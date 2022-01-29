Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 01.28.22  

-Go Niners! Beat the Rams! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Josh Briggs vs. Damon Kemp

-Obviously both men here are well past the 205 weight limit, but we are way past that mattering. Kemp looks for a single leg, but Briggs shoves off. Another go and again, Briggs is able to hold him off. Briggs gets a side headlock, but Kemp rolls through with a take down and then he dances to show off a bit. They collide in the middle of the ring and neither man goes down. Briggs gets in a shot to the eyes and a bit boot drops Kemp. Briggs drops some elbows as the crowd chants “one more time.” Briggs doesn’t oblige which draws boos though as a heel it makes sense. They start firing European Uppercuts, but Briggs gets a slam and a splash. Briggs goes for the Bossman slide to the floor to throw a punch, but Jensen looks to throw a punch. Briggs stops his partner as he doesn’t want to get disqualified. Okay then! Briggs locks in a chinlock, but Kemp fights his way out. He throws more European uppercuts and gets a shoulder tackle. He head lifts Briggs and gets a roll slam for two. He misses a charge in the corner and a lariat from Briggs finishes this at 5:04.

Winner: Josh Briggs via pin at 5:04

-They hit each other hard as it was an okay Hoss fight. Kemp needs more matches for experience and to see what they have with him. *1/2

Amari Miller and Lash Legend vs. Valentina Feroz and Elisa Leon

-Feroz and Legend start this one off as the crowd is very much behind Valentina. Legend picks her up by the neck and tosses her across the ring. Feroz lands a blow and avoids a pump kick. She fires off strikes, but Legend just shrugs her off as Leon makes the tag. She charges and gets mowed down with a shoulder. Miller wants the tag and Legend reluctantly does so. Leon gets an armdrag into an armbar. Miller back with a hiptoss of her own, ad makes the tag to Feroz. She springs off the ropes and lands a kick to the midsection for two. Legend gets the blind tag and hits Feroz with a slam. Knees from Legend and then she just throws Feroz across the ring to her corner. Weak splash in the corner follows. Miller makes the tag and she connects with a short arm clothesline. She hits a leg lariat in the corner and back in comes Legend as she presses Feroz into the air and lets gravity do the work. Elbow drops gets a two count. Miller back in as they have cut Feroz off from her partner which is tag team wrestling 101 and it always works. Feroz escapes a chinlock and gets a roll-up for two. The hot tag is made to Leon and she hits a dropkick. Slingblade next and a charging knee for two. Miller back with a knee and the tag is made to Legend who seems annoyed. She gets caught with an elbow in the corner, but comes back with a pump kick. No cover though as Miller made a blind tag. Leon gets the surprise roll-up for the win at 6:29.

Winners: Valentina Feroz and Elisa Leon

-Hey the actual tag team won a match over partners that don’t like each other. This was much better than expected as they used the tag formula that has worked for 70 years. This was fine. **

Joe Gacy (w/ Harland) vs. Draco Anthony

-Gacy tries to talk inclusiveness to Draco, but he just shoves him away as this is a wrestling match. Draco gets a shove to fluster Gracy. They make sure to mention on commentary that Draco came from Booker T’s school in Houston. Anthony with a shoulder block followed by a hiptoss. Harland on the apron gets the focus on Anthony which lets Gacy hit a belly to back suplex. Gacy stomps away and hits a splash in the corner. Neckbreaker follows and then Gacy goes into neck crank. Nigel gives Rey Mysterio and Liv Morgan as his picks for The Rumble tomorrow and teases Harland being one the surprise entrants. Please no! Draco fights to his feet and gets an armdrag before throwing some strikes. He ducks a punch and lands a clothesline. Overhead release suplex gets a two count. Gacy smiles at Anthony to freak him out and gets in a headbutt. The handspring lariat finishes at 5:10. I know they are different versions, but we had two matches end with a lariat tonight.

Winner: Joe Gacy via pin at 5:10

-Not a fan of this one as I’m not a fan of what I’ve seen from Gacy so far. Anthony has promise,but needs work obviously. Just a match here. *1/2

