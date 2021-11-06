Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Report: 11.05.21  

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Roderick Strong (NXT Cruiserweight Champion) (w/ Diamond Mine) vs. Ru Feng

-This is non-title, but it figures it takes this non 205 Live version of the show to get the Champion on it from time to time. Also non title because Feng is a few pounds the weight limit. Lockup to start and Feng shoves Strong across the ring. Another go and Strong grabs an arm and then exchange holds off that. Feng gets Strong down to the mat as he maintains control of the arm. Strong gets to his feet and breaks, but runs into a forearm and then gets slammed. Strong rolls to the apron to get advice from Diamond Mine. He then catches Feng on the top rope throat first and starts firing off chops. Strong pounds away in the corner as Bivens talks some trash from the outside. Another heavy chop from Strong and he just beats on Feng from corner to corner. Strong chokes on the ropes and some more chops. Feng fights back, but gets dropped and Strong stomps away. Abdominal stretch from Strong, but Feng breaks with a hiptoss. Charge from Strong misses and Feng lands a clothesline and spinning heel kick. Running splash in the corner and a powerslam gets a two count. Strong lands kicks from his back and connects with a jumping knee to end this one at 4:55.

Winner: Roderick Strong via pin at 4:55

-Just a step above a SQUASH as Feng got a little shine, but Strong going over cleanly without breaking much of a sweat is the right choice. I do like that this is supposed to be his show and he is running through guys bigger than him. *1/2

-WWE Live coming to a city near you!

-Tribute to Troops commercial! 11.14.21

Erica Yan vs. Valentina Feroz

-Feroz controls the arm to start and they wrestle off that for a bit. Yan gets a side headlock, but gets shoved off and comes back with a shoulder tackle. Back to the headlock after a one count. Feroz gets a judo throw for a two count. Feroz goes to bow and arrow submission and gets a two count off that. Then another! Elbow drop misses and Yen fires off with some shoulders. Rough reversal sequence as they look like two young wrestlers working they way through this which makes sense. Feroz gets a leg scissors to choke Yan out as she taps at 3:02.

Winner: Valentia Feroz via submission at 3:02

-Not much to say about a 3 minute match. This is just a chance to get them out in front a crowd and that’s about it. Feroz going over seems to be the right call as she has had a few matches on this show at least. No Rating

-I had to watch the Hulu version so for those curious Lynch vs Belair from RAW is the extra matched used to pad the time to 45 minutes.

-NXT UK commercial!

-NXT 2.0 will see Jiro and KUSHIDA vs. The Creed Brothers!

Jacket Time (Ikemen Jiro and KUSHIDA) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

-Nigel has called the Jiro/KUSHIDA team “Disoriented Express” which I like better than Jacket Time. Jiro starts with Drake as the crowd is all over Gibson with a “Gibson Sucks” chant. Now they go to a “You Suck Too” chant aimed at Drake. Jiro works the arm and makes the tag to KUSHIDA who comes off the top with a blow to the arm. Hammerlock from KUSHIDA and he twists the arm with his feet. Tag back to KUSHIDA and he comes off the top with a jacket assisted forearm. Jiro clowns Drake a bit which frustrates him and Gibson calms him down. Tag to Gibson and again, crowd is all over him. Gibson gets a side headlock and then a shoulder tackle. Jiro blocks a hiptoss and drops Gibson with a jacket right hand. Blind tag made by Drake and he gets dirty by grabbing Jiro by the jacket. I mean some rules are made to be broken, but that’s cold. Jiro tackles Drake, but another blind tag and Gibson blasts Jiro from behind. The pace slows as Gibson locks in a headlock on the ground. Slam is escaped, but Jiro gets cut off from making the tag and gets flattened with an elbow. The crowd lets Gibson know he still sucks. Drake back in and he comes off the top with a double axe to the back. Jiro gets knocked to the apron, so he tries a sunset flip, but too close to the wrong corner as Gibson reaches out for the tag. Back to the headlock on the ground and the crowd is still hot for this one. Jiro fights to his corner, but again gets cut off as they continue to follow the tried and true tag formula. Jiro gets a suplex as Gibson makes a mistake listening to the crowd. Race is on and Drake gets the tag and cuts Jiro off again. Drake gets a go behind, but Jiro takes off the jacket and that lets him make the hot tag. KUSHIDA with a handspring elbow as he is all over Drake. Hip toss into the Hover Lock, but Gibson is there to break that up. Jiro back in and he gets set to the floor. Drake gets a roll up on KUSHIDA for two. KUSHIDA gives the jacket back to Jiro which pops the crowd. Jacket Time double team Drake, so Gibson pulls him out of the ring. They hit baseball slides on the floor to drop them and the match is interrupted as The Creed Brothers make their way down to the ring. That distracts Jacket Time which causes KUSHIDA to get decked to the floor and Ticket to Mayhem finishes Jiro at 10:26.

Winner: The Grizzled Young Veterans via pin at 10:26

-The result is right as GYV are an established team and this was the first go for Jacket Time. They also did it in a way to not hurt JT and build to the match with The Creed Brothers. With that said, I was hoping for more here, but it was fine. The crowd was hot for it all as for whatever reason they really dislike GYV. Decent tag match here. **1/2

-Thanks for reading!