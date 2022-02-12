Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 2.11.22  

-Back with another edition of WWE NXT 2.05 Live Dark Elevation. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Ikemen Jiro (w/ KUSHIDA) vs. Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes)

-Jiro grabs an arm and Williams cartwheels his way out and flips Jiro onto his back. Another go and this time Jiro gets a trip. Lock-up and Williams gets a ¾ nelson. Jiro tries to roll out, but Williams maintains the hold. That goes on a few more times before Jiro cartwheels out and then gets a crucifix pin for two. Williams tosses Jiro throat first into the top rope and throws some body shots in the corner. Strait jacket sleeper from Williams while he also buries the knee in the back. Jiro escapes between the legs and flips Williams. JACKET PUNCH not once, not twice, not thrice, not quice, I guess. Springing moonsault press from Jiro gets a two count. Monkey flip is blocked as Williams drops Jiro face first on the buckle and then finishes with a swinging neckbreaker at 5:09.

Winner: Trick Williams via pin at 5:09

-Basic match for Williams as it was a bit slow with the rest holds. I gives Williams a win over a bigger name for this show. *

-NXT Vengeance Day commercial!

-WWE 2K22 commercial. Again, I am all over that and will be looking for the nWo 4 Life edition.

Lash Legend vs. Erica Yan

-Yan gets a side headlock and then into a hammerlock. Legend gets a trip, but Yan kicks off and gets a ¾ nelson. Legend turns it and throws some knees. She drops Yan across the top rope and a forearm sends her to the floor. The crowd lets Legend know “you still suck.” Sidewalk slam from Legend and then she drops an elbow for two. Chinlock that looks like a choke but the ref apparently doesn’t care. Yan battles to her feet and lands a knee to the face. She fires off some strikes, but Legend just tosses her across the ring. Yan charges and gets a cross-body for two. Yen throws a kick and heads up top but gets caught coming off. Legend gets her version of the Argentine Backbreaker for the tap-out at 4:22.

Winner: Lash Legend via pin at 4:22

-Winner was never in doubt. Match was fine for what it was as Yan fought from underneath and then got caught and was forced to tap. *

-Elimination Chamber commercial!

-Black History Month commercial about Jackie Joyner Kearse. Bianca Belair got to sit down with Jackie and I am sure that was a thrill.

-Joe Gacy cuts a promo before his match as he takes credit for the change with 205 Live as this show is open to anyone now. Still waiting on that name change!

Joe Gacy (w/ Harland) vs. Xyon Quinn

-Gacy offers a handshake and then a hug, but Quinn just wants to fight. Lock-up to fight and Gacy gets a side headlock. Quinn breaks and gets his own side headlock. They run the ropes and Gacy bounces off Quinn when he tries a shoulder block. We go again and Gacy lands a right hand. Quinn no sells and tosses Gacy into the corner and buries him with shoulders to the ribs. Heavy elbow to the back of the head and then a vertical suplex for two. Quinn sets to early on a backdrop and gets dropped with a belly to back suplex for two. Gacy grinds his forearm over Quinn’s face a few times and goes to a neck crank. They start trading blows and Gacy wins the exchange. Suplex is blocked and Quinn looks for a Samoan Drops, but Gacy slides out and lands a shot to the kidney. He hits a knee and then hits a running splash in the corner. DDT from Gacy gets two and then to another version of a neck crank. Quinn fights back up and catches a charging Gacy with an elbow. Rough looking atomic drop next and then a running back elbow in the corner. Again to the opposite corner and then an Irish Whip into the corner we started. Harland grabs hold of Gacy to save and pulls on him which sends Quinn throat first into the ropes. Handspring clothesline finishes for Gacy at 5:59.

Winner: Joe Gacy via pin at 5:59

-Dull match that even the crowd checked out on at times. It sure seemed to be a lot a longer than 6 minutes. I know they are high on Gacy and he plays the character well, but I haven’t been impressed by what I have seen in the ring. *1/2

-Thanks for reading!