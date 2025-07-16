Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Monday Nitro 2.19.96  

-We continue with The Hogan/Savage vs The World feud. I am sure it will be paid off in a memorable way. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Eric Bischoff, Mongo, and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

-Salisbury, MD

Arn Anderson (w/ Woman) vs. Hulk Hogan

-Rematch from last week where Arn got a win over Hogan by pin and help from some power and a woman’s shoe. Hogan power walks to the ring as he is just a little annoyed by what happened last week. Eric works in a shot at the WWF as he notes there is an whining noise coming from the Northeast part of the building. Monday Night War was great! Hogan dominates from the opening bell as he just beats Arn down and cuts off any kind of offense he tries to get. Arn goes to the eyes and sends Hogan into the buckle, but Hogan catches Arn with a clothesline as he comes off the middle ropes. Hogan goes to a choke and even bites. More choking as Eric plugs the Baywatch episode that featured WCW stars and that lets him take a shot at Vader for getting his ass kicked by Mr. Wonderful. SHOOTING! Hogan with a running clothesline in the corner and the boos are louder this week as he can hear them through the cheers. Hogan continues to showcase his Hollywood offense as he chokes Arn with a shirt he gets from a fan. This has been four minutes of an ass kicking. Arn reverses a whip to the corner, but Hogan just boots him down and rams his face off the mat. He rubs Arn’s face on the mat and I am starting to feel bad for Arn. I mean, I guess Hogan was cheated last week and they tried to blind him, but man, Arn is getting mauled here. “Hogan Sucks,” chant starts as Arn finally goes on offense at the 5 minuet mark. Oh wait, Hogan catches Arn’s boot and fires away with a right hand that sends Arn over the top and to the floor. Hogan actually has the ref check on Woman and he steps on Arn’s balls. That made me laugh for some reason. Back in the ring Arn gets a couple right hands, but gets caught with a knee in the corner. Arn tries the fake punch into a DDT, but Hogan won’t even give Arn that tonight. Big Boot and Hogan hooks a figure-four. Here’s Randy Savage to cut off Kevin Sullivan and somehow that’s a DQ win for Arn at 7:09.

Winner: Arn Anderson via DQ at 7:09

-Awful ending as Savage never made contact with Arn and the ref just called for the DQ because Savage was in the ring. This was Hogan just beating the dog crap out of Arn for 7 minutes before the screwy ending. Still, in the record book, Arn has beaten Hogan in back-to-back weeks. 1/2*

Alex Wright vs. Loch Ness (w/ Jimmy Hart)

-Last week, I had a typo mentioning Loch Ness was pushing 40. He was actually nearing his 50th birthday at the time of this WCW run. Wright rolls to avoid and then ducks. He grabs an arm, but Ness pulls him down by the hair. Wright can’t get a waist-lock, so he fires off a series of dropkicks. Sleeper, but Ness slams him down. Bear hug as this has already gone too long. Wright fights out and falls on his ass. He hits another series of dropkicks. Loch Ness has basically stayed planted in the corner so Wright can bounce off him. Ness gets a boot up to block and charge and drops an elbow for the pin at 2:22.

Winner: Loch Ness via pin at 2:22

-I mean it was better than last week but a DUD is still a DUD. DUD

-Loaded WCW Saturday Night Show: TV Title: Johnny B. Badd vs. Chris Benoit, The Road Warriors, US Title: Konnan vs. Scott Armstrong; Sting and Lex Luger vs. The Public Enemy!

The Belfast Bruiser vs. Brad Armstrong

-Eric mentions a Tournament is coming to crown a WCW Cruiserweight Champion! Just a hunch, but a cruiserweight could be fun. Finlay with long hair and a mustache looks weird now. The crowd immediately starts a “USA” chant. Finlay rips at Brad’s face and drops an elbow. Cool! European uppercut followed by a snap mare into a pin for one. Finlay with a side headlock as commentary talks about Savage, Flair and Elizabeth. Armstrong sends Finlay into the buckle, but Finlay backs off and suckers Brad into a fist to the face. Armstrong back with a side headlock and he takes it to the mat. Forearms to the ribs as Eric mentions AAA and how they will be bringing in talent from Mexico. He just kind of threw that in there not knowing how it would change the business. Bruiser goes to work on the knee and even rams it against the post. Back in the ring Finlay hooks a half crab and turns it into a modified STF and then he just bends the leg back enough where it looks like he wants it to touch Brad’s head. Armstrong starts his comeback and gets a backdrop. Cross-body sends both men to the floor. Finlay in first and he gets a backslide for two. Brad gets a boot up to block a charge and plants Bruiser face first on the mat. Belly-to-back suplex gets two. Brad misses a clothesline and Finlay gets a powerslams for the pin at 6:50.

