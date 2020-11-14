Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 11.13.20  

-Big show tonight as this is the 205th episode and we will have a 5 Way Match to determine the #1 contender to Escobar’s Cruiserweight Championship. Let’s get to it!

-Commentary Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

-Video Package on the Cruiserweight Classic which lead to 205 Live. They cover the 205 Live Originals like Kendrick, Gulak, Nese, Tozawa, Daivari, and The Bollywood Boyz. Other stars like Alexander and Murphy moved on to bigger things on RAW and SmackDown. Next they touch on the new crop of talent and tonight they celebrate episode 205 of 205 Live.

Fatal 5 Way: #1 Contender’s Match: “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Curt Stallion vs. August Grey

-So this pretty much makes this a one match show which is fine as a change of pace from time to time and it makes the match a bigger deal. They should also get a good amount of time here. Everyone hits everyone to start and we get Stallion and Grey left in the ring. Grey gets a roll-up and Stallion seems annoyed he tried to win the match. They lockup again and Nese and Daivari rush the ring to attack. Adonis in next and he fires away on Nese and Daivari. He sends them into each other and catches Nese with a backdrop and a spinebuster on Daivari gets a two count. The numbers catch up to him though as Nese and Daivari take over and throw him to the floor. Nese and Daivari face off with each other and tease a test of strength which doesn’t really go anywhere as Grey walks the ropes and hits a dive. Grey and Stallion are back in the ring and Grey sticks and moves before hitting a dropkick. Adonis back and he hits an Air Drop on Grey before cornering him and landing right hands. Grey gets sent flying into the buckle and he tells Grey it’s his time. Stallion comes in to mock that trash talk and gets slapped in the face for it. Nese and Daivari are back and they throw fists on Stallion and work together to deliver some abuse. Daivari heads to the floor and sends Grey face first off the table before heading back in the ring. Stallion eats a double clothesline and Daivari then cuts off Adonis as he tried to get back in the ring. Nese and Daivari deliver a double team standing suplex and Stallion rolls to the floor. Grey is in and he escapes the suplex and starts firing off chops. Nese eats a head kick and a belly to back suplex that flips Nese onto his face. Daivari breaks up the cover and then bails to the floor which gives Nese a chance to drape Grey throat first over the top rope. Nese misses the springboard moonsault as Grey bails to the floor and pounds away on Daivari. Nese heads out though and Grey gets outnumbered as they drop him face first on the announce table. Adonis gets hold of Daivari and throws hammer fists on the floor while Nese gets a two count on Grey inside the ring. McGuiness brings up that while Escobar is the Cruiserweight Champion, Jordan Devlin is over in the UK with his title claiming to still be the real champion. Daivari is back in the ring and he and Nese continue to work together as they abuse Grey some more. Adonis crawls in and quickly gets tossed back to the floor. Nigel puts over the strategy of the originals as they have isolated one man and worked together. Adonis sneaks in and sends Daivari packing before getting a sleeper on Nese. He escapes the hold, but misses a charge and ends up flying over the top rope. Daivari in and Adonis goes flying back out, but Stallion is back and he runs wild on Daivari with a German Suplex and then a DDT for two as Nese breaks up the cover. DDT was sick! Stallion hits a nasty looking neckbreaker on Nese, but Grey cuts off any pin attempt. Adonis in as he plants Grey and gets a two count. Back down to Adonis and Daivari as Daivari gets a uranage for two. Grey breaks up that attempt. Daivari brings him back in the ring and hits a frogsplash for two. Stallion comes flying off the top and gets his own two count and then Nese hits a perfect 450 on Stallion for another two count. Fun stuff there! Nese exposes the knee, but eats a superkick from Grey. The Bollywood Boys are here as this is no DQ and they are apparently the insurance policy for Daivari. Adonis in to save and now Parker and Martel are here as this is getting kind of silly. Stallion is up first as Parker gets left alone with him, Grey and Adonis. They get rid of Parker rather easily and then hit dives to take care of The Bollywood Boys and Ever-Rise. Daivari drops Adonis in the middle of all the chaos, but Grey makes the save. Grey catches Daivari with a modified slam for two, but Nese saves. Nese fires off a head kick, but Grey rolls to the floor. Stallion heads up but Nese meets him up there. They fight up there and Stallion hits a Spanish Fly for the win at 18:43.

Winner: Curt Stallion via pin at 18:43

-This was good but suffered from the problem a lot of multi-man matches do in that guys had to bail to the floor and sell there for extended periods to let others do work in the ring. There was at least a story to explain it a bit with Daivari and Nese working together to isolate. When that failed the backup plan came out for Daivari and Nese, but that ultimately failed and Stallion ends up with the biggest win of his career in the end. The talent alone was enough to make this good and they were given time, but I was hoping for a little more. Still a fun match though. ***1/2

