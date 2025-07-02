Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Monday Nitro 2.5.96  

-This is the final push to SuperBrawl as the main stories have been Hogan and Savage battling The Horsemen and Dungeon of Doom, while those groups have problems withe each other. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Eric Bischoff, Mongo, and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

-Lakeland Center Jenkins Arena, Lakeland, FL

WCW World Heavyweight Championship: “Macho Man” Randy Savage (w/ Woman and Miss Elizabeth) vs. Chris Benoit

-Well, this is a match I don’t remember happening, but kind of makes sense as Savage always seemed like someone who was willing to work with any young talent. It is probably hard to find any more depressing grouping with the two ladies, Benoit and Savage out there. You can even add in Heenan and Mongo on commentary now. Benoit flashes the Horsemen sign, so Savage gives it back to him but turns it upside down. I think Bray Wyatt used that for The Wyatt Family. Benoit lands a shot in the corner and sends Savage to the floor where he sends him into the railing. Heavy chop and then back into the ring. High angle clothesline and Savage is flopping all over the place to sell it. Benoit tries a catapult under the bottom rope, but it doesn’t look right so Savage just ignores it and they battle in the corner. Head-butt from Benoit and he chokes Savage with his knee. More chops and head-butts. Benoit goes to a chinlock, but gives it up quickly and just goes with a snap suplex. Slam from Benoit and heads up top. He hits the diving head-butt as Woman tells Liz that Randy is going to be okay. Eric isn’t sure which lady said it, but I mean, Woman is the one always yelling and talking while Liz is the quiet one. Belly to back suplex as Benoit is dominating this one. Back elbow with some stank on it. This is very much as mid 90s Macho match as he is taking a beating and selling like crazy. Backbreaker from Benoit and he bends Randy’s back over the knee for added pressure. Savage goes to the eyes, but Benoit is right back on him. Another heavy head-butt from Benoit and he chokes in the corner with his boot. Savage gets desperate and sends Benoit to the floor by the tights. Benoit sends him into the post, but Savage gets a clothesline back in the ring. Woman on the apron as Benoit sends Savage to the floor with a backdrop. Benoit with one of the nastiest falls you will ever see on a tope. Savage avoids and Benoit SPLATS head first where the concrete meets the railing. That was sickening! Back in the ring, Macho hits the flying elbow, but here’s Ric Flair. Woman shows her true colors as she rakes at Savage’s face and now Arn is out as The Horsemen are riding high. Here’s Hogan with a chair and that sends Arn, Flair, and Woman packing. We had a DQ obviously at 8:19.

Winner and Still WCW World Heavyweight Champion: “Macho Man” Randy Savage via DQ at 8:19

-This was a solid match as you would expect, but was very much Savage getting destroyed and then getting the flying elbow in the final 15 seconds. It was better than most Savage matches like this because Benoit’s offense looked so good. ***

-Savage gets carted off as Gene is here to interview Hogan. As he is talking, Flair shows up and attacks the damaged eye. Giant is here as well and blasts Hogan with a chair. Zodiak is out and stops stops any more chair shots before Savage makes the real save.

-Savage questions why Liz didn’t tell Hogan that Flair was behind him, but Gene defends her. Savage was pretty good as figuring things out as he questioned Luger for months before he turned. Savage says he can’t say on TV what he is going to do to Flair in the cage. Hogan is selling the eye as Savage yells for help. This was all pretty great and a strong sell for the double cage Main Event at SuperBrawl. Just a wonderful opening 18 minutes to this show! Also, everyone knew Woman was turning the minute she showed up with Savage and Hogan, so no need to draw it out any longer.

Arn Anderson and Brian Pillman vs. Kevin Sullivan and Hugh Morrus

-I think this ends up being Pillman’s last Nitro appearance as Booker Man happens at SuperBrawl six days after this show. I think he showed up on syndicated shows after this because they were taped before SuperBrawl. Morrus starts with Pillman and we have two more people in this match that have passed away. Morrus laughs, so Pillman laughs back to show he is just as crazy. Pillman throws a chop, but Morrus just laughs at him, so Pillman begs off and then goes to the eyes. Gorilla Press Slam from Morrus to Pillman and then one to Arn, though Arn didn’t go up as easily. Bischoff lets us know they have just signed a Respect Strap Match between Sullivan and Pillman. Sure it will be a BANGER! Pillman and Sullivan have a go and they do some stuff where they refuse to sell for each other to show they are shooting. They each tag out so it’s Arn and Hugh. Side headlock from Hugh, but Arn shoves off so Pillman can land a kick from the apron. Hugh no sells that, but Arn catches him with a spinebuster. Pillman in just so he can slap Hugh in the face and then he tags back to Arn. He goes to work on the knee and then hooks a reverse chinlock. Pillman back in and he clips the leg as the crowd is very quiet for this one, but it is a heel vs. heel match and these guys had to follow the fantastic opening. Pillman sends Hugh into the railing and then back into the ring where Arn drops a knee. Man, Heenan just made a joke about 1931 which makes me feel even older because we are close to be 100 years away that date. Pillman and Sullivan go at it again and tear at each other’s eyes and are pulled away from each other. Again, SHOOTING! Everyone starts brawling outside and we see someone break a broom over Arn’s head from behind a curtain. It looked like Mr. Wonderful, which would make sense, but didn’t go anywhere. Pillman gets hit with No Laughing Matter and we have a DQ at 7:16 as Sullivan start whipping Pillman with a strap. That’s two matches with two disqualifications, but it’s making for a chaotic night so far.

