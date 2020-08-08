Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 8.07.20  

-So um, yeah how about my Pens? The good news is they have a 12.5% chance of getting the top pick in the Draft. So far I have already seen people complain it will be fixed if they get the pick. Of course I have also seen people say it is going to be fixed for The Rangers, Oilers, or Leafs as well. So, it’s Let’s Go Bucs (also looking at the #1 overall pick) until football starts in some capacity. It’s Friday night and that means 205 Live so let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Drew Gulak

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Ever-Rise vs. Mikey Spandex and Marquis Carter

-Wow, Ever-Rise is getting to beat up on enhancement talent now! Mikey Spandex is a tremendous name for reasons that escape me. Parker locks up with Spandex (who thankfully has his name on his tights) and gets an arm wringer. Ever-Rise make some quick tags as they continue to work over Spandex. Parker gets caught with a slam for a one count. A headlock is escaped with a belly to back suplex. Parker and Martel are heated now as they bully Spandex in the corner. He takes a great bump from a whip into the corner. Martel drops a couple elbows and hooks an overhead arm lock. Spandex gets to his feet and hits a dropkick before tagging to Carter. He is a house of fire as he connects with a springboard uppercut. The run is short lived as he eats a German Suplex. Parker gets the tag and delivers a head kick from a back breaker by Martel. Ever Rise double Carter and then send Spandex flying with a cheap shot. The assisted Code Breaker finishes at 4:15.

Winners: Ever-Rise via pin at 4:15

-I was actually enjoying Spandex and Carter more than Ever-Rise in that match. With that said it was nice to see Ever-Rise finally get a win. It was an enhancement match where Ever-Rise got to shine and we got to see a little from Spandex and Carter. I would like to see them used again. *

-We go back to NXT where Legado Del Fantasma jumped Breezango in the parking lot. The group then cuts a promo in the ring while dragging in Fandango. They continue the beating in the ring as they are apparently annoyed that Breezango mocked Lucha Libre with their entrance at The Great American Bash. Oh man, continuity! Breeze tries to make the save but gets beat down as well. Santos threatens Swerve to keep the feud simmering.

Danny Burch (w/ Oney Lorcan) vs. “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese

-Burch is coming into this one banged up thanks to Karrion Kross. Lockup to start as they jockey for position. It seems Burch was given the option to opt out, but he wants a fight. Good man! Burch gets a leg sweep and looks for a submission, but Nese gets to the ropes to break. Now Nese grabs a leg, but quickly gets reversed and then grounded. Nese gets rolled into a cover for two, but is out and goes to a waist lock. The grapple session continues as Burch rolls and gets an armbar, but again Nese gets to the ropes. Nese finally says enough with this ground game and catches Burch with an elbow. He fires off kicks and gets a leg sweep for two. Nese grounds things again as he apparently didn’t learn his lesson. Sure enough Burch escapes and gets a headlock. Nese pushes off, but gets mowed down with a shoulder. Burch then gets a headlock and takes things back to the mat. Smart! Nese tries to throw knees to break, but Burch just cranks harder. Nese gets to his feet and shoves off to break, but gets mowed down again. Another headlock, but Nese quickly breaks with a belly to back suplex for two. Nese goes back to the front face lock as he is just determined to win this on the mat. Burch is again out rather easily, but gets dropped throat first over the top rope. Nese comes back in with the springboard moonsault, but Burch has his foot under the bottom rope. Nese gets a slam and then back to the ground with a body scissors. This makes sense as he has been targeting the ribs since the moonsault. Burch tries to roll to escape, but Nese is able to hold his position. Burch is able to separate the grip and gets to his feet to deliver a clothesline. Now Burch picks up the pace with a running clothesline in the corner and then a kick to the face. He gets a two count off a suplex. Both men struggle to their feet and then start exchanging right hands. This is starting to rock! Burch tries a sunset flip, but Nese rolls through and hits a sick spinning kick to the face. Nasty! It only gets two so Nese decides to kick him in the face again. Effective! Nese heads up top, but misses the 450! Ariya Daiviri of all people heads down and attacks Lorcan for some reason. I guess he warned everyone last week when he was on his boat. Burch heads out to check on his partner, but Lorcan tells him to get back in the ring. Nese comes out after him and Burch is pissed seeing his partner attacked so he delivers some sick headbutts. Back in the ring Burch connects with a top rope assisted DDT for the win at 10:57.

Danny Burch via pin at 10:57

-This was a quality match as they were given time and started slow with the ground game before hitting another gear towards the end. The Daivari stuff was kind of out of nowhere, but it didn’t ruin the match as he focused on Lorcan and it served to piss Burch off enough to finish business. The announcers also mentioned Swerve wasn’t here to watch Nese’s back as an out as to why he didn’t comes to the ring. Fun stuff here as expected for two quality pros. ***1/2

