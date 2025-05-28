Leighty’s WCW Monday Nitro Review 1.1.96  

-It’s Day One for Nitro as this is the New Year’s Day episode to kick off 1996. We are fresh off Starrcade and Ric Flair is our new World Champion. Let’s get it!

-Announce Team: Eric Bischoff, Mongo, and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

-The Omni, Atlanta, GA

-Eric welcomes us to the show and we are getting Flair defending his World Title against Hulk Hogan. That’s certainly a big way to kick off the New Year.

Arn Anderson vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage

-Arn was a big reason Savage lost the World Title at Starrcade, so he is just a little annoyed here. Savage charges but Arn is waiting to attack as soon as Savage slides in the ring. He lands a few shots, but Savage fires back and sends Arn to the floor. He sends Arn into the steps as Heenan notes this isn’t about winning for match for Savage. Eric takes a shot at RAW as he gives away that The Smoking Gunns will win The “Toilet” (RAW) Bowl. That’s our Eric! Back in the ring Savage sets too early on a backdrop and Arn tries a sunset flip, but Savage just punches him in the face to block. Inverted atomic drop and then Savage comes off the top with a double ax for two. Heenan and Mongo have a nice back and forth that teases Mongo getting in the ring. Probably nothing to it! Arn goes to the eyes and then hits a single arm DDT on the bad arm. Hammerlock Slam, but Savage was able to slip his arm out before he hit the mat. The floor, which is a mistake for Arn as Savage sends him into the railing. They go back in the ring and Arn regains control by attacking the arm. Arn starts taking the bandage off Savage’s wrist and hand, though it’s the arm that is damaged, so not sure what that’s going to do. Arn rams the arm against the post and that’s more effective. Savage starts firing back with right hands, but again, Arn right back to the arm. Savage gets the boots up to block a charge, but Arn fakes throwing a punch and drops a ducking Savage with a DDT. That’s always awesome and it gets a great pop from the crowd. Two count and he looks for another DDT, but the ref gets bumped. Arn goes to the tights for the object he used at Starrcade, but Savage knocks him out of his hand and uses it to get the pin at 7:52.

Winner: Randy Savage via pin at 7:52

-Just a sold match between two pros and Savage gets some revenge and a win after losing The World Title. **1/2

-Pillman and Benoit hit the ring, but Savage is smart enough to get out of the ring and bail.

Lord Steven Regal vs. Chris Benoit

-Eric takes another shot at the WWE for The RAW Bowl and reminds us The Smoking Gunns got the win, so there is no need to switch channels. Bischoff notes this is WCW so you get matches where two hated guys can fight each other. Lockup and Regal takes Benoit to the mat. He pins Benoit’s shoulders down, but Benoit kips up and delivers a headbutt. Regal back with uppercuts and hooks a cravat. Modified neckbreaker to take Benoit to the mat as he maintains the hold. Benoit escapes and works the arm, but Regal switches into a drop toe hold. More uppercuts in the corner as they are laying their stuff in, which isn’t shocking. Benoit back with a release German Suplex! Regal with a butterfly suplex for two. Another two and another two as Regal is getting frustrated. Benoit with a hard clothesline and they start fighting on top. Regal knocks Benoit down, but gets caught with an Electric Chair Drop. Benoit misses the flying headbutt as he went ¾ of the way across the ring on that one. Regal looks for a Tombstone, but Benoit reverses and hits his own. Eric notes Benoit is the man that has perfected that move and I wonder if that was a shot at Taker. Slingshot dive misses as Benoit splats on the floor and he is out so Regal rolls him in the ring and gets the pin at 5:43.

Winner: Steven Regal via pin at 5:43

-Fun little match and I liked the ending as Benoit took one chance too many, knocked himself out and Regal casually gets the pin. ***

-Gene is in the ring with Pillman, Arn, and Benoit. Pillman is pissed as Arn and Benoit for losing tonight. Benoit notes he has been holding his own and Pillman says he has been holding his own in the limo with champagne and naked women. Arn tells Pillman he has been starting fires and wars they don’t need and all they have to do is protect the World Title. He tells Pillman they went too far with Mr. Wonderful and there is no need to go after Sullivan. Speaking of Sullivan, he is out with Zodiak, but Giant pulls them both away. Man, I hope this Pillman stuff is leading to something interesting!

-This Saturday: American Males vs. Pillman/Arn; Lex Luger vs. The Cobra.

