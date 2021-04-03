Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 4.03.21  

-Sorry for this being late but I had to help my wife with our boys and I forgot Peacock doesn’t let you start a live feed from the beginning. So I joined in the middle and figured I would just pick up the opening match as soon as it ended. Unfortunately I couldn’t find tonight’s episode in the on demand section and I thought it was a lost cause for this evening. Thankfully after doing some searching and messing around I stumbled across a replay of the feed and was able to forward to tonight’s episode. So with all that said, let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

August Grey vs Mansoor

-No clue why this isn’t the Main Event as Mansoor is undefeated and Grey has been built up rather well and I figured was due for a Cruiserweight Title shot soon. Nigel brings up that Mansoor knocked off Angel Garza this past week on Main Event and you can find my review here. Speaking of which, can we get Garza on this show and back on NXT? Lockup to start and Grey gets a go behind, but Mansoor reverses into a hammerlock. Grey fights his way into a side headlock which Mansoor tries to counter with a belly to back suplex, but Grey rolls through to maintain control. Nice! Mansoor shifts his weight to get a two count, but Grey shifts back into the hold. Nigel mentions Mansoor is looking to run his record to 45-0. Mansoor tries to quicken the pace, but Grey grounds him with another headlock. Back to their feet and and Mansoor rolls through a victory roll and gets a standing moonsault for two. Some nasty chops from Mansoor, but he gets caught in the corner and gets flipped inside out off a belly to back suplex. Vic brings up that Jordan Devlin is the longest reigning Cruiserweight Champion even going back to WCW days. Mansoor gets a reverse chinlock and Grey tries to roll out, but Mansoor rolls with him to keep control. A nice snap suplex from Mansoor gets a two count and then he goes right back to the reverse chinlock while also controlling the arm. Mansoor delivers an elbow and hits a clothesline for two. Back to the chinlock, but Grey is able to break and Mansoor ends up on the floor after a rope running sequence. Grey hits a suicide dive and then back in walks the ropes into the crossbody that he used to win last week. He follows up with a jawbreaker into a neckbreaker. They then go through a crazy sequence with counters into 7 different two counts. Mansoor ends the flurry with a boot to the face and then a release German Suplex. A Mansoor charge in the corner ends up eating a boot. Grey tries the Tornado DDT, but Mansoor uses his power to block. In a sick spot Mansoor tries to spring up to Grey on the top, Grey catches him off the rebound with a side Russian Leg Sweep. Fantastic! Grey tries another belly to back, but Mansoor lands on his feet and plants Grey with a slam into a Flatliner. He heads up and the moonsault misses, but he lands on his feet only to get caught with a superkick. Grey immediately follows with a modified powerbomb into a pin for two in a great near fall. So Much Prettier is hit, but Mansoor ends up falling to the floor which is a horrible break for Grey. The ref gets his count up to 9 and Grey heads to the floor to break as he doesn’t want to end the streak that way. That is admirable, but also pretty dumb. Sure enough Mansoor gets an inside cradle for the win at 10:58.

Winner: Mansoor via pin at 10:58

-This was great as both men come out looking strong. They have to pull the trigger on one of these two at some point as the next challenger to whoever ends up with the Cruiserweight Title. This should have been the match to close the show this week and I want to see this one again with the entire show devoted to the match. ***3/4

-They shake hands after the match.

-WrestleMania commercial!

-Back to NXT as Santos Escobar warmed up for Mania with a win over Tyler Breeze. They hype the Ladder Match at Takeover to settle the Cruiserweight Title dispute between Escobar and Devlin. That should be great!

Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. Bolly-Rise (Sunil Singh and Chase Parker)

-Daivari dominates Sunil earlier and makes the tag to Nese who lays in some chops. Sunil is able to quicken the pace and catches Nese with some deep armdrags. Tag is made to Parker and he gets his own armdrag into an armbar. Sunil back in as he comes off the top with a shot to the damaged arm. They keep trading tags as they continue the work on Nese’s arm. They each drop an elbow to get a two count. It seems the stakes are high in this one as Bolly-Rise will be no more should they lose. Sunil gets tripped by Daivari on the apron and that is enough of a distraction for Nese to land a shot that sends Sunil to the floor. Daivari can’t get in any cheap shots as Martel and Samir are over to cut him off. Back inside the ring, Daivari gets the tag and unloads with right hands. Great bump from Sunil as he was fired sternum first into the buckle. That one got a big laugh from Nigel and props to Sunil for channeling his inner Bret Hart. Nese with the tag and he gets a spinning heel kick for two. Back to Daivari as he hooks in a sleeper. Sunil rolls through to break and Daivari makes the mistake of jawing with Parker. Sunil hits a spin wheel kick and makes the hot tag to Parker. Nice slingshot into an elbow drop. Nese gets dropped with a Gory Bomb and the Macho elbow from Sunil gets two. All 4 men in the ring and it settles down to Nese and Sunil. Nese continues the Macho Man love as he drapes Sunil throat first over the top rope. He follows with the springboard moonsault and Daivari gets the tag to hit the Persian Lion Splash for two as Parker makes the save. Daivari preps for the Hammerlock Clothesline but gets distracted as Samir throws his gold chain into the ring. That distracts Daivari enough to let Sunil get the roll-up for the upset at 7:55.

Winners: Bolly-Rise via pin at 7:55

-The result was what mattered here as Bolly-Rise finally gets a win. They had to pay this off at some point and this was a fine way as this won’t hurt Daivari or Nese. This is a case where a roll-up makes perfect sense and good on Bolly-Rise for realizing they had the numbers game and exploiting it. **1/4

-Thanks for reading!