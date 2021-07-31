Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 07.30.21  

-Sorry for the delay as I started this last night and for whatever reason the Peacock feed threw me out in the middle of the Main Event and since I was a few minutes behind I couldn’t pick up where I left off. So, I had to wait until this morning to catch the replay on Hulu. For those wondering the bonus match with the Hulu feed was Nikki A.S.H vs Charlotte from RAW this week. Joy! Let’s get to it!

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

Grayson Waller vs. Ikemen Jiro

-Waller is coming off his first loss in the division 2 weeks ago and like any good heel he has an excuse as he claims he was forced to wrestle the previous week against someone 200lbs over the division limit. Ikemen is rocking a fantastic watermelon jacket. The crowd loves Ikemen and his jacket as they start a “watermelon” chant. Wonderful! Handshake to start which stuns Josepg. Waller goes to the hair, but apologizes to the ref as he says it got caught in there. Another “watermelon” chant and Waller seems irritated now. He throws some knees from the clench and then gets a take down. Jiro up and Waller takes him down by the hair. Jiro back to the mat and he is up again and mocks Waller. Jiro gets backdropped to the apron, so he springs back in for a head scissors take over that sends Waller to the floor. Jiro gives chase and gets flapjacked on the floor. Waller bends him around the ring post as McGuiness thinks Waller needs to use the jacket to abuse Jiro and Joseph questions why. Nigel is ready as he brings up Gorilla Monsoon always saying IRS only had himself to blame if someone tried to use his tie to choke. Man has a point and Joseph doesn’t say a word. Waller gets a Torture Rack, but Jiro escapes and lands a spinning wheel kick. Several forearms and then a jacket right hand sends Waller to the mat. In the corner Jiro gets a Tarantula as Nigel reminds us he was trained by Tajiri. Jiro gets a two count off a springboard into a moonsault. Off the top Jiro gets caught in a sleeper, but rolls out only to get dropped with a leg lariat. Waller misses the baller middle rope elbow and Jiro misses a moonsault. Waller hits his awesome outside-inside Stunner for two. Great near fall. Crowd is loving this one! They exchange hands and Jiro wins that exchange, but gets caught with a Driver into a sit-out spinebuster for two. Waller misses a move and Jiro gets a series off roll-ups for two. Waller misses a leg lariat and Jiro ends this one with The Ikemen Slash for the pin at 7:34.

Winner: Ikemen Jiro via pin at 7:34

-Good stuff here as this was a wonderful spring with little down time and just non stop action. Kudos to both men and only issue I had was the ending seemed to come out of nowhere and hit just as they were hitting another gear. ***1/4

-WWE is back on the road with John Cena moving tickets like crazy apparently.

-SummerSlam! Vegas! Saturday Night! August 21!

Asher Hale vs. Drake Maverick

-Rare appearance from Maverick on the purple brand and it’s wonderful to see. Maverick is sporting the gear he wore during the CW Tournament that got him his job back in NXT. Hale grabs an arm and controls Maverick and lands a chop as he is toying with him in the early going. Hale clowns Maverick some more and then poses on the top rope to rub it in. Another go and Hale wants Maverick to show him something. Maverick slaps him in the face and lands a back elbow. He ends up getting sent face first into the middle buckle and the ref has to check on Maverick. (Note: This is where Peacock booted me and since 205 Live doesn’t show up in the library, I had to stop and start the match over with Hulu’s coverage on Saturday morning). Hale is all over him now and hits a neckbreaker for two. He talks some more trash and hits a running shoulder in the corner. Hale tosses Maverick shoulder/throat first into the middle rope and then repeatedly drops him face first on the apron. The neck snap with the legs is next as the work on the neck continues. Maverick fights back, but one shot snuffs out that rally. Hale goes to a straight jacket while burying a knee in the back. Maverick nearly escapes so Hale releases and drops him back first on his knee to get a two count. Hale slaps him around a bit as Nigel questions that tactic. Drake fires up as Hale misses a charge in the corner and catches post. Now Hale tells the ref he needs a second as his shoulder is damaged. Maverick unloads with rights and hits a dropkick while selling the arm. Nice! Bulldog from the corner and then up top with a high cross body. Hale misses another charge and Maverick gets the win off Sliced Bread at 7:37.

Winner: Drake Maverick via pin at 7:37

-Kind of an upset, but I guess not really since Maverick is usually on NXT and involved with the Grimes/Knight story. Match was solid as Maverick is wonderful at fighting from underneath and the story with each man injuring their shoulder was a nice touch. Much like the earlier match the ending came out of nowhere just as the match was hitting a different gear. **1/2

