their lives. Jim Neidhart is next at 20 and he goes after Earthquake. Jesse: “I think I would stay away from Earthquake.” Three men go after Quake, but they get everyone else to help and Quake is tossed at 36:43. They made sure to protect him with that elimination as it took six men to toss him. Smash and Anvil with a double atomic drop to Dibiase as we have six men in the ring. THE ULTIMATE WARRIOR is #21 and Bravo is gone at 38:12. The Bloodline double team Warrior, but he shakes that off and goes after Smash. Poor Dibiase is still getting wrecked, but he is surviving as he nears 40 minutes. The Model Rick Martel is in at 22 to many boos from the crowd. He slugs it out with Smash and wins the battle surprisingly. Warrior saves him brother in paint from getting tossed. Haku dumps Smash to the apron and hits a superkick to eliminate him at 40:55. Martel nearly goes out, but hangs onto the ropes. Tito Santana is 23 and he better for right for Martel and thankfully, he does. Haku gets dropped by a double clothesline from Warrior and Tito. Virgil continues to help Dibiase and Jesse points out that Dibiase does pay the man. Honky Tonk Man is 24 and Warrior is waiting for him. Nice! Neidhart gets tossed at 44:28! Dibiase is finally gone from a Warrior clothesline at 44:53. Great run for Ted! Tito and Martel continue to do battle which makes my heart so happy! HULK HOGAN IS #25 and this place is exploding! Snuka gone at 46:08! Haku gone at 46:30! Hogan just dumped The Bloodline by himself! Warrior dumps Santana at 47:08 as Martel is able to roll in from the apron. We are down to four at the moment and you can sense the crowd knows what could happen here. That has to wait as Shawn Michaels is next at #26. Hogan tosses HTM at 48:08. Shawn is gone by The Warrior at 48:15 and Martel is tossed at 48:21. WARRIOR AND HOGAN ARE LEFT ALONE IN THE RING. The entire arena is standing as they go nose to nose! They collide and neither man budges. CRISS CROSS! Drop down by Hogan and we get a double clothesline that should have made the Universe collapse in on itself. This moment is 34 years old and it still has by blood pumping like crazy. I love pro-wrestling! Barbarian is in at 27 and he picks the bones by dropping elbows on each man. Big Boot to Hogan which is kind of funny! Warrior eats a chop! Rick Rude jumps the gun and is 28 as he isn’t waiting to get his hands on Warrior. Rude with a standing dropkick to Warrior as the crowd FREAKS OUT as Hogan is nearly eliminated by Barbarian. Warrior makes the save which has Jesse pissed! Warrior is getting double teamed and Hogan tries to save, but Warrior gets dumped at 52:35. Now, you may think Hogan eliminated Warrior, but I think he was trying to save and the blow to Rude and Barbarian was so heavy, Warrior just fell. Yep! Just ignore the ranting from Ventura about Hogan being eliminating Warrior. Hercules is in at 29 as we are nearing the end and the crowd seems a little burned out after the Warrior/Hogan GREATNESS. Rude and Hercules pair off in one corner while Hogan hits a clothesline on Barbarian. Hogan scratches the back on Rude as Jesse goes on another rant. Mr. Perfect is #30 as all men have entered the match now. Perfect stomps Hogan down in the corner. Hercules sends Barbarian out at 55:42.

-Our Final Four: Hogan, Perfect, Rude and Hercules! Well, now three as Hercules is tossed by Rude at 56:14. The crowd immediately starts a Hogan chant as he is out-numbered here. Rude with a heavy forearm, but Hogan ducks and Perfect goes flying through the middle ropes. Perfect tries to get in and accidentally eliminates Rude at 57:10 as he pulls down the top rope. Sure, that was an accident, but Jesse won’t believe Hogan accidentally eliminated Warrior. Perfect hits a Perfect-plex, but Hogan Hulks Up! He catapults Perfect into the ring post as Tony notes the post saved Perfect. That has Jesse losing his mind. Perfect gets tossed over the opposite post to give Hogan the win at 58:46.

