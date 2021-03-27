Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.26.21  

-Thanks for all the feedback on my coverage of the 5 night WWE Countdown of the Greatest 50 Woman Superstars. The final episode can be found here and it went about as most people expected. Now we move to 205 Live and that show is in a holding pattern at the moment until the Santos/Devlin story plays out at Takeover. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. The Bollywood Boyz

-Vic admits that this is the one week where he is pulling for The Bollywood Boyz, but not enough for him to dance with them. He tells them again if they win the NXT Tag Titles, he will dance with them. Samir and Daivari start and Daivari pounds away in his corner as he is rather annoyed this week it seems. He stomps away while talking trash and makes the tag to Nese. He fires off some chops and tries a fall away slam, but Samir is able to get a roll-up. He gets two more quick pin attempts and then locks in an armbar. The tag is made to Sunil and a double elbow drops nets a two count. Tag back to Samir and a suplex is blocked. Nese tries for a slam, but Samir rolls through and then sends Nese into his tag partner. Daivari takes one for the team which lets Nese get in a shot to regain the advantage. Daivari back in and he continues to talk all kinds of trash. He ties Samir up in the ropes and pounds away with right hands. Tag back to Nese and he locks in a body scissors as Samir struggles to get to his corner. He makes a desperate leap, but Nese cuts him out and hits a spinning heel kick for a two count. Tag to Daivari and he continues with his stomping and punching offense while also talking even more trash. Does he think he’s Matt Martel? Samir gets in one fluke shot and is able to make the hot tag to Sunil. He runs wild on both men and hits Nese with an inverted atomic drop and heel kick for two. Tag back to Samir and that seems a bit quick. Daivari in to cut off Sunil and Samir is toast now. A palm strike is followed by a power slam from Nese and Daivari follows that with a Persian Lion Splash, but Sunil makes the save. Everyone ends up on the floor and Samir hits a springboard crossbody to the floor on both men. Daivari gets sent back into he ring and Sunil hits the top rope elbow drop for two as Nese makes the save. Everyone brawling again and Samir gets planted with a Rock Bottom. Sunil gets a roll up for two, but no upset tonight as The Hammerlock Clothesline finishes this one at 8:41.

Winners: Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese via pin at 8:41

-Nice showing from the Bollywood Boyz here. They had me believing we could see an upset tonight but in the end Nese and Daivari get back on track. **3/4

-Peacock Ad and again, the stream has been great, but man it sucks not being able to pause or go back during the live feed. Hopefully they do fix these things by August as they have stated.

-Back to NXT as Devlin and KUSHIDA had a strong match. LDF cost KUSHIDA the match and he took his frustration out on them. Santos and Devlin had a face to face and Shawn Michaels’ music an the man himself brings out a ladder. I mean the man would know how to settle a dispute involving 2 titles.

August Grey vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

-I’ve enjoyed what both these guys have been on this show so this will be interesting. Lockup to start and Adonis gains wrist control. Grey gets to the ropes to break and in a nice counter goes outside and round the post to reverse the hold. Joseph mentions that is something right out of the Nigel McGuiness playbook and Nigel says someone has been watching him on YouTube. Pinfall sequence as each man gets several near falls and that run ends as Adonis catches Grey and hits a delayed powerslam for a one count. Adonis brings down heavy blows to the small of the back and a neckbreaker gets a two count. A charge in the corner eats a boot from Grey, but he can’t capitalize as Adonis is back on him with a shoulder to the ribs. A strong whip to the corner bounces Grey around as that gets another two count. Adonis drops a few elbows, but the third one misses. Grey lands a shot to the guy and then some blows to the head. They trade blows in the middle of the ring and Grey ends up getting planted with a spinebuster for two. Nice! Adonis follows up with a reverse chinlock and grounds Grey on the mat. Grey fights to his knees, and then to his feet as they are back to exchanging blows in the middle of the ring. Adonis again stops the comeback with a nice dropkick to the face that sends Grey to the floor. They fight on the apron and Grey is able to get a shoulder in to the stomach. He heads up top and walks the ropes to hit the crossbody. Grey is on the comeback trail now and hits a brainbuster for a two count. A belly to back is escaped as Adonis lands on his hit. He catches Grey with a flapjack and rolls the dice before landing the fist drop. Adonis comes off top with a crossbody, but Grey rolls through to get a two count. Grey lands a right hand and looks for So Much Prettier, but Adonis escapes. A second try connects though and that ends this one at 9:39.

Winner: August Grey via pin at 9:39

-Good match here and with the winning streak they have to be setting Grey up for a title shot at some point down the line. Adonis continues to improve and looked good here. ***

-After the match Daivari comes up and holds up Grey’s hand, who wants nothing to do that and walks off. Daivari smiles and claps for Grey to end the show. Intrigue!

