Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Nitro 3.25.96  

-This show is the day after Uncensored as Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage survived The Doomsday Cage Match. We are getting closer to everything changing for good, but we have about two months to go. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Eric Bischoff, Mongo, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

-Von Braun Civic Center, Huntsville, Alabama

-Eric welcomes us to the show and they have 3 Championship Matches for tonight, including a World Title Match. Sucks to be RAW!

-As a note, Nitro did win this week, but RAW went on to win the next 6 head-to-head battles.

The Belfast Bruiser vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage

-Savage’s white pants with green trim is tripping me out for some reason. Not a color combination I am used to seeing from him. Maybe Liz got the other color schemes in the divorce. The crowd is jacked to see Savage. Bruiser gets a headlock and takes it to the mat. Savage shoves off, but Bruiser runs him over and gets a two count. Reverse chinlock, and Savage tries to elbow out, but no go. He backs Bruiser into the corner to force a break. Bruiser hits a back elbow and then fires off a European Uppercut. Bischoff puts over the move huge as it broke Regal’s nose the previous night at Uncensored. Savage eats it though and comes back with a clothesline. He sends Bruiser to the floor with a knee, but gets run into the post. Nice! Bruiser drop Savage throat first on the railing and I like to think Ricky Steamboat was watching that at home and smiled. Savage gets clubbed from behind and Bruiser runs him into the post again. They are doing laps around the ring and Brusier just beats on Savage as they go. Savage goes after his leg back in the ring, but Bruiser clotheslines him down for two. The crowd chants for Macho as he and Bruiser continue to fight each other. Savage lands a kick to the gut and then avoids a charge in the corner. Savage heads up top and hits The Flying Elbow for the pin at 5:04.

Winner: Randy Savage via pin at 5:04

-Fun stuff with great intensity. Bruiser got a ton in as Savage was all about getting his ass kicked before getting his chance to hit the elbow. ***

-Gene brings out Ric Flair and he has Woman and Miss Elizabeth (with a handful of Savage’s money) with him. Flair tells Gene to quit looking at Woman as that running joke starts. Flair asks Liz, who is more man: “Me or Lex Luger?” That question makes me sad now.

WCW United States Championship: Konnan (c) vs. Mr. JL

-Bischoff informs us that Brian Pillman pulled out of last night’s Main Event at the last minute. Just a bizarre situation how this all played out. JL gets a head scissors, but Konnan rolls through. JL gets another head scissors and Konnan gets sent to the floor. He runs away to avoid a dive and heads back in the ring for another go. They trade wrestling holds and flips off arm control. Monkey Flip, but JL lands on his feet. Sick DDT from Konnan. Eric ignores it though as Savage is going crazy in the back trying to get to Ric Flair. Konnan ties JL up and gets a modified surfboard. JL escapes and counters Konnan into an armbar. They continue to work off the arm and we get an arm-drag counter from JL followed by a back elbow to leave both men down. JL up top and hits a missile dropkick. Konnan is selling the knee for some reason. Then he doesn’t sell it and hits a powerbomb. He then plays to the crowd as something seems off here. JL escapes a Razor’s Edge and gets a roll-up for two. JL sits down to get another pin and Konnan counters with his own pin for two. Then they just kind of stand around again. Konnan with a slam and heads up top, but JL brings him down with a DDT for two. The count was kind of weird there as I don’t know if Patrick was worried Konnan wasn’t going to kick out. Konnan hits an Alabama Slam in the corner and jack knifes into the cover for the pin at 6:17.

Winner and Still US Champion: Konnan via pin at 6:17

-Weird match as there was no real flow and they just kind of hit moves one each other. Not sure if Konnan got rocked at one point, but something seemed off. **

Disco Inferno vs. The Booty Man

-Disco is wearing DDP’s rings as he had to start pawning things off after losing the previous night to Booty Man. Disco misses a right hand in the corner and gets flustered by The Booty Man. He swings wildly and misses again as the crowd is distracted by The Booty Babe in the aisle. Heenan: “it looks like she is wearing a feather duster.” She smacks Booty on the ass and he rubs it before punching Disco. High Knee ends it at 1:16.

Winner: The Booty Man via pin at 1:16

-Disco got crushed here! SQUASH

-Saturday Night: Luger vs. Shark TV Title, Sting vs. Malenko, Flair in action, Eaton vs. Bruiser, The Giant vs. Big Bubba!

