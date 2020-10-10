Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 10.09.20  

-Some quick draft thoughts: Big E away from rest of New Day is good and AJ going back to RAW seemed predictable. This may give us the Edge/AJ match both men seem to want next year which will be great. Overall I thought SmackDown was a good show tonight with E and Sheamus delivering a quality hoss fight. Owens also gave The Fiend his best match since the series with Daniel Bryan (which seem like a lifetime ago now). Now to 205 Live as this is the 200th episode. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Ariya Daivari vs. Jake Atlas

-The CWC set-up is pretty sweet and it makes sense for 205 Live to use the same arena as NXT. These two had a really strong match a few weeks back and Atlas is looking to even the series. He is quite annoyed as well because Daivari used a well placed thumb to the eye to get the win. Daivari stays away and fires off some right hands. Atlas is pissed and asks to be hit again and then decks Daivari. They head to the floor and Atlas just beats Daivari all around the ringside area. Wow, some great aggression here from Atlas. Back inside the ring and Daivari gets in a chop to the throat to stop the run. A neckbreaker in the middle ropes follows to give Daivari some breathing room. He takes Atlas to the corner and lights up his chest with some chops. Irish Whip and Daivari catches Atlas with a boot as he tried to float over in the corner. That gets a one count, so Daivari goes to a chinlock. Atlas fires up and they trade blows in the middle of the ring. An enzigiri is missed by Daivari but he gets a basement dropkick and follows with a Scorpion Death Drop (I will continue to use that name no matter how many times it’s called a Slop Drop). Daivari fires off some more chops and Atlas is back at him with some right hands. He catches Daivari charging with a boot to the face, but then walks into a DDT for two. Atlas gets a fluke crucifix pin, but Daivari is out at two and gets dropped again. Daivari slaps him around a bit, but Atlas continues to fight from below. Atlas gets a desperation elbow to leave both men down. Both back to their feet and Atlas connects with a backdrop followed by a dropkick. German Suplex next and then a pump kick in the corner for two. Daivari eats a knee on the apron and Atlas rolls him up back in the ring for two. Atlas misses a clothesline and Daivari snaps off a neckbreaker. He heads up top and hits a frog splash for a nice near fall. Daivari preps for the hammerlock lariat, but Atlas escapes. He eats a superkick though, but comes back with another pump kick. Atlas hits a dive on the floor as Daivari did his best to avoid. Back inside the ring, Tony Nese is here and hits a running knee on Atlas to end this one at 9:22.

Winner: Jake Atlas via DQ at 9:22

-Man this was going along very well before the crap finish. Daivari has been putting in work since his return and Atlas showed some good fire in this one. Just wish it had a better ending. ***

-Daivari gets in the hammerlock lariat after the match.

-Recap of The Brian Kendrick beating Adonis in 2 straight matches, but making sure to give Adonis words of advice as he feels he is a star in the making. Seems we get Adonis/Kendrick III tonight.

-Hype video for The Bollywood Boyz!

-Recap of Swerve vs. Escobar at NXT 31!

The Brian Kendrick vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

-Lockup to start and Kendrick backs Adonis into the corner, but offers a clean break. They have another go and now Adonis gets the advantage in the corner. He offers a clean break, so Kendrick tries to punch him, but Adonis blocks. He grounds Brian with a side headlock and lands an elbow to the back of the neck. Kendrick misses a boot and gets caught with a dropkick to the jaw. Kendrick slows things down, but then runs into a backdrop. Adonis hits a Cactus clothesline that sends both men to the floor. Adonis gets in the ring first, but Kendrick tries to pull him back out and gets kicked to the barrier. Adonis gets his leg caught in the apron so Kendrick takes advantage by firing Adonis into the barrier and then hitting a Side Russian Leg Sweep into it. Back in the ring Adonis gets a clothesline for two, but Kendrick nearly catches him with The Captain’s Hook like the last time they faced. He escapes this time, but gets caught with a suplex for two. Kendrick works a nasty looking armbar, but Adonis is able to break. They trade clubbing blows and Adonis wins that battle. Kendrick misses a charge in the corner and Adonis heads up top. He hits a cross body, but doesn’t go for the pin. Instead he gets a DDT and that nets a two count. Spinebuster next and that gets another two count as Adonis is growing frustrated. He starts talking some trash and tries a powerbomb, but Kendrick is out and hits a boot the face. A second and a third get a two count. Kendrick floats over though into the Captain’s Hook like the last time they faced. Adonis is able to roll and escape, but Kendrick is back on him with the hold. Adonis struggles for the ropes and then rolls into a pin attempt for two. Kendrick tries to go back to the hold but eats a kick to the face. Adonis fires up in the corner and hits The Long Kiss Goodnight (superkick) for the win at 8:30.

Winner: Ashante “Thee” Adonis via pin at 8:30

-This was pretty good and I like how it played off the previous 2 matches. Adonis was due for this win though I would think we see another match in this series. Again, working matches with Kendrick can only help this kid. ***1/4

-Thanks for reading!