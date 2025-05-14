Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Monday Nitro 12.25.95  

-It’s Christmas 1995 and WCW has a taped episode of Nitro which makes sense as why make your talent work Christmas Night? This the final push for Starrcade 95! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Eric Bischoff, Mongo, and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

-Taped: Augusta, GA

-Eric and crew are dressed for Christmas to make us think they are live and Bobby is right there to embarrass himself by having his Santa Hat keep falling in his face. That’s our Brain!

Lex Luger (w/ Jimmy Hart) vs. Scotty Riggs

-Two matches in one night for Luger and this is another case where he should run through Riggs being he has a chance at a World Title Match in two days. Makes sense for him to face Riggs here though after beating Bagwell last week. Lockup to start and Luger gets a side headlock. He gets pushed off, but runs Riggs down and flexes on him! Another lockup and Luger buries a knee to the gut. Whip reversed and Riggs hits a dropkick and another. Forearm to the head sends Luger to the floor and he is a little annoyed. Back in Luger mauls Riggs in the corner and runs him head first into the top buckle. He misses a charge in the corner and Riggs gets an arm-drag into an armbar. Luger should have smoked Riggs by now. Riggs works the arm but gets caught with a knee. He sets to early on a backdrop and we go back to the armbar. Ugh! Eric notes that Riggs is wrestling up to Luger’s level, but I just see it as Luger taking it easy after already working an match earlier in the night. Riggs misses a dropkick but gets a crossbody for two. Suplex is blocked and Luger drops Riggs gut first on the top rope. He knocks him to the floor to wake up the crowd. Suplex back into the ring gets a two count. Luger goes to the back but gets caught with a boot in the corner. Riggs starts his comeback as I am stunned Riggs has gotten this much in. Backdrop followed by a small package gets two. Luger avoids a missile dropkick and gets a powerslam as the crowd wants to see The Rack. Luger finally ends this one as Riggs submits to The Rack at 7:07.

Winner: Lex Luger via submission at 7:07

-This was fine, but again, I think Luger should have dominated someone on his way to Starrcade. *1/2

-Mean Gene is with Sting and he defends Luger again and will never forget his history with Ric Flair. He plugs The World Cup and Gene wants more on Luger, but Sting sidesteps the question.

-Sting vs. Big Bubba up next!

Big Bubba vs. Sting

-Double duty for Sting as well! Let’s see if these two are motivated to give us a little something. They get face-to-face and Bubba gets a cheap shot in followed by a shoulder block but Sting just pops up and flexes on Bubba. Fun spot as Bubba just hits him with a round kick. Sting kind of deserved that one I got to say. Sting fires off right hands in the corner and face plants Bubba into the mat. To the floor and Sting gets another face plant out there. Bubba stalls to make sure his teeth are still in place and I don’t blame him. Back in and Sting yells to the crowd while turning his back on Bubba. Should have decked him! They fight over wrist control and Sting wins the battle, but Bubba pops Sting in the eye with a thumb. Splash in the corner as Eric tells us Hogan is suspended until the end of 1995. So six days? Way to throw the book at him. Bobby is there to note if he was on the board Hogan would be banned permanently. Bubba dumps Sting to the floor and they start trading blows. Sting fires Bubba back into the right and heads up top, but another thumb to the eyes. Bubba tries to slam Sting off the top but Sting rolls with him and gets a small package for the pin at 5:14.

Winner: Sting via pin at 5:14

-Shorter but about the same as the opener. Again, Sting should have dominated this one a bit more thanks to his position on Starrcade. *1/4

-Back to Gene as now he has Luger and Jimmy Hart as his guests. Luger says he and Sting have been friends for 10 years and that is all. Sting is nearby as he makes his way back from his win. Jimmy gets interrupted by Sgt. Craig Pittman and he asks Jimmy to be his manager. He tells Pittman to take his shirt off and asks why he would want to manage him when he has Luger. Man, Hart was a dick but makes sense for him. Heenan let Pittman down easy as he is a cowardly heel and wouldn’t say anything bad to his face out of fear. Hart knew he had Luger as backup. I probably just put way more thought into it then those in charge in WCW ever did.

Dean Malenko vs. Mr. J.L.

-Dean immediately hits a dropkick to the back and gets a head and shoulders suplex into a slam. Alley-oop as Dean throws JL into the air to land on his face. Suplex but JL floats over. Standing switch and they counter moves until JL gets a roll-up for two. Head scissors by JL! He fakes Dean out on a dive and then hits a cannonball from the apron. JL sends Dean into the buckle and gets a suplex back into the ring for two. Monkey Flip is blocked and Dean gets a two count. JL bridges up and gets a sit-out powerbomb for two. Sweet! Dean flips JL over his shoulders to drop him throat first on the top rope. JL heads up top, but Dean meets him up there and gets a Super Gut-buster! Again, sweet! Dean rolls into a leg lock for the quick submission at 3:42.

