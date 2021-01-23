Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 1.22.21  

-Welcome to what will be an historic edition of 205 Live as we not only have more Dusty Classic Tag action, but the woman’s division gets to show what they can do on the purple brand for the first time. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

First Round: NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade vs. The Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell)

-Hartwell starts with Jade, who Nigel mentions is only 19 years old. Hartwell isn’t impressed and takes this as a joke at first before getting caught with some strikes. She gets caught off guard by the quick tags and strikes from Jade and Dolin. Dolin gets caught in the wrong corner and LeRae gets the tag, but she gets backed into the corner where a tag is made to Jade. Cora hits a running knee in the corner, but gets distracted by Hartwell which gives Candice the opening she needs to gain the advantage. Tag made to Hartwell who locks in a ¾ nelson and gets a two count off a sidewalk slam. Tag back to Candice and she buries a knee in the back while hooking a reverse chinlock. Jade strikes to break and catches Candice with a back elbow. She is able to make the tag to Dolin and she fires off kicks to Hartwell who was able to tag in as well. A pump kick gets a two count and a tag is made to Jade. They try to hit a double suplex, but Hartwell breaks and hits her own suplex on Dolin. Tag back to Candice and she gets rolled up by Jade for two. Jade snaps off two more pinning attempts, but Candice it is at two on each. Candice gets a roll-up of her own, but Candice is out and makes a blind tag to Hartwell. She is in and hits a belly to back suplex into a slam for the pin at 5:56.

Winners: Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell via pin at 5:56

-A very simple match with predictable, but right winners advancing. This was fine as it played to the tag formula and it was keep short. The ending seemed a little off, but they accomplished what they needed. Dolin and Jade got a little shine and LeRae and Hartwell moved on to the next round. *3/4

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa

-Ciampa and Thatcher formed this team out of respect after beating the piss out of each other in their two matches. Thatcher starts with Daivari and they tie-up to start. Thatcher easily wins with his catch wrestling style and clamps down on a headlock. He works the elbow joint and Daivari gets stretched over Thatcher’s knees and then into a pin for a two count. Daivari is able to get the back of Thatcher, and make a blind tag to Nese, but he immediately gets grounded with an armbar. Ciampa wants in and Thatcher eventually makes the tag. He picks up with the arm work, but Nese breaks so Ciampa goes to a side headlock. Nese is able to escape and sees Ciampa’s knee buckle a bit and goes for a double leg take down. He gets Ciampa to his corner and the tag is made to Daivari. He goes right to the knee and they continue the damage by wrapping the knee around the ring post a few times. Smart by Daivari and Nese as everyone should know about Ciampa’s knee history. Daivari goes to a figure four and makes sure he is positioned on his side of the ring. Ciampa drags closer to his corner, so Nese rushes in and cheap shots Thatcher before pulling Daivari back to his corner. Great old school tag wrestling there! We have another go, but this time Thatcher is ready and catches Nese with a strike. Ciampa is able to break and gets the hot tag. Suplexes for everyone and Daivari gets caught with an Achilles tendon lock. Nese makes the save by dropping Thatcher throat first on the top rope. Nese then hits the springboard moonsault and Daivari hits The Persian Frog Splash for two. Thatcher is able to get some breathing room with a strike and crawls to make the hot tag to Ciampa. He runs wild for a bit with strikes and chops, but Nese connects with a dropkick to the bad wheel. Nese and Daivari head up but Ciampa takes one out with a knee and Thatcher the other with a forearm. Willows Bell on Nese ends this one at 8:16.

Winners: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher via pin at 8:16

-I was hoping for a little more, but they crammed in as much as they could in the 8 minutes they were given. The 205 Live fodder has been eliminated for the tournament so I suspect we don’t see any more matches from the men’s tournament on this show. This was a hard hitting and fun sprint with some good old school tag action. Ciampa and Thatcher winning doesn’t come as a shock either. ***

-Thanks for reading!