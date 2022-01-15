Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 01.14.22

Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

-Andre Chase is out first and he’s brought a flag bearer with him. Again, the Student Section for Chase U is a wonderful touch. Apparently, the student standing by him was nearly thrown off the roof of the building. Now he stands here as the first recipient of a full scholarship to Chase University. He has words for Wagner as now Chase University fights back. His star student, Bodie Hayward makes his in ring debut tonight.

Bodhi Hayward vs. Guru Raaj

-Lockup to start and the crowd is solidly behind Bodhi. He controls with a side headlock and gets a snapmare, but Raaj rolls through and gets an armlock. Hayward flips out, but catches a boot to the stomach. Sunset flip from Hayward gets two. Delayed bodyslam from Hayward as I am getting Billy Gunn vibes from him for some reason. A splash gets a two count. A second slam is escaped as Raaj sends him into the buckle chest first. Raaj lands some strikes and gets an abdominal stretch. Bodhi escapes with a hiptoss and running a chop block similar to what you would see from Dr. Death. Raaj charges in the corner and Hayward uses the ropes to leap over an gets a roll-up for the pin at 3:44.

Winner: Bodhi Hayward via pin at 3:44

-This was a bunch of nothing as they weren’t given any time and Hayward didn’t get to show much of anything. The crowd was into it though. Nothing was bad, but there wasn’t really much here. 1/2*

-WrestleMania: Team that is going to lose to my 49ers on Sunday has tickets still on sale!

Valentina Feroz vs. Ivy Nile (w/ The Diamond Mine)

-Nile gets a quick take down, but Feroz counters into a side headlock which Nile then counters back. They grapple on the mat for a bit before Nile gets a backdrop, but Feroz grabs the arm on the way over and gets another take down. Nice! She maintains a side headlock on the mat before Nile gets things back to a vertical base. Nile lands a strike and gets a snap suplex. She follows with a jumping kick in the corner which gets a two count. Nile hooks a head scissors and does sit-ups while performing the hold and then she flexes a little. Awesome! Feroz bridges back for a two count which gets a brief break of the hold, but Nile is right back to it. She does some push-ups as she rolls to her stomach while maintaining the hold and the crowd counts along. Again, awesome! Feroz gets the ropes with her feet to force a break. Feroz gets an inside cradle, but Nile rolls through into a vertical suplex. That gets countered into the inside cradle for Feroz as he gets two. Nile has had enough and gets The Dragon Sleeper for the tap at 4:39.

Winner: Ivy Nile via tap-out at 4:39

-Little more than a SQUASH, but this was enjoyable. Everything they did looked good and Nile looked like a star. More of this from Nile please! **

-Royal Rumble commercial! Royal Rumble 97 is up soon for me after I finish Souled Out 97.

Recap video of The Era of Bron beginning as he beats Tomasso Ciampa for the NXT Title.

-Samantha Irvin brings out the new NXT Champion, Bron Breakker. The crowd lets him know he deserves it, while others chant “no he doesn’t.” He cuts a victory promo and that’s about it as the shows ends.

