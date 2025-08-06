Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Monday Nitro 3.18.96  

-The final show before Uncensored. We are still rolling with Hulk Hogan against The World, but he has allies now. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Eric Bischoff, Mongo, and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

-UTC Arena, Chattanooga, TN

-In a hilarious moment that is still shared on social media today, The Giant and Loch Ness are brawling in the aisle and then Lex Luger’s music hits as he is supposed to be facing Loch Ness. Luger poses and goes through his entrance (with pyro) without a care in the world about the two monsters beating the piss out of each other. I LOVE THIS VERSION OF LEX LUGER!

Lex Luger vs. Loch Ness

-Luger has the ref ring the bell and the ref starts his count. Luger win by count-out at 15 seconds. TREMENDOUS!

Winner: Lex Luger via count-out at 15 seconds

-No rating as a match, but all the stars for entertainment value.

-Luger celebrates like he won the World Title and gets caught up in the celebrating and hugs Jimmy Hart before realizing what he is doing. Again, just amazing character work from Luger.

-Let’s keep the Luger train going as he shows up on commentary and he is peaking at the right time. He tells Mongo it’s like winning an NFL game at the coin toss. Heenan is great as well, as he claps for Luger and gives him a high five. I love the nWo, but I am sad it robbed us of this Lex Luger.

-Tony Schiavone (where’s Gene?) brings out The Mega Powers and again, I don’t remember them being the Mega Powers in WCW at all. Savage even has Mega Powers all over his gear. They apparently had the legal authority to do it, or you would assume Titan would have sued immediately. With both Mega Powers being gone now, this makes me sad. Hogan doesn’t care what Sullivan brings out of The Dungeon. He says bring all your horses and men as he will go one cage at a time. They also have a Texas Tornado Match tonight against Flair and Sullivan.

The Public Enemy vs. The Steiner Brothers

-Eric tells us this isn’t a taped show as they are live. The over-dubbed PE music is pretty awful. PE brings a table with them. The Steiners returned to WCW last week and had a war with The Road Warriors that was all kinds of awesome. Heenan makes an Al Bundy joke and any mention of the Great Al Bundy (4 touchdowns in 1 game) is always a win with me. Scott starts with Rocc and Scott hits a tilt-a-whirl slam and then a Gorilla Press Slam. Rock ends up on the table on the floor, but bails before anything can happen. Rocco gets sent into the ropes, but grabs it to block and points to his head. Bischoff breaks in that Dennis Rodman has been suspended for six games for his infamous head-butt to prove they are indeed live. Rick in and gets dumped to the floor where Grunge bulldogs him onto a plastic chair. Back in the ring Rock hits a slam and gets a middle rope moonsault. Nasty looking DDT! Rock up top again, but Rick catches him with a powerslam on the way down. Scott back in and he sends Rock flying off the middle rope with a suplex. Grunge in and he drops Scott and goes to a choke. He preps for a supe-plex, but Scott drops him on his face. Scott with a belly-to-belly suplex as Eric mentions they have an Olympic athlete from the 92 Winter Games coming to the company. Who was that? Everyone in the ring before he can tell us. Rick ends up on the table, but Scott pulls him away as Rock flips over the ropes with a Senton and goes through the table. The crowd is loving this! Top Rope Bulldog finishes at 7:01.

Winners: The Steiner Brothers via pin at 7:01

-This was fun and the crowd was way into it. It probably could have been a bit more of a chaotic brawl, but they were throwing each other around the ring and furniture was broken, so it’s all good. **1/2

-I looked it up and it seems the Olympian was Chip Minton and he had a match against Big Bubba on World Wide before taking a hiatus and coming back in 1998. We apparently part of the World War 3 Battle Royal in 1998.

Arn Anderson (w/ Woman) vs. The Booty Man

-The front row, on camera side is full on Horsemen fans as Woman flashes the sign for them. Booty with a side headlock and then gets a shoulder tackle as he gets shoved off. He struts and you can hear some boos. Definitely a loud pro-Horseman section here tonight. Booty runs Arn’s head off the top buckle and then the middle buckle. Arn bounces around for Mr. Booty and then begs off in the corner by calling time-out. Arn delivers shoulders in the corner, but Booty turns it around and Arn starts bumping all over the place again. Arn catches Booty, ahem, on the floor and runs him into the apron. He goes to work on the lower back and then just goes to a straight choke on the ropes. He forgets the back and goes after the arm next. Hammerlock slam, which is always though looked cool, and Arn heads up top. He comes off, but gets caught with a right hand to the ribs. Slam from Booty! Backdrop from Booty! Right hands from Booty! The crowd pop as The Diamond Doll heads down to continue her stalking of The Booty Man. Woman is not thrilled and the men head out to separate the women. Booty catches Arn coming back in the ring with knee to the head and gets the upset pin at 5:42.

Winner: The Booty Man via pin at 5:42

-I know he is Hogan’s friend, but this Booty push (yep) was not my jam back then and still doesn’t work here. I know the idea was Hogan needed an alley and they needed to explain Zodiac’s turn, but things were better once he was feuding with DDP in the Midgard. Match wasn’t my jam either. 1/2*

-Saturday Night: The Road Warriors vs. Public Enemy, Sting vs. Earl Eaton, Luger defends the TV Title against Brad Armstrong, Eddie Guerrero vs. Alex Wright, and Ric Flair vs. Craig Pitman.

