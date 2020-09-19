Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 9.18.20  

Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 09.18.20

-It’s Friday and with SmackDown off the air, it’s time for 205 Live. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness (nice to have him back)

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome, Orlando, FL

Ariya Daivari vs. Eli Night

-So it seems Daivari is putting up $10,000 if someone can beat him and is giving a chance to three different guys tonight. I don’t like Eli’s chances, but you would think this pays off with some no name beating him to make a new star. Daivari gets a quick belly to back and then a leg lariat. He hangs Eli in the Tree of Woe and hits a running drop kick. Hammerlock lariat finishes at 1:31.

Winner: Ariya Daivari via pin at 1:31

-SQUASH

Ariya Daivari vs. Bobby ????

-I didn’t even catch this kid’s last name, so probably doesn’t bode well for him. Daivari kicks the kid out of the ring and then tosses him into the announce table. Back in the ring and Daivari lights him up with some chops. Bobby gets in a shot and heads up top, but Daivari just walks out of the way. Hammerlock lariat finishes this one at 1:57.

Winner: Ariya Daivari at 1:57

-SQUASH II: SQUASH HARDER

Ariya Daivari vs. Jason Cain

-Cain starts quick and snaps off a rana. He gets some chops in the corner but runs into a uranage for a two count. Daivari goes for a suplex, but gets rolled up for a two count. Another rollup gets another near fall. Cain flips out a back suplex, but gets killed with a superkick. Hammerlock lariat finishes at 1:56.

Winner: Ariya Daivari at 1:56

-SQUASH III: Bigger, Better, Badder!

-Flashback to last month where Daivari made his return attacking Lorcan which led to Burch getting a win over Tony Nese. Seems we are getting Burch vs Nese later as Nese wants revenge.

Danny Burch vs. “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese

-Lockup to start as they jockey for position. Nese gets a leg grapevine into a take down and then a stalemate. Both men up and we have another go. This time Burch gets an arm and then a take down. He gets the back, but Nese gets to the ropes to break. Knuckle lock as they do the old test of strength, but Burch quickly gets out only to get caught with a front face lock. Burch to his feet to break and gets a wrist to manipulate the joint. Nese counters, but Burch counters that and back to the wrist lock. Burch rolls out a third time, but again Burch controls so Nese has to get to the ropes to break. A backslide gets a one count and Burch drops Nese on his face. Daivari is back and Burch heads down to confront him. That gives Nese an opening as he isn’t making the same mistake. He tosses Burch into the barrier as Daivari joins the commentary team. Nigel is awesome as he compares Daivari’s run tonight to Grace at UFC 1. I just watched that show on ESPN +. Nese stays in control with a headlock as the virtual crowd tries to rally Burch. A suplex is countered and Burch ends up hitting one of his own. Nese lands a chop to the throat and hangs Burch throat first over the top rope. Burch fires off a chop, and a few more, but a dropkick ends that run. Nese gets a two count and then back to the headlock. Daivari mentions on commentary that it is a free country and he was just taking a walk down to the commentary desk. Nese misses a charge in the corner and then gets caught with a boot running in. Burch goes up, but eats a palm strike. They collide heads and both men are out. Both men up and Burch connects with an uppercut and back body drop. Clothesline in the corner and second rope missile dropkick gets two. Burch preps for the top rope assisted DDT, but Nese is out. He misses the springboard moonsault and eats a German Suplex. A clothesline flips Nese inside out and that gets a close near fall. Burch gets sent to the apron and tries a sunset flip, but Nese kicks out. The springboard moonsault misses again and Burch locks in the crossface. Nese struggles and just gets to the bottom rope to break. Nese reverses a whip into a pump handle driver for two. Nice! Nese misses the running knee and both men end up on the floor after a tackle. Daivari stands to get a closer look and Burch yells at him. Nese gets fired back into the ring and Daivari runs to apron, but Burch catches him with a kick. That distraction is enough for Nese to hitting the running knee for the pin at 14:03.

Winner: Tony Nese via pin at 14:03

-Started slow and I could have done without the Daivari stuff, but this was pretty good. Without the Daivari story running through this one they could have taken this to another level. The mat stuff to start was sweet, but it took time to get back in gear once Daivari came out for the distraction. Overall good though and I like that they were given some time. ***1/4