The Super Assassins (w/ Colonel Parker) vs. Lex Luger and Sting

-The Assassins are The Powers of Pain (Barbarian and Warlord) under masks. We go split screen as Craig Pittman is back at the announce table and he wants Mongo to manage him this time. Back in the ring Sting gets a dropkick. Mongo tells Sarge he has too much going on with this job, but gives Sarge some advice and tells him he doesn’t need anyone. That seems to be the answer he needed to hear. Back to the ring as an Assassin drops Sting on the railing. Argentine Backbreaker from Barbarian, err Assasin 1. Tag to War..Assassin 2 and we get a double shoulder tackle for two. Back to, it’s Barbarian man, and he hooks a front facelock. Tag to Sting, but the ref misses it and forces Luger out as The POP hot a suplex/crossbody combo, but the ref is still with Luger, so no count. Assassins got kind of screwed there! Powerbomb and Barbarian heads up top and like Benoit, he misses the headbutt. Hot tag to Luger as Eric isn’t sure how to distinguish the two Assassin’s. JR was always good at just calling one #1 and trying to keep track that way. Luger finishes with The Rack as Sting hooks The Scorpion Deathlock at 5:48.

Winners: Sting and Lex Luger via pin at 5:48

-This was kind of the official start of Sting and Luger having their tag run together to get them away from the World Title scene for a bit. Match was nothing but the crowd enjoyed the ending. *

-Gene is in the aisle with Jimmy Hart and The Giant. Hart notes he will be with winners and why we will see him with Flair, The Dungeon, and The Giant. Well, two out of three can be classified as winners. We see Hogan beating on The Giant with a chair from Dec 18 as Gene summarizes that he has no clue what Giant just said, but he thinks it’s bad for Hogan.

-Clash of the Champions: Jan 23! As I mentioned, I already did every Clash and PPV from 1996 so I will just post links to those reviews when the time comes.

WCW World Heavyweight Championship: Ric Flair (c) vs. Hulk Hogan

-I love Heenan, but he just went on a rant about Flair being a 12 time Champion and says to name an athlete, team, or franchise that has done that. Yankees, Celtics, Lakers, Canadians, and Maple Leafs off the top of my head. Flair bounces off Hogan to start and retreats. In the corner Flair is able to get a side headlock, but Hogan pushes off and runs Flair down with a shoulder. To the corner again and Flair throws some chops and lands a right hand. They go corner to corner with chops. Hogan blocks a whip, so he eats another chop. Right hand now Hogan just stares him down. Forearms have no effect, and Hogan starts firing off right hands as the crowd counts along. Flair cuts him off though and the Flair fans cheer. I’m sorry, I will always have a smile seeing these two wrestle. It’s wrestling history! This is the match I never thought would happen the first decade of my wrestling fandom. To the floor where Hogan delivers a clothesline. Whip to the corner and Flair flips over to run the apron, but a clothesline knocks him down. Flair goes to the eyes and then goes after the knee. Flair drops a knee to Hogan’s knee and we get a strut. Both men wearing red knee pads and yellow boots is kind of tripping me out. Flair gets the figure-four as get a Hogan chant that is drowning out the Wooos. Jimmy Hart is down as Hogan turns the hold. Hogan yells at Hart and Flair clips the knee from behind. Vertical suplex as Flair shows off some power as he held Flair up there. Hogan does his quiver sell job. Kick-out at two and Hulk up which gets a mix of boos and cheers. Chop does nothing! Finger point! Right hand x 3! Big Boot! Leg Drop! Jimmy Hart is on the apron and here’s Arn Anderson in the ring. He blasts Hogan, but nothing as Heenan freaks out. Hogan pulls the object out of Arn’s tights and shows the ref to cause a DQ at 7:54 which is pretty stupid as a DQ does him no favors.

Winner: Hulk Hogan via DQ at 7:54

-Naturally we weren’t getting a clean finish here and I think they just wanted the first show of the New Year to have a big time match. It was okay and sets up next week’s tag match. **1/4

-Hogan fights off The Horsemen which is one of the few times you see Hogan and Benoit interact in a ring. Here’s The Giant with a wooden stool, but Savage makes the save. Hogan decks Giant to pop the crowd. Giant starts breaking tables as Zodiak and Sullivan try to get him to the back. We get some stupid stuff with Zodiak yelling “Friend,” and “Hurt.” The announcers selling it as some big deal because Zodiak has never said more than yes or no is dumb. We all know it’s Brutus The Booty Butcher Man!

-After a break we are back with Gene in the ring with Hogan and Savage. Hogan throws out the challenge to Flair and Anderson to take on him and Savage. I mean, that’s logical booking for a weekly show. Hogan quote Buzz Lightyear as Savage is his normal intense self.

-Eric and crew wrap things up by hyping up next week’s show.

-Thanks for reading!