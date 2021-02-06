Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 2.05.21  

-Things should be back to normal now as there aren’t any more Dusty Classic matches scheduled for this. We will also have to find out who is next in line for Escobar at some point as well with Stallion losing earlier this week. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. Bolly-Rise (Matt Martel and Sunil Singh)

-It seems Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz have buried the hatchet and to show their new found respect for each other they are having a member from each team create a new team for this match. Sunil and Nese start things out with some classic mat wrestling. Nese gets caught with an armdrag after offering a break in the corner. He gets back to his feet, but runs back into another armdrag. Sunil tries for a crucifix pin, but Nese is too strong for that and tries a fireman’s carry slam, but Sunil rolls out and gets a roll-up for two. The tag is made to Martel, but gets caught by Nese and the tag is made to Daivari. He talks trash as he calls Martel a piece of garbage. Martel apparently took offense to that as he gets a back elbow and makes the tag to Sunil. The newly formed team have a mishap as they collide into each other. Nese and Daivari take control as they hit hard while make frequent tags. A double suplex nets a two count for Nese. He then goes to a reverse bear hug for a bit as Singh stretches for the tag. Nese pulls him back to his corner, but Singh is able to duck a clothesline and gets the hot tag. Martel wilds run with suplexes including a belly to belly overhead on Daivari. He counters an escape from Daivari by sticking him with a DDT for two. Tag back to Sunil as Bolly-Rise show some double team offense that ends with Sunil getting an elbow from the top for two as Nese breaks the count. All four men in the ring and Daivari hits a Scorpion Death Drop for two. Things continue to break down as the ref catches Daivari with his chain. As the ref gets rid of it, Martel gets a roll-up for two, but Nese delivers a running knee. That is enough to get Daivari the pin at 7:53.

Winners: Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese via pin at 7:53

-The right team got the win here as there was no reason for the newly formed team to get the win. The mach was a solid tag match that hit the notes you expect from a tag match. I assume we get another match with Samir and Parker trying to luck next week or shortly after. **1/4

-Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz argue after the match.

-WrestleMania 37 commercial: 63 days away!

-Back to NXT as Legado Del Fantasma advanced to the semis of the Dusty Cup and their match with MSK should rock. Later in the day, Escobar successfully defended his CW Title against Curt Stallion. After the match, Kross took out LDF and put Escobar on notice. Still not sure where they are going with that, but I am intrigued.

Jake Atlas vs. August Grey

-This match was supposed to happen last week, but Daivari put himself in the match. Lock-up to start and Atlas is able to get a waistlock. He grounds Grey to the mat, but August slips out and gets a side headlock. Joseph and Nigel bring up that Devlin is in the UK and is still holding onto his claim of being the true CW Champion as he never lost the title. Grey switches to an armbar, but gets backed into the corner. Atlas offers a clean break and we start again with more mat wrestling. Atlas works a ¾ nelson to ground Grey, who tries to roll out of the hold, but can’t escape. Nigel is great as he talks about the various ways to break the hold including a body slam. Sure enough Grey goes for a slam to break, but Atlas is able to hold and roll through keeping the hold. Nice! Finally it gets broken as the pace quickens a bit. Atlas gets a backslide for two and then they fight over another backslide attempt. Grey relents and looks for a roll-up, but Atlas is out and delivers a strike. Grey asks him if he wants to wrestle or fight and Atlas wants a fight so they first bump and the fight is on. They trade blows in the middle of the ring and Grey follows with a dropkick to the shoulder. He lights up Atlas’ chest in the corner with some heavy chops and then a bulldog for two. Another chop and Atlas fires back with some chops of his own. Gray strikes back with a kick and then a right hand. Grey charges into an elbow and then eats a running big boot. An elbow follows and that gets a two count. Atlas snaps off a few kicks and then a standing moonsault, but Grey is out before even a 1 count. German Suplex and then a running forearm in the corner. Atlas up top, but Grey stops that noise, but then gets caught with a discus lariat for two. Grey shoves off a DDT attempt and hits a superkick. A clothesline sends Atlas to the floor and Grey follows with a suicide dive that sends Atlas into the announce table. Back in the ring Grey walks the ropes and hits a crossbody for the pin at 9:32. That looked a little weird, but his shoulders were down for the 3 count.

Winner: August Grey via pin at 9:32

-This was pretty good and I am enjoying what I have been seeing from both of these guys on 205 Live. I am a sucker for Grey’s 80s character and Atlas continues to deliver. This was fun even with the finish looking a little weird! ***1/4

-Daivari and Nese hit the ring after the match and lay out Grey and Atlas. This of course continues their feud with the new stars of the division and maybe sets up a tag match. Daivari hits the hammerlock lariat on Grey and stands on him with one foot to end the show.

