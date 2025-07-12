Leighty’s Retro Review: WWF Saturday Night’s Main Event XXX  

-We are in the FOX era for Saturday Night’s Main Event after years of being on NBC. It didn’t last long. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vince McMahon and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

-Lubbock Municipal Auditorium, Lubbock, TX

-Feb 8, 1992 (Taped: Jan 27, 1992)

-FOX Rating: 8.2 (14.3 million viewers)

-No clue what music they used for the original opening, but we get generic rock music here.

WWF Intercontinental Championship: “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (c) vs. The Mountie (w/ Jimmy Hart)

-Mountie was IC Champ for two days before losing it to Piper at The Royal Rumble. This is his return match. Hart rips the titles out of Piper’s hands and gives it to The Mountie so he can celebrate with it. Hart then hits Piper from behind, which just annoyed Roddy. He gets sent to the floor, but rushes back in and hits Hart and Mountie with a double clothesline. Mountie offers Jimmy a hug on the floor and Piper rams their heads together. Vince tells us the winner of this match will defend The IC Title against Bret Hart at WrestleMania VIII. We go split screen to get recorded comments from Bret Hart and he wants his belt back. Hart grabs Piper’s leg on the way back in the ring to let Mountie gain control. He gets a slam, but a splash catches knees. Piper goes crazy with rights and lefts and goes to biting as well. The ref gets decked in the chaos. Mountie hits a piledriver and gets a cup of water from Hart. He dumps the water on Piper and uses the shock stick, but it has no effect. Piper tosses Hart to the floor and then uses the stick on The Mountie. The ref is up and makes the count at 3:42. After the match we see Piper is wearing a vest and a shock proof vest under than first one.

Winner and Still WWF Intercontinental Champion: Roddy Piper via pin at 3:42

-Nothing to this one as they just wanted to move Mountie out of the way and get Piper in position to put over Bret at Mania. That ending was cute though and Goldberg could have saved himself if he had watched this match. 1/2*

-We go back to The Royal Rumble and see the finish with Hogan, Sid, and Flair. Amazing editing job here as they add new commentary from Monsoon and Heenan to paint Sid in a bad light for legally dumping Hogan. They also add in boos and a “Hogan,” chant. Man, I didn’t really pay much attention as a kid, but this is pretty awful. They obviously had no idea people could watch both shows back to back 30 years later to see the blatant video editing.

-We jump ahead to the famous WrestleMania Press Conference where Jack Tunney names Hulk Hogan the challenge for Flair at WrestleMania VIII. Sid lets us know that the decision was bogus.

-Next up Sid has recorded comments where he sincerely apologizes to Hulk Hogan.

Ric Flair (w/ Mr. Perfect) and The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) vs. Hulk Hogan and Sid Justice

-Funny enough, there is a future WrestleMania Main Event combo in this match. It’s just not the one that was the dream of every wrestling fan in the 80s and early 90s.

-Mooney is backstage with Sid and Hulk Hogan, but smiling Sid just decides to head to the ring as Hogan cuts a promo. Hogan promises he will have a special surprise walking him down to the ring.

-Brutus Beefcake makes his way out with Hulk Hogan just so we all know he is Hogan’s friend and I guess to offset Perfect. This is Beefcake’s first ringside appearance since the accident that destroyed his face. Sid looks weird in red tights for some reason. He starts with Flair as it’s a battle of Horsemen. Sid reverses a whip and gets a backdrop and hip-toss. Flair slides to the floor to regroup with Perfect. Tag to Hogan and Flair takes another backdrop and another hip-toss. Taker in and he eats a hip-toss as well. Hogan sends Taker into a boot from Sid and brings him back in the ring. Slam from Sid and back to Hogan. He fires off chops and gets a slam. Then Flair gets slammed as well. Clothesline for Flair and Taker as they both him the floor to regroup again. Nice little story with Hogan doing every move Sid has done, which can be viewed as him trying to out do Sid. Taker and Flair with a double clothesline on Sid for two as Hogan makes the save. Double Atomic Drop and Hogan saves again. Heenan notes that Hogan is stealing the spotlight each time he comes in to break up the pin. Here’s Hogan back in and they double team Flair and Taker to send them to the floor again, and Sid doesn’t look happy that Hogan keeps coming in to save him. We take a break at 4:35.

-90 seconds of Peacock commercials!

-Back at 6:07 with Taker decking Sid from behind as Flair offered a distraction to Hogan and the ref. Flair in with some chops and a right hand to the face. Taker chokes from the corner behind the ref’s back for good measure. Taker back in from the top as he delivers a punch to the abdomen. Sid runs Taker and Flair into each other and makes the tag to Hogan. Right hand to Flair and to Taker. Bearer eats a right hand as well, but Perfect grabs the foot and Flair hits a chop block. Flair hooks the figure-four while Sid has his back turned. Hogan reverses the hold to get a release and crawls to the corner but Sid just stares at him. Taker in and he hits a leaping clothesline before bringing Flair back. He heads up top, but yeah! Flair slams him down and crawls towards Sid again, but nothing doing. The crowd starts booing Sid as he notes it is music to his ears. Hogan chant as Flair chokes him in the corner. Flair fires off chops, but Hogan walks him down. Hogan rushes out of the corner with a double clothesline and he crawls to Sid again. This time Sid teases making a tag, but decides he wants no part of this and drops off the apron to the floor. Brutus questions Sid, but I mean, you just had your face destroyed, so you want no part of Sid. He tells Beefcake that Hogan can help himself. Hogan gets mauled by Flair and Taker, and they toss the ref for the DQ at 12:37.

