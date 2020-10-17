Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Report 10.16.20  

-Welcome to 205 Live as I am doing this review from the maternity ward at Ruby Hospital in Morgantown, WV. As I mentioned in my Main Event review, my wife and I welcomed our second child into this world at 12:05 AM on 10.15.20. So we will see how many times I have to pause things to go check on Sammy. Now as to 205 Live, let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: Capitol Wresting Center, Orlando, FL

Ariya Daivari vs. Anthony Greene

-Daivari has a mic and a briefcase with him as he tells us he has picked 2 PC recruits to challenge him tonight: Anthony Greene and Curt Stallion. If either one can beat him they will collect $10,000. Greene is out first and as Nigel puts it looks like someone out of the 80s. My man is rocking a mustache and looks like a skinny Jake Roberts. Green starts strong with some right hands, but gets mowed down with a back elbow. Daivari grounds and pounds away as he is a bit annoyed. To the corner and Greene takes a great bump off an Irish Whip. To the corner again where Daivari lays in the boots and then chokes with his boot. He fires off a chop, but Green responds with one of his own. Daivari misses a charge in the corner and gets rolled up for two. A high cross body gets Green another two count. He snaps off a rana and that gets another two count. This is much more competitive than I expected. Greene misses a crossbody off the top and the hammerlock lariat finishes at 3:22.

Winner: Ariya Daivari via pin at 3:22

-A competitive squash which I wasn’t expecting, but not enough of a match to really rate.

Ariya Daivari vs. Curt Stallion

-Stallion charges in the ring and gets stomped for his troubles. Stallion ducks a clothesline and gets one of his own. He fires away with piston punches, but sets too early on a backdrop and eats boot. Daivari sends him to the floor and the fight continues there. Daivari talks trash while ramming Stallions face off the announce table. Nigel is great as he eggs on Daivari! Back inside the ring Daivari hits a top rope splash to the back for two. Daivari is annoyed and tries the cover two more times, but Stallion is out. Stallion counters a suplex into an inside cradle for two and then a backslide for two. Daivari gets in a boot, but gets caught with a headbutt that sends him to the floor. Stallion hits a dive through the ropes and then send Daivari back into the ring. Tony Nese takes out Stallion with a running knee though to cause the DQ at 2:58.

Winner: Curt Stallion via DQ at 2:58

-I guess no money for Stallion though as Daivari stated he had to lose by pin or submission. That’s kind of a weird way to go about it with this storyline.

The Brian Kendrick vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

-This could be good as Swerve is coming off the loss to Santos at NXT 31. Kendrick gets an armbar takedown to start and works that for a bit. Swerve is able to fight and uses his legs to get to a knee and turns into an armbar of his own from there. Kendrick quickly turns into a head scissor, but Swerve flips out and gets a facelock. They head to the corner and Kendrick fires off right hands. He misses a clothesline and gets caught with a Rolling Flatliner for two. Swerve goes to work on the damaged elbow and its a sweet hammerlock belly to back suplex. Swerve continues to work the arm, but Kendrick lands a kick to break and then gets a straight boot to the face. Swerve fires back with some chops but gets sent over the top to the apron. Kendrick charges, but Swerve dives back in and looks for an armbar. Kendrick rolls to the floor and yanks Swerve out with him. Swerve gets sent into the ring steps as Kendrick heads back into the ring to break the count. Swerve crawls back in the ring ad gets a desperation uppercut followed by a right hand. Swerve misses a charge in the corner and gets booted in the face again. A neckbreaker follows and that gets Kendrick a two count. Kendrick hits another neckbreaker but this one while Swerve was tangled in the ropes. Nice! Kendrick continues to sell the damaged arm which is great to see. Swerve avoids a charge in the corner and gets a heavy blow to the back of the neck. A dead lift suplex is next and then Swerve comes off the top with an uppercut to the back of the neck. They fight on the apron again and this time Kendrick gets backdropped to the floor. Swerve comes off the apron with a kick and once back in the ring tries another Rolling Flatliner, but Kendrick avoids and gets the Captain’s Hook. Swerve gets to his feet to break so Kendrick hits Sliced Bread #2 for two. Kendrick sets Swerve up top and rains down with elbows to the neck. Swerve lands on his feet and they trade reversals on the floor. Swerve looks for a half and half suplex, but Kendrick grabs the ropes to break. Swerve smartly elbows the damaged arm to get Kendrick back in the center of the ring and the JML Drive finishes at 10:16.

Winner: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott via pin at 10:16

-As expected this was fun, but never got into the next gear. I loved Kendrick selling the arm that was injured early in the match and how it played into the finish. I know this two can tear the house down with more time. ***1/4

-Swerve offers a handshake after the match and Kendrick goes to walk away. Swerve tells him not to leave as he is better than that, so Kendrick shakes his head before leaving while continuing to sell the arm.

-Final count: 3 pauses and 1 diaper changed during the show. Not bad at all! Thanks for reading!