Winner: Hulk Hogan at 58:46

-Lots of great stuff in this one with Dibiase getting the marathon run. Star Power all over the place. Programs for Mania being set-up and teased. Demolition and Colossal Connection continuing their issues. Martel and Tito continuing to fight on sight! Then we had the HOGAN/WARRIOR confrontation that everyone in Hutchinson Elementary School was talking about the next day. I know there are rumors Perfect was supposed to win, but I think Hogan winning made more sense. Hogan always won and him winning here only made it even more shocking and a big deal when he would lose (SPOILERS) to Warrior at Mania. Just a great and fun Rumble that bogged down just a little in the middle, but the crowd was way into and it’s still one of the better Rumbles you will see.

2) NWA US Tag Titles: The Midnight Express (c) vs. The Wild Eyed Southern Boys ****1/2 (NWA Great American Bash)

-Midnights attack before the bell and send both Boys to the floor. They brawl out there and then back into the ring. Eaton gets left alone and gets sent flying with a double backdrop. Then a double shoulder and Lane eats a pair of right hands for good measure. You can hear some boos as there are quite a few Midnight fans in the crowd. Cornette must have heard as he yells at the crowd and calls someone a pig faced moron. We start proper with Eaton and Steve Armstrong. Steve with an arm-drag and Eaton goes to his corner to slow things a bit. He pushes Armstrong into the corner and starts firing off right hands. Slam from Eaton and he heads up top, but a bit too early as Armstrong slams him down. Monkey flip from Steve followed by a dropkick. Armstrong up top and he comes off with a clothesline that sends Eaton to the floor where Cornette is waiting with open arms. Sign of a good manager! Lock-up and Smothers gets the tag in the corner. Eaton eats a double chop and scurries to his corner. He regroups and tries a slam, but Smothers slides out and hits a super kick. “Cornette Suck” chant rings throughout the building. Eaton is staying in there and lands some right hands in the corner. A whip to the corner is reversed and Smothers drops Eaton with another super kick. Now Eaton tags out and I don’t blame him. Lane in to a good reaction from the crowd and he stretches the legs as he is ready for some KARATE. The crowd pops as Lane lands a back handed punch. This is fantastic! Lane wins the KARATE battle initially, but gets his leg caught and Smothers lands some back hand punches and another super kick. Eaton rushes in and gets hit with a super kick for the third time. Wonderful! Lane regroups and back in they get into a grapple contest as they reverse holds. Lane has had enough of this fair fighting and goes to the eyes. Tag made to Eaton, but he rushes in and gets caught with an arm-drag. Eaton pushes Smothers back in the corner and delivers some right hands. Eaton gets caught again though and rolls to the floor. Smothers hits a dropkick through the ropes. The Express use some distraction techniques, but Smothers ducks a double clothesline and Armstrong comes off the top onto both Midnights to pop the crowd. We get pin attempts all over the place and The Express have to bail again as Cornette is on the verge of a heart attack. Blind Tag by The Midnights and Smothers gets tossed over the top and to the floor. Lane sends Smothers into the railing as Cornette has the ref’s attention. Classic! Cornette uses the racket for good measure and again, Classic! Smothers tries to climb back in, but Lane knocks him off and he goes flying into the railing. Sweet! Atomic Drop into a backbreaker from Eaton and he maintains the hold for a bit. Clothesline from Eaton cuts off a brief comeback and again, that pops the Express fans in the crowd. Leap Frog Splash! Lane throws some KARATE KICKS in the corner before tagging back to Eaton. He comes in and gets a two count. Smothers creates space in the corner and hits another super kick. Eaton grabs the leg to stop the tag and gets a slam. Alabama Jam connects and listen to that crowd! Tag to Lane as Eaton is selling the move which makes sense as he landed on his ass from off the top rope. Smothers with a sunset flip, but Lane is out at two. Lane hits a kick to the gut and Eaton hits a swinging neckbreaker. Eaton sling shots Smothers back into the ring and Lane back in for a suplex that gets two. Eaton back in with a straight right hand that knocks Smoothers to the floor. Eaton tries to sling shot him back into the ring, but Smothers reverses and Eaton goes over the top and to the floor. Lane fights off a comeback attempt, but Smothers gets a double sunset flip and uses that to roll and make the tag to Armstrong. He runs wild and hits a flying shoulder on Lane for two. Smothers with a slam to Eaton! Armstrong with the top rope dropkick on Lane who was being held up by Smothers, but no ref as he is getting Smothers out of the ring. Eaton pushes Armstrong off the top and then heads up and we get a Rocket Launcher on Armstrong for TWO! Wow! The crowd is standing now! Smothers changes places with Armstrong and gets a small package for two. Great near fall! Lane hits a kick to the back of the head from the apron and Eaton gets a roll-up for the pin at 18:15.

