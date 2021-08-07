Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 8.06.21  

-Quick note as next week’s 205 Live Review will be delayed by a day as I will be in Pittsburgh for the premiere episode of AEW Rampage. Should be a fun night. Now to 205 Live where it seems we are getting a rare match featuring The Cruiserweight Champion. Let’s get to it!

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

-Commentary Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

Grayson Waller vs. Leon Ruff

-Nice to see Ruff back! Lock-up to start and Waller uses his power to toss Ruff around the ring. Ruff lets him know that the cheers from the crowd are for him. Waller doesn’t seem to mind as he gets a take down and then drops down to one knee to make it fair. Ruff takes that opening and hits a dropkick that sends Waller to the floor. Ruff heads up and does his routine where he bounces around in the corner to avoid his opponent. Ruff gets a sunset flip for two and then gets caught on Waller’s shoulder and gets dropped into an elevated belly to back suplex. Delayed vertical suplex gets a two count. Now Waller can talk some trash and hits sick double stomp to the back of the head as he floated over in the corner. That was nasty! Ruff is out at two however. Waller just rag dolls him around the ring a bit more and lays in some chops in the corner. He misses a shoulder and Ruff gets another sunset flip for two. Any rally is snuffed out as Waller powers Ruff into a backbreaker for another two count. Ruff counters a suplex but gets booted off the apron to the floor. Waller teases going out over the ropes, but instead slides out and drops Ruff with a Russian Leg Sweep. Waller does some pushups and then heads over to talk trash to Vic Joseph which lets Ruff get in a strike. Ruff tries to go up, but Waller cuts him off and he crashes to the floor. Argentine Backbreaker into a modified driver and the baller elbow drop from the middle rope gets a two count. Nigel: “Waller if you hear me.” Nigel is great! Waller gets a submission, but Ruff floats over for a two count. He then escapes another hold and sticks Waller with a DDT. Flying forearm is followed by a head kick in the corner. Springboard cutter from the middle rope gets a two count. Nice! Ruff back up top, but Waller is out of the way and hits his version of The Stunner. It only gets two and the crowd is digging this match. Waller preps for a Driver, but Ruff counters and gets the pin off a crucifix driver at 9:38.

Winner: Leon Ruff via pin at 9:38

-This was wonderful as they got a decent amount of time and just went at it. Ruff makes everything looks great as he can take a great beating. Waller getting to show some power was fun and the result is fine as they are continuing with Waller’s losing streak. ***1/4

-Cena at SummerSlam commercial!

-NXT Takeover 36 Commercial! That will be a banger and they need to get that show in an arena outside of the CWC.

Ari Sterling vs. KUSHIDA (NXT Cruiserweight Champion)

-This is non-title, but it’s great to finally get the champion of this division on the show. Criss cross to start alas Hogan/Warrior (but not that epic) and they collide with neither man backing up. KUSHIDA gets a wristlock, but Sterling flips his way out and gets a head scissors followed by a dropkick. He follows KUSHIDA to the floor, but moonsauce misses and KUSHIDA:10 hits a dropkick to the knee. KUSHIDA targets the knee with strikes and then a knee breaker. Now he goes to the elbow with a dropkick. He misses a move off the top and Sterling catches him with a knee to the gut. Sterling delivers a few more knees and hangs KUSHIDA on the top rope. He gets a one count off an axe kick, so he goes to a body scissor to continue to the damage. He gets a one count as KUSHIDA rolls to his back. KUSHIDA elbows his way out and transitions into a leg submission which forces Sterling to release the hold. KUSHIDA hits a series of palm strikes and then a running one in the corner. Inverted atomic drop next, but a hiptoss is blocked so KUSHIDA just hits a leg kick. KUSHIDA tries a handspring elbow, but Sterling counters with a kick to the back of the head. KUSHIDA gets set up top and tries to counter to a Hoverboard Lock, but Sterling is out and gets the rana to bring him off the top. Sterling misses the double knees off the top and KUSHIDA gets rolling as he kicks the knee and then the elbow. He gets a hip toss and rolls through into a cartwheel to deliver a dropkick to the head. He rolls again into the Hoverboard Lock and Sterling taps at 6:10.

Winner: KUSHIDA via pin at 6:10

-The winner was never in doubt and that’s they way it should have been in this one. KUSHIDA just appearing on the show gives some importance to 205 Live as a whole. Sterling was game, but he isn’t ready for KUSHIDA at this point. He got a little shine and make one mistake which got KUSHIDA rolling and it was over from there. Solid match and that’s all it needed to be as we didn’t need a show stealing classic. **3/4

-Thanks for reading!