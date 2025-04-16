Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Monday Nitro 11.27.95  

-This is the show after World War 3 and we have a new World Champion. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Eric Bischoff, Bobby Heenan, and Mongo

-Salem Civic Center, Salem, VA

-Eric runs down the fall-out from last night’s World War 3: Randy Savage is the new World Champion and Hulk Hogan feels he was cheated out of The Championship.

-We go back to last night’s show where Hulk Hogan burns his black clothes and goes back to the Red and Yellow.

Johnny B. Badd (w/ The Diamond Doll) vs. Diamond Dallas Page

-These two had a great match the previous night with Badd winning. Part of the deal is The Diamond Doll is free from Page and is with Badd, though he told her it was her choice so it didn’t seem as creepy. Page is out with a bouquet of roses for The Doll, and then sucker punches Badd. DDP controls early and wants a 10 from The Doll, but she isn’t sure what to do. She finds a chain in the roses though Mongo and Heenan both think it’s a bracelet. We aren’t getting much of the match as the camera is focused on Kimberly with an over the shoulder view. Page wants the chain, but she throws it in and it goes to Badd, who decks Page and gets the pin at 2:10. Badd questions the chain, but Kimberly just tells him he won and starts celebrating.

Winner: Johnny B. Badd via pin at 2:10

-This was angle advancement more than a match which I can understand as they worked a heck of a match last night. It served a purpose and since it was all about the angle, it was short. *

-Mean Gene is in the aisle way to interview Jimmy Hart and Kevin Sullivan. Sullivan questions why Luger is hanging around with Sting. He wonders why Luger didn’t keep the hold on Savage last night longer to that Savage couldn’t make The Battle Royal. Hart notes that he was the first and only manager for Kevin Sullivan. I don’t think that latter part is true. Hart assures Sullivan that he, Luger, AND Sting have a plan. Sullivan is pleased!

Cutie Suzuki and Mayumi Ozaki vs. Bull Nakano and Akira Hokuto (w/ Sonny Onoo)

-Another rematch from last night and they also tore the house down. Hokuto gets jumped by Cutie and Mayumi but fights them off. She gets a choke bomb on Ozaki and drags her by the hair and chokes her from the middle rope. Cool! Bull in and she throws Ozaki across the ring by her hair. Another throw! Heenan: “It’s like someone blocking McMichael.: Hokuto off the top as they double team Ozaki. Cutie comes in just to stop the carnage and save Ozaki. Ozaki off the top with a knee which lets Cutie drop Hokuto on her head with a Dragon Suplex for two. SOS Slam from Hokuto and she tags Bull who heads up top and the crowd pops huge. She misses the leg drop though. Cutie and Ozaki stomp on Bull and both come off the top with another stomp for a two count. Ozaki tries a suplex and yeah, no. Cutie tries to help but Bull suplexes them both. Hokuto gets the tag and comes off the top with a splash on both women. Powerbomb on Ozaki gets two as Cutie makes the save. Spin kick misses and Ozaki snaps off a rana. Cutie off the top, but accidentally hits her partner. Norther Lights Suplex from Hokuto gets two! Bull back in, but Cutie escapes a powerbomb. She tries a sunset flip and Bull just sits down on her. That gets two as Ozaki makes the save. Bull up top, but gets knocked to the floor with a double dropkick. Hokuto sends both women to the floor as well and comes off with a Senton to the floor but lands on Bull. Back in the ring Bull clotheslines both women and tags Hokuto again. She comes off the top and hits both women with a missile dropkick. Cutie gets PLANTED on her head with a Fisherman’s Buster for the pin at 5:24.

Winners: Bull Nakano and Akira Hokuto via pin at 5:24

-This was an abbreviated version of their match last night so it had a faster pace. I like the PPV one better, but this was still fantastic and hearing the amazement from the announce team and crowd as these women just beat on each other was fun. ***1/2

-This week on Saturday Night: Sting vs. Kurasawa, Dean Malenko in action, The American Males in action, and VK Wallstreet vs. Jim Duggan!

