Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Monday Nitro 11.13.95  

-This is the first taped episode of Nitro as it was taped after the Nov. 6th live edition. I am not sure the reason for it being taped, but here we are. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Eric Bischoff, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, and Mongo

-Jacksonville Memorial Coliseum, Jacksonville, FL

-Attendance: 9,500

-Eric throws to Hulk Hogan, who is grunting a lot in a graveyard and is wearing a black mask. Yo, I fully admit that Hogan is why I am a wrestling fan, but this is insane. He is sporting what looks like a generic Phantom of the Opera mask, which I am all for anything Phantom, but geez. He wants Savage to bring him the head of Meng as they are going to take out The Dungeon of Doom one by one. He also doesn’t trust Sting, and I have no recollection of any of this. My guess is I was working when this show aired.

Meng (Kevin Sullivan) vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage

-Savage comes through the crowd and attacks Meng from behind. He takes it to the floor and runs Meng into the railing. For a taped show, the crowd is into this one. Savage uses the top rope to choke and shows some power with a slam. Sullivan heads up top, but Savage knocks him off. He then goes up, but Meng regroups and lands a right hand to the gut. Jimmy Hart is at ring side now as Meng takes Savage to the floor and sends him into the railing. Totally fair! Savage gets sent shoulder first into the post before getting pitched back into the ring. Meng rips Savage’s black shirt off and fires off chops and kicks. There is some stank on those chops! Mongo makes a reference to my 49ers destroying someone, and now I need to check. So, when this was taped my Niners were coming off a 13-7 loss to Carolina. The next week they blew the doors off Dallas, so maybe the dubbed in line to make it seem like the show wasn’t taped. Meng takes Savage to another corner and fires off more kicks and then gets a slam. Meng heads up top, but misses a diving head-butt. Savage sends Meng into Hart on the apron and then into Sullivan. He sticks The Flying Elbow for the pin at 4:51.

Winner: Randy Savage via pin at 4:51

-Normal Savage match around this time where he started fast, got the heat and hit The Flying Elbow after a brief comeback for the win. Crowd loved it! *1/2

-Shark and Lex Luger hit the ring and Lex goes right for the bad arm. He wraps it around the post and then into the railing. It would probably help Savage if Hogan was here instead of cos-playing Erick in a graveyard.

-Peacock commercials!

Kensuki Sasaki vs. Chris Benoit

-Benoit eats a clothesline to start and then a nice suplex. Sasaki lays in the boots and gets a sweet powerslam for two. Another heavy clothesline, so Benoit just starts firing back with chops. Commentary goes back to talking about my Niners beating the dog shit out of Dallas. The more things change, the more the stay the same! Sasaki hooks a reverse chinlock and tries a tilt-a-whirl slam, but Benoit counters into a pin for two. They go through another reversal and Benoit hits rolling Germans and then a Dragon Suplex gets the pin at 2:42.

Winner: Chris Benoit via pin at 2:42

-Very short, but the ending was sweet! This was WWE Speed 30 years before it existed. **

-Peacock commercials!

-This week on Saturday Night: Eddie Guerrero vs. Chris Benoit, Sting vs. Bunkhouse Buck, plus Dean Malenko in action!

WCW World Television Title: Johnny B. Badd (c) vs. Eddie Guerrero

-Handshake to start as Bobby talks about a deal he made with some friends in Japan. Eddie goes for the arm and takes Badd to the mat. Badd reverses, which Eddie then reverses. Badd gets a tilt-a-whirl back breaker for two. Eddie ducks a clothesline and then gets a head scissors to counter another back breaker. We get a stalemate and this crowd is live (taped). Eddie gets caught with an elbow in the corner and Badd hits a sling-shot legdrop for two. He goes for another pin, but again, Eddie is out at two. Eddie walks the ropes and snaps off a head scissors for two. They head up top as Eddie looks for a superplex, but Badd drops him on his face and then gets a sunset flip for two. Eddie rolls for two and then Johnny counters that for two. Eddie misses a charge and crashes over the top and to the floor. Badd flies out with a somersault dive! He goes for a sling-shot splash, but Eddie avoids and gets a two count. Badd gets Eddie on his shoulders, but Eddie counters into a rana for a two count. Cradle from Badd for two! Badd lands a right hand as Eddie ducked the left hook. Eddie sells it like a champ, but it pissed as Badd using a closed fist. He tackles Badd and goes hammer first crazy. Badd rolls over and fires off his own right hands. They both show some good fire as they keep punching each other in the face. They then stand around and look at each other as the crowd cheers. We go back to a wrestling match as Eddie gets a belly to back suplex as we are told there are two minutes left. The timer is a bit fast as Eric notes the match has a 10 minute limit. Badd gets a nice looking Tombstone Piledriver for two. We have 60 seconds to go! Eddie avoids a charge in the corner and hits a Tornado DDT. It gets two as the crowd starts to freak out over the time running out. They collide trying to hit a cross-body as we are down to fifteen seconds. We have a draw at 9:04.

Time Limit Draw at 9:04

-Fun match! They meshed pretty well together and it’s still kind of trippy to see Badd on Nitro as I think of him missing this era, but he didn’t show up in WWF until March of 96. ***

-Tempers flare after the match, but cooler heads prevail and they shake hands.

-Eric notes that Hogan will be here next week and wants a match with Sting! That’s a pretty big deal!

-Mean Gene is joined in the ring by The Giant, Kevin Sullivan, and Jimmy Hart. They hype World War 3 and Sullivan wants them to just hand the belt to Giant as nobody can beat him at World War 3.

-Peacock commercials!

Dean Malenko vs. Sting

-This is an interesting match! Matches like this are what made Nitro fun. Lockup and Dean hooks a side headlock, but Sting shoves off. Dean tries to hit a shoulder, but Sting just stares at him. Press Slam from Sting! Dean reverses a whip and hits a dropkick to the knee. He goes to work on the knee as we go to a break at 2:03.

-60 seconds of Peacock commercials!

-World War 3 commercial! Yes, I will be reviewing that show when we get there.

-Back at 3:38 with Dean still working on the knee. We see that during the break Sting nearly for the Scorpion Deathlock. Sting fights out of the corner with strikes, but Dean goes back to the knee with another dropkick. Back to the knee as Dean is surgical with these submission holds. Although I guess if it was surgical it would help the knee. Dean with a German Suplex into a bridge for a two count. Sting grabs the ropes to avoid a dropkick. Stinger Splash misses in the corner. Dean hits a missile dropkick and goes for The Cloverleaf, but Sting gets a small package for the pin at 6:42.

Winner: Sting via pin at 6:42

-Sting was very giving there as he didn’t go out and eat up the new guy. Sting was never really in any danger of losing, but getting the win off a small package was a show of respect to Malenko. **1/2

-Mean Gene heads to the ring to interview Sting. He has nothing against Hogan and doesn’t know where he is coming from. He never dreamed that Hogan would be knocking at his door. Sting notes in WCW he is a big dog and Hogan can check the list of people who have gotten in his face over the years. Sting is looking forward to the match and it’s on for next week! I remember getting home from work and catching this part of the show and my jaw dropping at the news that we were getting Hogan vs. Sting!

-Eric and crew wrap things up and hype next weeks dream match.

-Thanks for reading!