Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 10.01.21

-Night one of the WWE Draft is gone and nothing too surprising. Sadly, 205 Live doesn’t get to draft to fill their roster. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph

-Taped; WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Dante Chen vs. Malik Blade

-Well, it’s two people in the division as least, so let’s go! Lockup to start and it’s a stalemate. Another go and Blade gets an armbar, but Chen flips out and gets a hiptoss. A third go and Blade gets back control, but Chen grabs an arm to gain control. Leapfrog from Blade, but he gets caught with two armdrags and Chen goes back to work on the arm. Blade punches his way out and hits a nice dropkick. Good height on that one! Blade attacks the arm and works that for a bit. And when I say a bit, I mean a bit longer than needed for a match that isn’t going to go long. Chen turns it around and is able to escape. He lands a rough looking boot and then fires off some running forearms. Blade gets backdropped in impressive fashion as the man has some serious hops. Chen hits the Wing Clipper Bomb to end this at 4:38. Nigel has named it Dante’s Inferno, so we will go with that now.

Winner: Dante Chen via pin at 4:38

-Very basic and should have been a sprint, but instead it was slow and then an ending out of nowhere. Blade has some great athleticism and really that is all we saw here. *

-WWE Live is coming to a city near you!

-NXT2.0 commercial!

Amari Miller vs. Valentina Feroz

-Feroz’ hat turns into a Jaguar match. Tony Kahn owns the Jaguars. THE FORBIDDEN DOOR IS OPEN. BRING ON ELEVATION VS 205 LIVE! Lockup to start after a handshake and Miller gets a side headlock. Feroz gets own of her own and kicks off the corner to take this match to the mat. Nigel reminds us this was a rematch from a few weeks back that Feroz won. I thought we had this match previously. Miller gets her own armbar and then a snapmare followed by a kick for the back for two. Feroz gets a leg trip and cover for one. Feroz gets a monkey flip for a two count. The crowd seems to be siding with Valentina in this one. She works the arms for a bit as this match is falling in the same trap as the opener. Feroz takes a nasty bump on her face from the corner and that gets two count for Miller. The replay shows that could have been bad if she rotated a little more. She is fine though as she gets some judo tosses and then they trade pin attempts. Feroz walks into neck snap into Miller’s knee for the win at 4:35.

Winner: Amari Miller via pin at 4:35

-Again not much here as it was kept short and was mostly arm and mat work before a few moves at the end to finish. *

-They shake hands after the match!

-Shop WWE for Championship Belts! We have a World Heavyweight Title we use for our Fantasy Football Champion and I really need to win that thing.

-WWE Draft continues on RAW this Monday!

Imperium vs. Ikemen Jiro and Trey Baxter

-Barthel starts with Baxter and Bartel immediately takes it to the mat. He works the shoulder and gets a headstand and rolls over to apply more pressure to the joint. Nice! Baxter is able to flip out to escape and they trade escapes and counters until Baxter gets a pin attempt for two. Baxter tries a leapfrog, but gets decked by Barthel as Nigel marks out. Sick running kick from Barthel and the tag is made to Aichner. He grounds Baxter and drops some knees on the damaged arm. Baxter eats a blow to the midsection and then some clubbing blows. Baxter floats over over a backdrop attempt and tags in Jiro. The crowd loves him! He makes the mistake of trying a leapfrog and gets caught, but Jiro slides off and starts throwing jacket punches. He locks in the Tarantula while Baxter makes a tag and he comes in to deliver a running boot to the face. Aichner gets sent to the floor, so Barthel runs interference and gets caught with a kick to the back. He ends up on the floor and it looks like stereo dives, but Imperium rushes back in and destroy both men with clotheslines. Sweet! Baxter gets tied upside down in the wrong corner and Imperium wreck him with stereo dropkicks. Baxter fights back, but gets caught and has his chest lit up with a chop. Suplex into the corner and tag back to Aichner. Back breaker and then Aichner talks some trash to Jiro. A slam and again it’s done so close to the ropes that Baxter bounces off of them. Barthel back and he stomps the face of Baxter and delivers some knees. Baxter gets tossed across the ring and gets rocked with another running kick to the face. And again, sweet! Aichner with flips out of a belly to back, but gets turned inside out with a clothesline for two. Imperium seems annoyed by Baxter at this point and the crowd responds with an “All Heart” chant. Baxter fires up on Aichner, but loses the chop battle. He then gets murdered with a clothesline and even the crowd popped for that one. Replay only makes it better! Baxter avoids another suplex and hits a jawbreaker to create space. Barthel tries to cut off the tag, but Baxter leaps over and it’s hit tag IKEMEN! He runs wild while looking handsome and hits a springboard moonsault for two. Baxter tags back in for some reason and drops Barthel off the apron. Now we get the stereo dives as Baxter gets a plancha and Jiro gets a springboard crossbody. The ref gets distracted when back in the ring and Baxter gets shoved off the top into a nasty brainbuster from Aichner. Jiro comes in and gets dropped with a spinebuster and The Imperium Bomb finishes Baxter off at 11:11.

Winner: Imperium via pin at 11:11

-Best match on 205 Live in a long while. Just wonderful tag action and Baxter was great at taking a beating. I kind of wish they had the extra 5 minutes one of the other matches was given as I think they would have turned into something special. The right time won as well as the established team should beat the first time team. This made the show for me. ***1/2

-Thanks for reading!