Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 6.26.20  

-Back at it with the fastest 30 minutes in the WWE. I saw they are advertising Scott vs Nese and who knows what else. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Byron Saxton and Drew Gulak (huh, no Graves this week)

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. “The Premiere Athlete” Tony Nese

-This has been the top rivalry in 205 Live the last few weeks and could be fun if given time. Nese is out talking trash and says he is tired of this back and forth. Sweet, we have a match with meaning and ill will. Feeling out process to start and into a lock-up with neither man getting control. Nese flexes as he continues the mind games. Back to the lock-up and Nese gets control of the back. Swerve tries to roll out, but Nese grounds him. Swerve gets top control and then we get a break as Nese gets to the ropes. We go again and Nese gets a leg for control, but Swerve grabs the head to get control and turns Nese trying to escape into a top wristlock. Nese has had enough and slaps Swerve who slaps him back. They exchange holds and escapes and Swerve goes back to the side headlock. Nese tries a back suplex to break, but Swerve is able to turn and roll through while keeping the hold. Nese rolls Swerve back on his shoulders for a one count. Nese pushes off to escape but is caught with the hold again as this match stays on the ground. Nese escapes to a head scissors, but Swerve is out and goes back to the headlock. Nese gets some traction with a back elbow and starts firing off strikes. Swerve ducks a clothesline and springs back up to grab an arm. He controls with an armlock while hooking the head with his legs. Nese is able to get to the ropes to force a break. Nese gets in a shot to the face and goes Old School Macho Man as he drops Swerve throat first over the top rope. They fight on the floor and Swerve blocks being sent into the stairs. Call back to their issues in the CW Tournament! They fight on the apron and Nese gets a belly to back on the apron (which I have been told is the hardest part of the ring). Right on cue Drew and Saxton talk about the apron being the hardest part of the ring. Nese gets a two count back in the ring as Swerve is struggling to get to his feet. Nese continues to work on the back as Gulak feels the winner of this match should be in contention for a CW Title Match. Apparently Escobar will be on 205 Live next week. About time! Nese toys with Swerve in the corner and it seems to only irritate him as he fires off some chops. He looks to run the ropes, but Nese follows and trips him up. He comes back in the ring with a springboard moonsault for two. Nice! Another belly to back supelx follows and then another as he smartly continues the work on the lower back. Nese gets another 2 count from the back to back suplexes. He fires some kicks to the back and Swerve fires back with chops. They exchange blows and Nese looks for a standing suplex, but Swerve lowers his center of gravity to block. Swerve is able to fire off a suplex of his own and heads to the top. Nese meets him up there with a palm strike and they fight on the top rope. Nese preps for a superplex, but Swerve fights out. Nese bounces back up and again gets sent to the mat. He tries a third, but Swerve comes off the to and gets a sunset flip. Nese rolls through and hits a swank kick to the face for two. Again, Nice! Nese goes back to targeting the lower back with a body scissors. Swerve is able to turn enough to relieve the pressure and get in a shot to the jaw to break the hold. Nese talks trash as they fight to their feet. Nese slaps Swerve around as he continues to talk trash. Swerve is angry and goes crazy with right hands to the face and body in the corner. Swerve off the middle rope with an elbow to the back. Nese gets sent to the floor and Swerve hits a kick off the apron. He springs back into the ring and rolls into a Flatliner for two. Good near fall there! Nese gets caught coming off the second rope with a missile dropkick and ends up eating a German Suplex for two. Swerve preps for The House Call, but Nese is out of the way. He then looks for a dropkick, but Nese catches him and turns it into a Boston Crab. Smart! Swerve is able to turn and punches out to break the hold. At this point I am assuming this may be the only match on the show. Nese hits a sit-out pump handle powerslam and again, Swerve is out at two. The frustration is showing for Nese. He looks for the running knee, but gets backdropped to the apron. Swerve gets sent to the floor and Nese hits a kick and then sends Swerve into the steps. Back in he hits the 450 Splash, but Swerve gets his hand on the bottom rope to save the match. Now Nese is beyond frustrated as he grabs a steel chair. The ref tries to talk sense into him and does so as he throws the chair down. Swerve uses the Nese’s hesitation to send him hanging from the apron and then springs into the double stomp on the apron. That had to suck for Nese! Swerve heads up top and connects with another double stomp to get the win at 19:57.

Winner: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott via pin at 19:57

-Kudos to them for giving this match plenty of time and giving us a proper payoff on one of these lower level shows. I liked the aggression from both men and the story was good with Nese working the back and getting frustrated he couldn’t put Swerve away. That frustration cost him and Swerve gets the clean win to end the feud. They started slow with some mat wrestling and built while playing off previous issues they had with each other. This was fun and I enjoyed it. Gulak was also very good on commentary. As Larry would say this was a banger and easily best match I’ve seen on 205 Live since I started covering the show. ****