Winners and Still NWA US Tag Team Champions: The Midnight Express via pin at 18:15

-This was fantastic and that last few minutes after the hot tag was insanely great. Just an amazing display of old school tag wrestling that sucked the crowd in and had them rocking with everything they were doing.

1) Title for Title: Hulk Hogan (WWF Champion) vs. The Ultimate Warrior (WWF IC Champion) ***** (WWF WrestleMania VI)

-Warrior sprints to the ring like an idiot and I am sure that won’t come back to bit him during the match. As you probably know, I was Team Hogan when watching this match live at my friend’s house. The reception for Hogan is louder than the one Warrior received. Just saying! Even Jesse notes he isn’t going to try to talk over the crowd reaction. This crowd is losing it at the sound of the bell. LET’S GO! “Hogan” chant from the crowd as Hebnar checks both men and goes over the instructions. Jesse credits Hogan for walking to the ring while Warrior ran and is already sweating and breathing heavy. They stare each other down and trade shoves. Lockup and Warrior shoves Hogan back into the corner. Another go and this time Hogan shoves Warrior back into the corner and gives us a double bicep. The crowd ROARS! Man, this crowd loves Hogan and I sure hope the WWF never puts another super over babyface in the ring against him in this Stadium. Test of strength and Ventura loves it as he talks about the muscles, definition, and sweat flying. Warrior wins the early battle as he turns Hogan’s knuckles over and breaks him down to his knees. Hogan fights his way back up as the crowd continues to lose their mind and now the Warrior gets broken down to his knees. This is wild! This is what it means to work a crowd into a frenzy without having to destroy your body. Now The Warrior fights to his feet and man, this crowd is fantastic! Hogan with a leg trip and drops an elbow for a one count. Warrior charges and nobody budges. Crisscross and Hogan gets a slam, but Warrior is up as it had no effect. Another go and Warrior gets a slam and that one hurt Hogan. Warrior with a clothesline that sends Hogan over the top the floor and he starts selling the knee as he can’t put any weight on it. Jesse: “It can’t end this way. Not on an early injury.” Hogan collapses and Warrior goes out and puts the boots to his knee. Hogan tells the ref his knee is gone, but he is going to try to get back in. Warrior decides to do it himself and rolls Hogan back into the ring. He goes right after the knee, so Hogan rakes the eyes. Warrior returns favor and Jesse loves seeing these two get nasty. The ref gets in Warrior’s face which lets Hogan regroup and he unloads with right hands. Running clothesline in the corner followed by the mounted 10 punch. Hogan drops a pair of elbows for a two count. The knee issue seems gone as Monsoon notes his kneecap likely popped back in place. Small package from Hogan gets two. Jesse takes a shot at Richard Belzer as Hogan went to a front facelock. Hogan throws chops in the corner because SCREW RIC FLAIR! Hogan with a clothesline for two and he complains about the count. Back-breaker gets two and Hogan complains again. Where’s Nick Patrick when we need him? Hogan hooks a reverse chinlock as the Warrior is sucking wind. Now Hogan has told the story that Warrior was wanting to go home as he was gassed, but Hogan told him they were getting everything in and to relax. I will leave it up to you the reader to decide if you believe the story. Belly to back suplex for two as Hogan is carrying this match. Hogan goes back to the reverse chinlock as Warrior continues to struggle to get his wind back. The crowd is still molten though. Warrior gets to his feet and