Winner: Dean Malenko via submission at 3:42

-Super fun spring! The ending was pretty sudden and I was expected a bigger pop for the Super Gut-buster, perhaps the crowd was just in awe. **3/4

-Gene is with Ric Flair and before he gets going, Jimmy Hart interrupts. Jimmy apologizes for Sullivan interrupting him last week. So, will he interrupt Flair next week to apologize for interrupting him this week. He thanks Flair for saving him from Ric Flair. He offers his services to be Flair’s manager tonight. Flair takes him up on the offer and tells Jimmy to start putting the party together.

WCW World Heavyweight Championship: “Macho Man” Randy Savage (c) vs. “Nature Boy” Ric Flair (w/ Jimmy Hart)

-These two are also pulling double duty from this taping. Weird they would do this match 2 days before Starrcade when the whole idea is these two may wrestle for the World Title. Not that I am complaining as it is Flair/Savage and I am a sucker for their rivalry. Savage still has his arm taped as he was injured for months, but kept working because he is a mad man. Flair with a thumb to the eye and he lays in a chop in the corner. Flair misses a knee and Savage wraps the knee around the post. A second time as he is taking a page out of Flair’s playbook. Case in point he gets a Figure-Four less than 90 seconds into the match. Flair fights off his shoulders and is able to get to the ropes with an assist from Jimmy Hart. Savage refuses to break and really, I don’t blame him as he would keep the Title and weaken Flair before Starrcade. He does release and Flair hobbles the corner. Flair brings Savage out of the corner with an inverted atomic drop and he goes for the figure-four but Savage gets a small package for two. Flair hits a low blow in the corner and sends Savage to the floor where Jimmy Hart lays in the boots. We head to a commercial break at 3:38.

-60 seconds of Peacock commercials! Again, this not being the actual broadcast will throw the match time off.

-Starrcade commercial! That is next on my list before I get back to finish off 1991 PPVs.

-Back at 5:11 with Flair and Savage fighting on the floor. Flair sends Savage into the railing as Eric notes Flair he looking to be the first man to win a 12th World Title. Savage pulls a chair from the front row, but the ref takes it away from him. Neck snap on the top rope by Flair. Man, this crowd sucks though I assume they are burned out. Back elbow from Flair and Jimmy Hart chokes on the apron as Flair has the ref. Doesn’t matter the manager as Flair can cheat with anyone out there. Flair hooks a hammerlock and makes sure to his the ropes for added leverage and Hart even gives him a helping hand. Amazing how well they work together. Flair gets multiple two counts with a foot on the ropes, but Savage keeps fighting. He ducks a clothes, gets one of his own for a two count. Savage fights for a backslide and gets two. Right hand by Savage gets a two count. Flair bails to the corner and turns his back to set up the mule kick to the balls and it’s always glorious! Vertical suplex gets a two count! We head to another break at 9:56.

-90 seconds of Peacock commercials!

-Back at 11:30 with Flair firing off chops in the corner and then lands a right hand. Savage kicks back and they start trading chops and punches. Backdrop by Savage gets two! Flair Flip in the corner, but Savage cuts him off as he runs the apron. Savage up top but gets caught with a right hand on the way down to the floor. Back in the ring Savage counters a move into a sleeper, but Flair counters that with a shin breaker. Eric notes that people are leaving the WWF in droves. As long as they keep Razor and Diesel they’ll be fine. Chops from Flair and now the Figure-Four and naturally, Flair is right by the ropes. He uses the top rope for ultimate leverage, but Savage is able to turn enough to get to the bottom rope, but the ref doesn’t force a break and instead counts Savage down for two. Weird! Now, he forces a break as Savage gets to the ropes a second time. Snapmare by Flair and heads up top, and we know how this goes. Savage hobbles to his feet and slams Flair down. Clothesline, but Flair goes back to the eyes. Sleeper from Flair as Mongo takes a shot at the WWF. Savage runs Flair into the buckle and we get a FLAIR FLOP! Small package from Savage gets two! Flair tries a piledriver, but Savage backdrops out and gets two while holding the tights. I always appreciated Savage had no issue cheating even when he was being cheered. Hart grabs Savage by the ankle and gets decked for it. That brings Luger down for the DQ at 18:19.

Winner: Randy Savage via DQ at 18:19

-The crowd didn’t care due to being burnt out, but this was wonderful. Not to the heights of other matches they have had, but still a really good match with an expected cheap ending. Another match where Savage doesn’t get a true victory as champion, but keeps his belt. It’s Flair cheating like crazy and Savage taking a beating before fighting back. It just works with these two! ***1/2

-Now the crowd wakes up as Sting is out and he goes after Flair. Gorilla Press Slam! Savage and Sting bump into each other and are ready to throw blows. We close with them being nose to nose as Eric tells everyone to order Starrcade. Nice hard sell, but it didn’t help.