The Road Warriors vs. The Nasty Boys

-No opening bell as they just tear into each other. This was supposed to be a match last week, but someone jumped The Nasty Boys. All four men brawl on the floor as a plastic chair gets used again. Hawk sends Saggs into the post and hits a boot to the face as we take a break at 55 seconds.

-Uncensored commercial! Funny enough, the commercial bleeps the word “ass.” I guess the commercial has to be Censored, but the show on Sunday won’t.

-Back at 2:24 with Hawk dropping Saggs with a running clothesline. The Nasty Boys hit him with a double shoulder tackle. Knobbs heads up, but Animal pushes him off and then Hawk knocks him off the apron and into the security railing. Saggs saves with a plastic chair to the head. Animal puts the blue plastic chair to get use as well as I guess this is no DQ. Back in the ring Animal knocks Knobbs down with a shoulder tackle. Hawk in with a splash and another one. They kind of get lost and Knobbs just kind of falls down. Eric lets us know Gene is sitting at home with the flu, so that answers that question. Hawk with a straight kick to the balls, though Eric says it was the hamstring. Powerslam from Animal and he drops an elbow for a two count. He goes for a splash, but Knobbs gets the knees up to block. Saggs in and he knocks Hawk off the apron. Not smart as Hawk comes in and hits a clothesline. Everyone in the ring again and here comes The Steiner Brothers. You can see the ref looking at them, but he doesn’t care. Animal uses his gauntlet to deck Knobbs and that gets the point at 7:00.

Winner: The Road Warriors via pin at 7:00

-Not as good as the earlier match, but the crowd was still into it. I assume the idea with all the weapons and brawling tonight is to tease Uncensored. The RW getting the win was the right choice as they have a World Tag Title Match at the PPV. *1/2

-Uncensored this Sunday! I reviewed that show a few years back and you can find the review here.

Texas Tornado Match: Ric Flair (w/ Woman) and Kevin Sullivan vs. The Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage)

-No Elizabeth this week! Bummer! Last week it was a six man lumberjack strap match. This week it’s Texas Tornado. That means everyone in the ring and the brawl is on. Again, I assume all this chaos tonight is to set the tone for Sunday’s PPV. Hogan with a backdrop on Flair as I realize Flair is the only one in the match (counting Woman and Randy Anderson, sadly) that is still alive. Man, you can add Mongo and Heenan as well. Now, I am sad again. Flair heads up top and Hogan slams him off. The crowd is just losing it for all of this. Again, this was so different and way more energetic than anything we were getting on RAW at this point and it’s no wonder they were winning the war. We get a split screen as Savage and Flair finally attack each other. Woman scratches the eyes and then Flair uses a cable cord to choke. Hogan uses the blue plastic chair of doom on Sullivan. Everyone ends up back in the ring where Savage hits a clothesline on Flair. Hogan gets sent into the top buckle by Sullivan as Eric talks about Dennis Rodman some more. Hogan goes to the eyes of Flair, but ends up eating a chop. Flair sends Hogan to the floor and they double team Savage. Sullivan off the middle ropes with a forearm to the head. Flair with the figure-four on Savage, and instead of saving, Hogan puts the figure-four on Sullivan. I mean, he probably could have saved his partner, but I assume he is going for the win. See, Savage reversed the hold and Flair shoves the ref, who fires back and that always pops the crowd. This is a mess, but I am entertained by it, so sue me. Savage gets posted on the floor as Hogan pounds away with right hands to Flair in the corner. Savage gets a Tommy Dreamer special as he is dropped balls first on the railing. Eric says the C in WCW stands for commitment as they will be here all night if needed. Here I thought it stood for Championship. Hogan and Flair do Hogan and Flair stuff, which again pops the crowd. Flair with a ball shot to the little Hogans on the floor. That gets some Woos from the crowd. Sullivan off the apron with a chop to the back of the head while in the background we see Flair lighting up Macho’s chest with chops. They are starting to run out of steam as they all end up back in the ring. They must know it as Hogan and Savage make their comeback. Flair with a thumb to Hogan’s eye and he decks Hogan with Woman’s pump. Hogan kicks out and it’s HULK UP TIME. Let me enjoy this because it’s the first one I’ve seen since his passing! Here’a Arn Anderson, and he grabs Hogan’s leg to stop the leg drop. Hogan follows and hey, Brian Pillman is back as well. He is just nuts as he rips a chair from the front row and decks Savage. Oh man, Savage vs. Pillman with no rules could have been awesome! For some reason we have a bell ringing at 10:11 as I assume there is a DQ, but don’t know why as this is a Texas Tornado Match.

Winners: The Mega Powers via DQ at 10:11

-This was okay, but having a DQ ending was really dumb. The crowd loved it, which was a theme for tonight’s show and it had a certain energetic charm. **

-Booty Man is out to make the save and that brings out a debuting Zeus (though he can’t be called that), and Jeep Swenson. Hogan, Savage, and Beefcake decide to fight another day.

-Tony is in the ring to interview The Alliance to End Hulk-a-mania. Sullivan says they needed more as Hogan had to bring his friend into this battle. Flair wants Hogan to do something about it and Arn promises they will make Hogan “slow bleed.” Sullivan then introduces us to Zeus, but doesn’t name him as we all know who he is. Arn then tells us The Wolverine is back. No, that’s Bane! I forgot Jeep was also in No Holds Barred! He’s not named here but the came up with the amazing idea to name him The Final Solution. Various Jewish Organization rightly complained to Turner Offices and the mane was changed to The Ultimate Solution.