elbows his way out of the hold. Hogan drops down and they end up hitting each other with a clothesline. Jesse notes Hogan should be in better shape as he has been in control the last 5 or so minutes. Hebnar with a slow count as Jesse notes he probably doesn’t want to see a double count-out. Warrior actually sits up first, but both men get back to their feet and the crowd is really happy about it. Warrior starts shaking the ropes and Hogan’s offense has no effect. Warrior with a right hand followed by a clothesline. Another one! And another one! Warrior with chops now because SCREW RIC FLAIR! Warrior sends Hogan from one corner to the other and Hogan collapses at Warrior’s feet. Snap suplex from Warrior gets two! Warrior hooks a bear-hug and I mean, if Hogan can survive one from Andre this should be no problem. Seriously, I had that thought when watching this match live (a month shy of my 9th birthday). Hogan starts to fade so the ref starts checking the arm. That’s one drop. There’s a second, but not a third and the crowd is going crazy again. Hogan punches his way out and then the ref gets creamed as Hogan drops down to avoid a tackle. Warrior goes LUCHA WARRIOR as he comes off the top with a double axe. He heads up and gets another one! Warrior tries for the flying tackle, but Hogan SPIKES him head first into the mat. SWEET! Hogan gets the cover and wins the match, but the ref is not there to make the count. HEBNAR SCREWED HOGAN! It’s The Toronto Screwjob. Warrior with a belly to back suplex and still no ref. Jesse says they are one fall each now. Skip that as Hogan got the first visual pin. The ref crawls and Hogan is out at two as the crowd is having heart failure. Hogan with a roll-up, but the ref is out of position again and it only gets two. Henbar screwing over a hero in Canada! Hogan with an elbow that sends Warrior over the top the floor. Warrior blocks going into the post, hits a head-butt and sends Hogan into the post which has the Warrior fans popping. Back in the ring a clothesline from Warrior. He lifts Hogan up for The Gorilla Press and nearly botches it. He hits the BIG SPLASH, but HOGAN IS OUT AT TWO. HULK-UP TIME! This crowd is unglued now! Warrior throwing bombs, but no dice! I LOVE THIS MATCH SO MUCH (well, except the ending). Hogan with three punches and then the big boot. Leg Drop, but Warrior rolls out of the way. Warrior with the splash and the three count as Hogan kicks out at 3.1 at 22:52.

Winner and New WWF Champion and Still WWF Intercontinental Champion: The Ultimate Warrior via pin at 22:52

-As mentioned, I love this match. It was epic and everything we wanted at the time and it still holds up today. Even in a world with the crazy athleticism and bumps we see today, this match still cooks and gets the heart pumping. Hogan put in work here and once he got his breath back, Warrior was right there with him. Watching live, I was crushed and ran home from my friend’s house crying. I ran into my room, jumped in my bed, and hid under the covers. My stepdad walked in and asked what happened and my mom told him Hulk Hogan lost. My stepdad said, “He’s Hulk Hogan. He will win it back.” I love you Jeff! I am tired of pretending this match isn’t worthy of the all the stars because it was the cool thing to do when I first learned about the IWC. Much like Hogan/Rock, I love this match and what they accomplished was perfect.

-So that is the list and compared to 1989, it was obviously a weaker year, but that won’t shock anyone. Still that’s a strong Top 5 and Warrior/Hogan is one of the most memorable matches of all time. Next up we just continue along as we tackle 1991 and see how things go for Sting and Warrior. Thanks for reading!