Hugh Morrus vs. Hulk Hogan

-Hulkster working on back to back nights! No load management here! Actually, I assume after not winning The World Title last night they wanted him out there in the Red and Yellow to get a win. Sorry, SPOILER! Eric keeps letting us know there is no controversy and Savage is officially The World Heavyweight Champion. Hogan goes to work on the arm and gets a hammerlock and then a take down as he backs out his chain wrestling skills. Morrus goes to the eyes and starts firing off right hands. Eric notes the crowd is chanting for Hogan, but I must be deaf. I mean, they are into the match, but there was no chant. Hogan makes a comeback and gets the running clothesline in the corner. Morrus gets sent to the corner, but scales to the middle rope and comes off with a clothesline. Nice! Eric continues to lie about this Hogan chant. I mean, if you want the chant then just pipe it in. Morrus off the top with The Moonsault and it’s Hulk Up Time! YOU! Block, right hand, right hand, big boot, and leg drop finish at 3:41.

Winner: Hulk Hogan via pin at 3:41

-This was The Hogan formula in super short form. The crowd was into it and I liked the middle rope clothesline from Hugh. *

-Gene is back in the aisle and brings out the new WCW World Heavyweight Champion of The World (his words, not mine), “Macho Man” Randy Savage. That Big Gold Belt always looked good on Savage even if he never got to hold it long. Fun fact, Savage had each of his World Title reigns ended by Ric Flair or Hulk Hogan. His voice sounds hoarse here as Gene brings up the cloud of controversy. Way to be a dick Gene! Hogan is out to confront his friend and notes there were two guys that weren’t thrown over the top rope. He then points out the World Title still has his name on it. Savage: “I plan on getting that changed.” Hogan was the video tape played and it cuts out before we see The Giant pull Hogan under the ropes. If the tape library ever ended up in being purchased and put on a “streaming” service they could pull up the footage any time they want, but how likely is that to happen?

-Here’s The Giant to deck Hogan and then he sticks Savage on the floor with a chokeslam. Ouch! Giant takes Hogan to the ring, but here is Sting to make the save. Save as in, get lifted off the apron by the throat so Hogan can hit Giant with a chair. Hey, wasn’t that the same spot in Rocky III with Paulie hitting Thunderlip with a chair? Hogan hits some decent chair shots and then a couple weak ones to get Giant out of there and then goes to check on Savage.

Arn Anderson and Brian Pillman vs. Sting and Lex Luger

-They tease Luger no showing, but he eventually comes out. Heenan questions where Jimmy Hart is, and Mongo doesn’t care. Heenan: “I care, he is a friend.” Sting and Arn start us out and they have done this a few times before. Arn quickly with a spinebuster, but Luger breaks up the count. Sting reverses a whip and drops Arn and takes a shot at Pillman as well. Luger in and we get stereo Gorilla Press Slams that send the Horsemen to the floor. Arn back in and he wants Luger. These guys are basically on cruise control after working the PPV last night. For Sting and Luger they had a match, then the Battle Royal, and now this match. Pillman gets knocked off the apron and takes a bump into the railing. Sting back in and he hits Arn with a Stinger Splash in the corner. Scorpion but Luger shoves Pillman off the top and he lands on Sting to break up the hold. The announce team is all over that and wonder if it was an accident. Pillman gets the tag and puts the boots to Sting and goes to a choke. Arn back in and Sting starts firing back up but gets caught with an atomic drop. Luger and Pillman get into it on the floor which keeps Sting from being able to make a tag. Doesn’t matter as everyone is in the ring and Luger hits Arn with a running clothesline. Sting gets a roll-up on Pillman for the pin at 5:36.

Winners: Sting and Lex Luger via pin at 5:36

-The crowd was into it because of the star power, but it was just a paint by numbers tag match. Everyone was working in a lower gear which makes sense and things were a little disjointed. It was fine for this show though. *1/2

-Ric Flair is here and he goes right after Luger. Next up is Sting after he decks a ref and he gets the figure-four. Here’s Hogan to make the save and the crowd is rocking with all of this star power. I don’t blame them. Flair bails and we get more drama as Hogan goes to deck Luger, but Sting prevents it. This is all intriguing stuff as Luger is a heel that is out for himself, but Sting is his friend and is going to defend his friend. Hogan and Sting make peace and share a hug.

-The announce team put a bow on this week’s episode and hype Saturday Night, the World War 3 replay, and next week’s Nitro.

