Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 7.17.20  

-Coming off a good show last week let’s see what the division has to offer this week. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Drew Gulak

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Tehuti Miles vs. Mansoor

-So we start with a rematch from last week with Miles looking to get some revenge. Miles thankfully starts angry as he throws his coat at Mansoor and fires off with right hands. Mansoor fires back with chops, but eats a knee to stop that noise. Miles fires him into the corner with power and talks some trash. That fires up Mansoor who goes crazy with fists, but again gets cut off by Miles. They battle in the corner as I am enjoying the aggression from these two. Mansoor gets a backdrop for two and follows with a suplex into a float over for another two count. Mansoor goes to a chin lock to slow this one down a bit. Miles is able to get to his feet and uses some leverage to send Mansoor to the floor. Mansoor tries to spring back in, but Miles catches him with a dropkick that sends him back to the floor. They brawl out there with Miles tossing Mansoor into the barrier and then into the plexi-glass. Again, I like that Miles is pissed he lost and is showing some aggression. Mansoor gets sent into the glass again and just beats the ref’s 10 count. Miles sends him back to the floor, as he seems content with a count-out. Mansoor is back in again and gets mauled in the corner with some knees. Miles connects with a Rude Awakening for two and then goes to a body scissors. Mansoor gets a two count by rolling, but Miles is out easily and hits a Flapjack for another two count. Miles is getting a little frustrated and tries to send Mansoor to the floor again, but he stays on the apron. Mansoor fakes another springboard to sucker Miles into missing a dropkick. A corkscrew neckbreaker from Mansoor and then he runs wild with punches and a dropkick. An Inverted Atomic Drop into a Spine Buster next and then the Electric Chair into the DVD finishes at 7:22.

Winner: Mansoor via pin at 7:22

-They were given basically the same amount of time as last week. This was good, but thankfully different as they played off last week’s match. It was nice to see some aggression from Miles as he should be angry he lost last week. Mansoor adjusted and made Miles make one mistake that lead to his downfall. I liked the opening of this one better, but the ending of last week better. Still a fine match, but I just liked last week a bit more overall. **3/4

-The video of Legado Del Fantasma from this past week on NXT is shown here.

-Back to 3 weeks ago when Nese and Swerve delivered a banger and then 2 weeks ago Nese saved Swerve to form an unlikely team that knocked off Ever-Rise.

”The Premiere Athlete” Tony Nese vs. Chase Parker (w/ Matt Martel)

-Nese gets an easy go behind and take down before posing. Back again and Nese grabs a leg and works the ground game. He transitions into a side headlock, but Parker gets to his feet and shoves off. He gets run over for his trouble and then gets grounded once again. Nese locks in another submission with a half nelson with his leg and turns it into a one count. Back to their feet and Parker shoves Nese which angers him. Martel tries to distract Nese, but it doesn’t work as Parker charges into an elbow. Nese continues to dominate with a leg sweep into a pin attempt and then he goes to an arm wringer. Parker gets in a punch, but Nese blocks and gets the draping clothesline over the top ring rope that Randy Savage always did. Martel finally distracts Nese enough that Parker gets a dropkick. Back inside the ring he connects with a bulldog for two. He follows up with an armbar and stomps away on the arm. He continues to isolate the arm as Nese tries to get back to a vertical base. Nese powers Parker into the corner, and does it enough to break the hold. Parker goes back to the bulldog, but Nese throws him off. Nese fires off with a facebreaker on his knee and then a spin wheel kick. He hits the outside to inside springboard moonsault for two. Martel gets involved again, so Nese throws Parker into him. Nese preps for what looks like an Alabama Slam, but Parker rolls over into a sunset flip. Nese gets out of that though and hits a head kick to finish this at 6:54.

Winner: Tony Nese via pin at 6:54

-Solid, but I never bought Parker as really having a chance in this one. Nese rightly dominated and only lost the advantage thanks to being outnumbered. I can dig heels trying to cheat to win though. **1/4

-After the match Ever-Rise attacks, but Swerve wanders down to chase the off.

-Thanks for reading!