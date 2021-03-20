Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.19.21  

Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Report: 03.19.21

-It is the end of an era as this will be the final time I review or recap a show from the WWE Network. My subscription ends tomorrow which means Peacock will be my new home for all these shows. I have been a WWE Network subscriber since day one and for whatever reason the first thing I ever watched was Halloween Havoc 1993. The Network has been amazing and worth every penny. Eight year old me would have lost his mind knowing he would one day have this much wrestling content at his fingertips. Hopefully 205 Live sends us out with a bang. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Ariya Daivari vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

-Lockup to start and Adonis runs over Daivari with a shoulder block. Another go and Daivari controls the arm as Wade talks about being in the Main Event of SummerSlam in his rookie year in the WWE. Daivari works the arm in the corner and then fires off some chops. Adonis reverses a whip to the corner and buries a shoulder to the ribs off a charge. He repeats the move in the opposite corner and tries again, but Daivari is out of the way and Adonis ends up eating middle turnbuckle. Daivari drops some elbows to the back of the head, but runs into a dropkick. Good height on that one. Adonis gets sent over the ropes to the apron, but gets in a shot and heads up top. Daivari lands a strike to crotch him on the top. They start exchanging blows in the middle of the ring while talking trash and Adonis wins the exchange. He catches Daivari with a flapjack and drops a fist after rolling some dice (I think). It’s his version of a People’s Elbow I guess. Adonis up top and he connects with a sweet crossbody for two. Good hang time there! He tells Daivari to get up and that proves to be a mistake as he gives away his position and Daivari bails to the floor to avoid Long Kiss Goodnight. Daivari heads back in and Adonis comes off the top and seemingly hurts his knee. He may have been playing possum though as he plants Daivari with a spinebuster for two. He tries to follow up but Daivari goes to the hair and hits a dropkick on the knee. The Hammerlock Lariat seemingly ends this one, but Daivari pulls Adonis up to stop the count. Yeah, that’s going to bite him, but it fits in the story of Daivari being frustrated after his loss last week. Daivari tells Adonis he is going to teach him a lesson and comes off top with the Persian Lion Splash. He gets cocky on the cover and Adonis gets a crucifix pin for the upset at 7:14. Sick burn from Vic during the replay as he compares Daivari’s mistake to the Chicago Bears signing Andy Dalton for 10 million dollars. Ouch! Somewhere Seth Rollins is angered by that comment or angered because he knows it’s true.

Winner: Ashante “Thee” Adonis via pin at 7:14

-This was solid and I want to see more from Adonis. Daivari and Nese are doing well in the veteran role and it will only help these younger guys. The story was fine and this was a case where a flash pin works well. **1/2

-We go back to NXT as Jordan Devlin returns with his Cruiserweight Title and Santos Escobar challenges him to a unification match at NXT Takeover. Devlin accepts with a headbutt. That match should be pretty strong.

Jake Atlas vs. “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese

-Nese counts his 8 pack as he makes his entrance and Joseph reminds us that Nese won the CW Title at WrestleMania. Lockup to start and neither man gets an advantage so the ref forces a break as they get caught in the corner. Another go and Atlas is able to grab an arm, but Nese rolls to turn the pressure and gets a leg for a take down. We get some mat grappling and Nese is able to get a one count from the mat. Atlas goes back to the arm and rolls through with Nese to get more pressure on the arm and shoulder. He stretches Nese who resorts to fish hooking to break. Nice! Atlas is determined though and goes right back to the hold. Nese struggles to the ropes and forces a break by getting his foot o the middle rope. Atlas charges in and gets caught with a strike. Nese hangs him throat first over the top rope like Randy Savage and abuses Atlas on the floor before sending him back in the ring. Nese stomps away while still selling the arm damage which is much appreciated. Now Nese takes things to the ground as he hooks a body scissors. Atlas shifts his weight to get a pin, but Nese is out at two. Atlas is able to break the hold and gets a boot to the face. He backdrops Nese to the floor and it gives him a chance to regroup in the ring. Atlas looks to fly, but Nese is back in with a leaping clothesline for two. Sweet as the camera was focused on Atlas looking to dive and Atlas came into the screen with the clothesline. Nese goes back to the body scissors as he continues the work on the ribs and back. Atlas rolls out so Nese goes to a reverse bear hug. Atlas elbows his way out of the move, but Nese drops him with a belly to back suplex. Nese misses a charge in the corner, but he avoids the Tornado DDT and hits a head kick for two. Nese goes to The Torture Rack, but Atlas is able to escape and gets a brainbuster for two. Atlas with a kick to the face and a standing moonsault for two. Both men are spent at this point and Nese tries to send him to the floor, but Atlas hangs on to the apron. Atlas tries a sunset flip, but Nese lands a kick and then hits the springboard moonsault for two. He lays in the quality trash talk as he tells Atlas he will never be anything in his ring. That fires Atlas up who goes crazy with hammer fists. He hits a German Suplex and then turns Nese inside out with a clothesline. The cartwheel DDT finishes at 11:30.

Winner: Jake Atlas via pin at 11:30

-Really good match here as they built a strong foundation with the mat work and then kicked things into a higher gear. Nese is always a joy to watch on this show and much like Daivari he continues to do well with the younger guys in the division. Much like Daivari got too cocky which lead to him losing, Nese made the mistake of talking to much trash. Good stuff here! ***1/2

-Thanks for reading and goodbye WWE Network. It was an amazing run!