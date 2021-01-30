Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Report 1.29.21  

Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Report: 01.29.21

-Royal Rumble weekend is upon and that means a little more content from me as tomorrow we have the return of Backstage which also means the return of Renee Young. Then after the Rumble they are dropping the first episode of WWE Icons with this one focusing on Yokozuna. Good stuff this weekend and now we get 205 Live. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

-Recap of The Women’s Dusty Classic to this point. The first round ends tonight as I assume this will be the last Dusty match featured on 205 Live.

Jake Atlas vs. August Grey vs. Ariya Daivari

-It seems this was to be Atlas vs Grey, but Daivari butted in via social media and thus we get a Triple Threat match. Slow start and Daivari gets things going with a clothesline on Grey. He the buries a knee in Atlas and hits a dropkick to Grey. Daivari celebrates a bit early and gets dumped to the floor. Grey hits a suicide dive and that leaves Atlas and Grey alone to have a go. They do some chain wrestling and Atlas gets an armdrag into an armbar. Daivari sneaks to the top as the other two wrestle to a stalemate and they just side step Daivari as he splats to the mat. That was kind of funny actually! Grey catches a charging Atlas with a boot to the face, but eats a head kick as he tried to get to the top rope. Daivari back in and he flips Grey off the top and onto Atlas. He then gets dumped to the floor as Grey and Daivari do battle. Atlas gets back in but gets whipped from one corner to another and falls to the floor again. Grey throws some blows on Daivari, but Daivari fires back and goes to a side headlock. I really shouldn’t be getting basic rest holds in a Triple Threat. Atlas is back in to break as Daivari hits Grey with a jawbreaker. Daivari controls both men with stomps and chops. He sets to early on a backdrop and Atlas catches him with a dropkick. Atlas catches Grey with a head kick, but gets knocked off the apron to the floor again. Grey runs wild for a bit on Daivari and hits a spinning springboard crossbody, but doesn’t go for the pin. Atlas back in as Grey gets dumped to the floor. Atlas and Daivari trade blows and Atlas gets the better of it with a Pump kick and then a spinning clothesline for two. In comes Daivari as he takes advantage of the situation and then hits a Persian Frog Splash on Grey for a close two count. Daivari looks to finish, but Atlas is in and avoids the Hammerlock Lariat. Daivari ends up getting knocked to the floor as Atlas hits Grey with a brain buster and then follows with a suicide dive on Daivari. Back in and Grey delivers a superkick on Atlas. This match is hitting quite a pace here as Grey hits a cross body to the floor on Daivari. Back inside Atlas tries a suplex, but Grey counters with a small package for two. Atlas goes all Matrix in ducking a clothesline and then catches Grey with a Stunner and the Cartwheel DDT, but Daivari pulls him out of the ring to make the save. Daivari loads up the fist with his chain and decks Atlas on the floor. Inside Daivari hits Grey with The Hammerlock Lariat to finish this one at 10:57.

Winner: Ariya Daivari via pin at 10:57

-After a slow start this got pretty good in a hurry and the final few minutes were fantastic. Daivari getting the win works as he was the only heel in the match and plays off his veteran character as he used any trick he could to steal one from the “kids. ***1/4

-They replay Curt Stallion’s interview from NXT this past week. Stallion gets attacked to get the match canceled and pissed off William Regal lays down the law to Legado Del Fantasma. The Title Match is set for next week on NXT.

First Round: NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

-Stark starts with Shotzi and it begins with a lock-up. Stark uses her power to shove Shotzi across the ring and then she challenges Moon to get in the match. Ember obliges and blitzes her with a dropkick. Stark is back with more power as she lifts Ember off the mat with a double choke and tosser her into the their corner. Tag to Shafir and she uses her MMA background to control and gets a judo throw for a two count. Stark back in and she preps her knees for Shafir to slam Moon onto them. Creative! Shafir goes to the back as Moon is fighting like hell to create space. Moon is pissed and fires off some knee strikes from the clinch. Stark comes in to save and ends up getting set up with Shafir in position for what would be a 6-1-9, but instead Moon hits a kick to both from the floor while Shotzi throws her body into both of them. Shotzi runs wild for a bit but gets caught with a shot from Stark on the floor to stop that noise. Stark works the arm a bit and makes the tag to Shafir. She obviously has no issue going right for the arm and Shotzi does what she can to fight out but gets owned with suplexes. Shafir decks Moon off the apron as Stark gets the tag and hits a modified GTS which Nigel calls “Go To Stark,” Moon makes the save on a nice near fall. Blackheart tries to fight out of the corner and gets a desperation enzugiri to get the hot tag. Moon throws out clotheslines, kicks and then a double underhook suplex to Stark. She heads up and comes off with a Codebreaker for two. Shafir in to save, but Blackheart cuts her off and they fight to the floor. Stark gets caught in the ring in a modified STF from Moon which gets the tap at 8:45.

Winners: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart via pin at 8:45

-This was rather good as Stark and Shafir showed some potential and had you buying they could pull the upset in this one. I want to see more from both of them. Moon looked like she was finding herself again after the long layoff from the injury. ***

