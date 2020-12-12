Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Report 12.11.20  

Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 12.11.20

-Rest in Peace Zeus! I was terrified by him as a kid and marked out when he showed up in The Dark Knight. May you rest easy, good sir!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. The Bollywood Boyz

-Nigel getting over excited when The Bollywood Boyz come out cracks me up for some reason. There is a story here as Nese and Daivari reached out to The Boyz to help them a few weeks back and it backfired. Daivari gets caught early with tandem offense as the Boyz make quick tags. A double suplex gets a two count for Sunil and then he tags back to Samir. Nese runs interference but eats a crossbody. It works out though as it bought time for Daivari who is able to turn the tide and make the tag to Nese. He comes in and grounds Samir for a bit before going to a Torture Rack. A belly to back suplex follows and then a tag to Daivari. He doesn’t do much and makes the tag back to Nese who goes for a top rope dropkick, but it connects with Daivari. The hot tag is made to Sunil who runs wild with a neckbreaker, atomic drop and clothesline that nets a two count. The Boyz take out Nese with a double superkick and hit The Bollywood Blast on Daivari, but Nese has enough left to make the save. They pair off and on the floor Nese hits a running knee while in the ring Daivari hits a uranage and finishes this one with the Frog Splash at 5:26.

Winners: Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari via pin at 5:26

-Just an average TV tag match to tie up a story thread and give Nese and Daivari a needed win. **

Curt Stallion, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, August Grey vs. Legado Del Fantasma

-It seems this a rematch from the War Games pre-show which LDF won. It’s kind of a big deal to get Santos actually wrestling on this show with him being the Champion and all. Adonis starts with Mendoza and they fight for arm control which Adonis gets the early advantage. Adonis makes the mistake of offering a clean break in the corner and gets caught with a cheap shot. The pace picks up a bit and Adonis gets a shoulder tackle before talking some trash. He flips out of an armdrag and gets two of his own. Wilde runs in and eats one and then Adonis finishes the flurry with a dropkick to Escobar. Stallion gets the tag and goes right after Escobar, but Mendoza cuts him off with a well placed knee. Escobar gets the tag and lights up Stallion’s chest with a chop. He fires away with rapid fire kicks and then a well placed boot to the face. Wilde in and after a suplex he gets kicked off and Stallion makes the tag to Grey. He runs wild a bit with a neckbreaker and a spinning powerbomb for two. Wilde gets in a strike and makes the tag to Mendoza. He catches August with a shot in the corner and they start exchanging blows. Escobar low bridges Grey behind the ref’s back sending him to the floor. Escobar gets the tag and knocks Adonis and Stallion off the apron. He turns his attention to Grey and hits a running double knee in the corner. Wilde back in and he lands a splash off the top after Santos delivers a suplex. Wilde lands another cheap shot on Stallion on the apron and goes to a chinlock. Grey gets in a few shots and teases making the tag but gets cut off each time. Grey gets a belly to back suplex and makes the hot tag to Stallion. He dumps Wilde with a German Suplex and then a running boot in the corner. A suicide dive to the floor on Mendoza and then back in the ring with a DDT on Wilde for two as Santos watches on. Up top with a splash, but Mendoza makes the save. Everyone enters the match and we get action all over the place with Grey hitting a missile dropkick on Santos. It breaks down to Wilde and Mendoza against Stallion as they prep him for high/low, but Adonis trips up Mendoza and Stallion gets a roll-up on Wilde for the pin at 9:45.

Winners: Curt Stallion, August Grey and Ashante “Thee” Adonis via pin at 9:45

-Fun 6 Man spring that kept the focus on Santos and Stallion. The action kept moving and everyone got a little bit to shine though Adonis got lost a bit even if he factored in the finish. Escobar came off well and protected as he should and Stallion got the win as he should. I just wish he had gotten the win with more than just a roll-up since it was one of Escobar’s underlings that took the fall. ***

-LDF try to attack Stallion after the match, but Adonis and Grey make the save. Stallion stands tall as he sends Mendoza and Wilde packing. Santos laughs at Stallion as they continue to do a good job building to their eventual match.

-Thanks for reading!