Winner: The Belfast Bruiser via pin at 6:50

-This was okay if a little dull at times. Brady was game for Finlay hitting him really hard. **

WCW World Heavyweight Championship: Ric Flair (c) (w/ Woman and Miss Elizabeth) vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage

-Yeah, Liz looks fantastic! I was expecting Savage to be a crazed maniac, but he seems calm coming down to the ring and even slaps hands with some fans. Eric notes that Flair left Savage’s name on the belt to make sure it’s even more personal. Nice touch! Savage spits on Flair and attacks with right hands. Backdrop out of the corner and he goes to punching in the opposite corner, but Flair gets an inverted atomic drop that sends Savage to the floor. Flair with a boot to the back of the head that makes Heenan laugh. Savage gets tossed into the front row. Heenan notes all this is going to do it make Savage mad. Flair fires off some chops, so Savage goes after Woman and chases her up the aisle. Flair catches Savage coming back with an elbow and lays in some more chops. Woman is back and she rakes the face of Savage. Well, I mean he kind of asked for it by chasing after her. Back in the ring and CHOP! Strut from Flair as he is feeling good right now. Chops in the corner and Savage responds to each with a right hand. He starts to unload and sends Flair into the corner, but Flair catches him coming in with an elbow and then Flair Flop! Savage heads up top and that’s goes as you would expect. After the slam, Savage hooks a figure-four and Flair rises off his shoulders to avoid being pinned. Flair gets to the ropes and Savage refuses to break. Kind of fun as he just talks to Patrick which makes it so that he has to start the five count over. I popped for that! Flair counters a side headlock with a belly-to-back suplex. Savage is still in better shape and gets a shoulder tackle, but another charge gets cut off with an elbow. Delayed vertical suplex and Flair sells that as much as Savage. Nice touch! Flair with a straight kick to the ribs and then stomps the face. Chop! Punch! Chop! Punch! Savage with a side headlock again, but Flair gets a shin breaker and there’s the figure-four. Now Savage is the one that has to fight off his shoulders to keep from getting pinned. The crowd is roaring with them now as Savage fights to turn the hold over and Flair is forced to break. Savage ducks a clothesline and struggles to get a backslide for two. Right hand sends Flair down and Savage gets two off that. CHOP crumbles Savage to his knees. Another one and Savage is right back up with a right hand. They trade chops and jabs because they are both awesome. Savage spits on Flair again to pop the crowd. Savage with the mounted punches in the corner and this time the Inverted Atomic Drop doesn’t work. Backdrop out of the corner. Flair gets sent into the corner and flips to the apron where Savage hits a clothesline. Savage up top and hits the double ax as Liz grabs the ref on the apron. Woman throws her heel into the ring and Savage catches him and blasts Flair but it only gets two even though the bell rang. Sullivan is out and Hogan is out to cut him off, but Arn sneaks in and hits a DDT to give Flair the pin at 11:29.

Winner: Ric Flair via pin at 11:29 -Your normal, intense Flair and Savage match. The crowd was kind of blah for it but got into it by the end. The ending seemed a bit screwy as well, but I could watch these two wrestle until the Earth explodes into the Sun. ***1/2

-The Booty Man makes his debut and the announcers act like they don’t know who he is. He saves Hogan and Savage and chases Flair, Arn, and Sullivan to the back.

-Flair and Arn take over the announce table, but Booty Man chases them off. Savage tells Eric he will knock him out as he wants the World Title. Hogan wants a 6 Man Tag for next week and mentions The Mega Powers for the first time on WCW air. I believe the story is the trademark was up and WCW picked it up, or maybe it was just a slip of the tongue by Hogan. As always, a nice character touch has Heenan running for the hills to protect himself.

-Thanks for reading!