Winner: Arn Anderson and Brian Pillman via DQ at 7:16

-Kind of dull at times, but the Sullivan/Pillman stuff was fun and something different. **

Marcus Bagwell vs. Ric Flair (w/ Woman)

-Mr. Wonderful shows up in a neck brace to tell the announce team paybacks are funny as you never know when they are going to happen, and yep, that clears up that it was Wonderful that hit Arn with the broom. Again, makes total sense, but never went anywhere. Flair struts to start as we are told Savage took Hogan to the hospital and then is heading back to the arena. Flair stomps Bagwell down in the corner and then stands him up to deliver more chops. Reversal on a whip and Bagwell gets a backdrop and a series of clotheslines, with the last one dumping Flair over the top and to the floor. Running clothesline on the floor from Bagwell as he is showing some good fire here. He was probably fired up to wrestle Flair. Flair begs off back in the ring and then kicks Bagwell in the balls. Bagwell back with a flurry of right hands and he gets a two count. Backdrop out of the corner again followed by a dropkick for two. Another two count! He goes for another dropkick, but Flair grabs the top rope to avoid. Flair goes to the leg, but Bagwell gets a small package for two. Flair misses a charge and we get some weird stuff as they miss something and Bagwell still sells it and flips over the top rope without anyone really hitting him. That was something else! This show has been great so far as even the botches have been fun and must see. Back in the ring the exchange rights and chops and Bagwell wins the battle, but charges into a boot in the corner for two. Flair heads up top, and yeah, we know where this is going. Bagwell slams him down to pop the crowd. Clothesline from Bagwell and he seems to forget what to do next and just covers for two. Flair lands a kick to the gut, but Bagwell puts him on the top rope and we get a superplex into a float over for a two count. Slam from Bagwell and he goes to the apron for a slingshot splash, but Flair gets the knees up. Bagwell nearly clipped the top rope with his feet which wouldn’t have ended well. Figure-four and Bagwell gives it up at 7:02.

Winner: Ric Flair via submission at 7:02

-Flair had a Flair match with a fire up Bagwell, so it worked well enough. Bagwell throwing himself over the top rope was hilarious though. We also had an actual finish which was nice to see. **1/2

-Flair won’t release, but Savage is back and Flair runs for his ilife. Savage is crazed as he chases and shoves officials and suits down. I love every iteration of Savage/Flair. The two of them were just made to feud!

WCW World Tag Team Titles: Sting (c) and Lex Luger (c) vs. The Road Warriors

-The Road Warriors in blue shoulder pads just look awful for some reason. The crowd is firmly behind LOD as they chant for them. Sting starts with Animal and he tries to take him down with an overhand wrist lock, but Animal just shoves him across the ring and Hawk growls at him. Eric makes a dad joke that Heenan just blows off. Animal with a slam and he goes for an elbow, but Sting moves. He plants Animal face first on the mat and comes off the top rope with a clothesline for two. Luger and Hawk in and we get another “LOD” chant. Hawk charges and Luger beats him down in the corner. PIledriver by Luger, but Hawk no sells and runs Luger down with a clothesline. Leaping shoulder tackle followed by a fist drop and Luger tags back to Sting as he wants no parts of this. Running clothesline from Hawk in the corner. Sting reverses a whip and gets a Stinger Splash. Scorpion is attempted, but Animal makes the save. He gets the tag and delivers shoulders to the ribs. Shoulder tackle and Lex pulls the ropes down to send Animal spilling to the floor. That’s a great partner right there here! Sting needs to wipe the disappointment off his face as Luger is trying to win. Luger back in and he shakes off eating a boot in the corner and gets a slam. He drops an elbow and another and then another for a two count.

-We get “presented in the most complete form possible due to original broadcast having technical difficulties.” Eric lets us know they lost power in the entire building, but they are committed to bringing us this entire match. I remember him blaming WWF for this when it aired live and I had my sister believing it really was the WWF that was sabotaging the show, but that seems to be cut out here. Luger gets a power slam and calls for The Rack. Animal catches him with a knee and gets a belly to back suplex for two as Sting makes the save. There you go Sting! Hawk in and everyone starts brawling. Luger with a suplex, but Animal is right back up and gets a power slam. Jimmy Hart is here and he hands Luger a lead plate. He hits Animal in the lower back with it and gets the pin to many boos at 7:34.

Winners and Still WCW World Tag Team Champions: Sting and Lex Luger via pin at 7:34

-This was fine as Luger was killing in on the character side and it’s a shame it all ended for the big reset with the nWo. **

-Gene interviews The Road Warriors in the ring and they are not happy. Hawk demands a Tag Title Match against whoever wins between Luger/Sting and Harlem Heat. The Road Warriors just seemed so out of place in 1996 WCW and if they had stuck around it probably would have been worse in the nWo era.

-Thanks for reading!