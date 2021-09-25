Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 9.24.21  

-Commentary Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Xyon Quinn (260 lbs) vs. Oney Lorcan (190 lbs)

-Oney returns to the Purple Brand to face a heavyweight. The audio messes up during the match as it sounds like commentary is in a wind tunnel at times. Quinn gets a leapfrog and then lands a forearm uppercut. Lorcan battles back and hits a running uppercut of his own. He fires off some chops in the corner, but nearly gets caught with a Samoan Drop. He is able to escape by going to the eyes and lands a chop block to the knee. He works a headlock a bit and then lands some shots that piss off Quinn. He drops Lorcan with a headbutt followed by a running shoulder in the corner and then he connects with The Samoan Drop. KO forearm finishes at 3:15.

Winner: Xyon Quinn via pin at 3:15

-Quinn has a good look and shows some good intensity. Lorcan is a pro and should be used in this manner as he can make guys look good. Still weird to SQUASH the CW on their own show, but we are beyond that being unique. SQUASH

-IKEMEN JIRO Vignette! STYLE STRONG! More of this!

Malik Blade (185 lbs) vs. Ikemen Jiro (198 lbs)

-It’s an actual Cruiserweight Division contest! The crowd really loves Ikemen! He snaps off a cartwheel to show off and pops up to clown around some more after eating a shoulder tackle. He does it again and Blade rightly attacks with a dropkick. He gets an armdrag and then another nice dropkick. He misses a charge in the corner and both men end up battling up top. Jiro drops Blade arm first across the top rope before getting back into the ring. He works the shoulder with strikes and kicks. He continues the attack on the arm as the crowd is very much into this one. Jiro shows off his jacket which earns him a right hand to the stomach. Jiro cuts Blade off and hits a running forearm in the corner. Rolling splash gets a two count. Blade holds avoid a whip by holding on to the ropes, so Jiro springs off and brings Blade face first into the mat. Sweet! Jiro to an arm submission, but Blade gets to his feet and breaks with a jawbreaker. He connects with a heel kick and a jumping clothesline in the corner. He comes off the top with a high crossbody for two. Jiro escapes off the shoulders and drapes the arm over the top rope again. Head scissors take down and the IKEMEN SLASH finishes at 5:25.

Winner: Ikemen Jiro via pin at 5:25

-Solid match here with the right man getting the win. Blade looks good and I want to see more of him, but Jiro needs to be positioned as a challenger to Strong. **1/4

Cora Jade vs. Ember Moon

-Moon gets a headlock off the tie-up and takes it to the mat. Jade counters into a head scissors, but Moon is able to flip out and goes back to the side headlock. They fight to a standing position and Jade works into a wrist-lock and then into an armbar. That gets turned into a hammerlock that puts Moon back on the mat. She rolls to escape and gets a standing crossface. Jade rolls and goes back to the wrist-lock, but Moon is right there to counter and it’s a stalemate. The pace picks up as Jade gets a rana and then a running knee in the corner for two. Jade back to the arm as she bends Moon’s arm in awkward positions. Jade goes for another running knee and Moon catches her this time. Jade is kind of screwed as Moon doesn’t look happy. She unleashes her furry with a bunch of strikes and then ties Jade in the Tree of Woe. Moon just kicks the crap out of her and hits a running kick to knock Jade loose. Jade gets sent into the post and falls to the floor. Jade isn’t going to beat the count, so Moon goes out to bring her back in the room. Jade suckers her into an inside cradle for two. I wouldn’t have been shocked if that was the finish. Moon has had enough and hits a powerbomb and just stomps on Jade’s midsection. Moon takes her time to head up top and The Eclipse ends this one at 6:59.

Winner: Ember Moon via pin at 6:59

-This was solid as I enjoyed the early mat work and it looked like they may give Jade the upset win before Ember put her away. This was fine! **