WCW World Tag Team Titles: Lex Luger and Sting vs. The American Males

-Bischoff mentions Bagwell will be in an upcoming movie and I had to look it up. Day of The Warrior is the name and it was the 11th movie in a series of Triple B films (sexploitation action film it seems) by Andy Sidaris. The movie was broadcast on Cinemax and then released on Blu-Ray in 2020, so it’s out there if anyone wants to see it. Bagwell played The Warrior. Luger is full of smiles and is fired up as he gives Sting a high-five. He pats his good friend on the chest and decides to start the match. Luger gets caught with a dropkick from Riggs and then another one. Lex goes to the eyes as it’s time to get serious. Backdrop from Riggs and Luger is annoyed. He decks Riggs from behind as the nice guy act is gone. Luger hits a clothesline out of the corner and then decks Bagwell on the apron. They fight out there until Sting and Riggs separate them. Bagwell gets the tag in and Lex backs away. He tags out to Sting, who is disappointed. The man needed to catch his breath. I mean, Bagwell is fresh. Luger goes back to the nice guy routine as he gets the fans behind Sting. Bagwell with a backdrop and Sting gives him his props, but that didn’t hurt him. Bagwell goes for a slam, but Sting counters with his own and then gets another and then poses in Bagwell’s face. Bagwell applauds Sting and tags back out to Riggs. Heenan wants a thumb to the eye instead of this mutual respect stuff. Don’t worry Brain, Lex is back in and he clubs Riggs down. Riggs with a slam and back to Bagwell. Double hip-toss and Bagwell gets a splash for two. Bagwell misses a cross-body off the middle ropes and Luger punts him in the ribs. He goes crazy with hammer fists as the crowd roars with approval. Have I mentioned how awesome Lex is during this period? Bagel ducks a series of clotheslines and gets a flying forearm to leave both men down. Sting and Riggs each get a tag. Riggs with a slam, but Sting kicks him off. Ugly small package from Riggs that looked almost like a DDT. Sting with a cross-body and Bagwell decides to not break up the pin at 6:30.

Winners and Still WCW World Tag Team Champions: Sting and Lex Luger via pin at 6:30

-Lex made this entertaining, but otherwise not a lot to this one. The crowd was into Sting and Luger as you would imagine. *3/4

-Sting raises the hand of Bagwell and Riggs after the match. Lex has no time for that and I don’t blame him.

WCW World Heavyweight Championship: Ric Flair (c) (w/ Woman and Miss Elizabeth) vs. The Giant (w/ Jimmy Hart)

-Liz throws Savage’s money into the crowd. Savage tries to fight his way down to Flair, but security and some wrestlers hold him back. Woman slaps him in the face. Both Woman and Liz look great this week. Flair steps up to The Giant with both ladies on his arm. Flair tries to intimidate Giant and I enjoy that he is full of confidence to start. Giant shoves Flair back and then drops to his knees to make it a fair fight. Flair is less confident now and regroups with the ladies. Flair tries a shoulder tackle and just bounces off like he ran into a wall. Funny! He tries again and same deal. Chop and nothing! Giant with a Gorilla Press Slam and that’s a whole lot different than the ones from Sting and Luger. Another one and it’s funny watching Flair uses Giant’s head to balance himself. Flair is ready to walk, but Giant carries him back to the ring. Flair tries a chop and no. Punches have no effect either. Loud chop and nothing so Flair drops to his knees and starts begging off. Fantastic! Suplex from Giant and Flair sells it like death. Bischoff mentions a new PPV called Hog Wild from Sturgis. Basically, Eric wanted to go to Sturgis for the bike rally and decided to book a show there. Giant with a backbreaker and he HEADS UP TOP. He misses though, which is great for Flair. A chop has no effect still. Giant goes for a splash in the corner, but Flair moves and Giant gives over the top and to the floor. Flair gets some wire and starts choking as it’s time to get creative and desperate. He plays games with the ref and uses the women so he can use the wire to choke some more. Flair goes two thumbs to the eyes and now his punches have a little more behind them. Giant still pushes Flair on his ass from his knees. Field Goal Kick to the balls from Flair and he struts! Woman chokes with the wire as Flair keeps the ref away. This is masterful stuff as far as cheating and gaining the advantage. Flair up top and Giant easily slams him down. Flair freaks out as Giant calls for The Chokeslam. Giant plants him, but Arn Anders uses a chair for the DQ and it has no effect. Giant turns around and Sullivan has the chair. Giant sticks him with a choke slam and Arn gets one as well. We finally get a bell at 8:51.

No Contest at 8:51

-This was fun as Flair was no match for The Giant and sold everything like death. He then got creative and cheated for all he was worth just to get the Giant off his feet. The ending made sense as they didn’t want to take the title off Flair yet, but no need to beat The Giant. Easily the best match of the show with a better ending. ***