Winners: Hulk Hogan and Sid Justice via DQ at 12:37

-Just a tag match to continue planting the seeds for Hogan/Sid. They still had work to do to make it seem logical that Hogan would give up a Title Match at Mania for a match against Sid. That’s what Beefcake is for I guess. They were smart enough to not like Hogan beat both men by himself here, like he did to The Twin Towers when The Mega Powers exploded. *1/2

-Mooney is backstage with Sid and Hogan is no friend of his. He is still pissed at Tunney’s decision and accuses Tunney of favoring Hogan. He notes he isn’t a big movie star, but Ready To Rumble was coming soon for big Sid!

-Gene is backstage with Hogan and Beefcake and they are best friends who are basically one person it seems. Hogan is dedicating his WWF Title win at Mania to his friend to the end, Brutus Beefcake. I can see what they are going for as they are laying it on thick that Beefcake means a lot to Hogan, so when Sid goes after Beefcake, Hogan has a justifiable reason to give up a WWF Title Match.

Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Sgt. Slaughter vs. The Beverly Brothers (w/ The Genius)

-Neither team gets a televised entrance as the bell sounds just as Hogan finishes his promo. Duggan and Blake start and Duggan gets a clothesline out of the corner as Sarge softens the whip to the corner. The Beverlys cheat to win behind the ref’s back as Heenan makes a cross-eyed joke about Duggan. Apparently, both these teams are undefeated. Slaughter in and he sends Beau flying with a backdrop. Backbreaker gets a two count! Everyone in the ring and Sarge gets a slam om both Beverlys. Genius scroll gets put in the ring and Sarge decks Beau. Clothesline from Duggan ends it at 2:38.

Winner: Jim Duggan and Sgt. Slaughter via pin at 2:39

-Too short to be anything, but perhaps being short was a blessing. 1/2*

-We go back to Superstars where Jake Roberts has a cobra BITE THE ARM OF RANDY SAVAGE. I tried to show my wife, and she pushed the phone away and called it animal abuse. Women! Am I right?

-Next we head to This Tuesday in Texas where Jake tops himself by slapping Miss Elizabeth. That’s certainly one way to escalate things. The crowd REALLY REALLY HATES Jake for that one.

-Gene is backstage with Randy Savage and he’s just a bit intense and it’s going to suck to be Jake.

Jake “The Snake” Roberts vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage

-Savage rushes the ring, so Roberts slithers to the floor. Randy follows and the brawl is on! Savage sends Jake into the post and tears at his eyes and nose. The intensity is off the charts here and it needs to be. Savage throws a chair into the ring, but the ref gets rid of it, so Savage just goes to a choke. Elbow to the throat as Jake is getting destroyed so far. High knee to the back sends Jake into the corner and Randy goes back to ripping at the face. Jake goes to the eyes and sends Savage to the floor just to get a breather. Savage is right back in though and hits a double ax to the back of the head. Jake tosses Savage again and this time, Savage hits the railing on the way out. Savage gets sent into the ring post and then a second time and Savage takes it with his hands down and right to the forehead. We also see that Jake is bleeding from the nose. We take a break at 2:55!

-45 seconds of Peacock commercials!

-Back at 3:40 with Savage hitting a back elbow in the corner. He heads up top, but Jake gets to his feet and catches Savage on the way down. DDT out of nowhere and Vince is calling this one over! Jake just sits and waits as the ref starts a 10 count. Savage is up, so Jake hit the short-arm clothesline. DDT is prepped, but Savage backdrops Jake to the floor. Cool! Savage up top and he hits a double axe that sends Jake throat first into the railing as a call back to the feud with Steamboat. Back in, Savage comes off the top and hits The Flying Elbow for the pin at 6:14.

Winner: Randy Savage via pin at 6:14

-Another solid match between these two, but both their high-profile matches ended rather quickly. I assume the idea is Savage is out of blood and isn’t there to just win a match and put on a show. This ended up being the blow-off for the feud as each man was heading down a different path for Mania VIII. ***1/4

-Savage is out for blood and jumps over a group of officials to deliver another Flying Elbow. More references to the Steamboat feud as Savage goes for the ring bell, but the officials get Jake out of the ring. He sells the throat as he heads to the back and now, Liz is here to celebrate with Savage. She looks great as always!

-We get a camera shot over Jake’s shoulder as he looks back to the ring and tells us, it’s not over yet. Vince signs off as we leave with a cliffhanger.

-As we found out on Superstars, Jake was waiting to waffle whoever come through the curtain first with a chair. It looked like it was going to be Liz, but The Undertaker develops a heart and stops Roberts to set up their WrestleMania program.

