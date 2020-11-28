Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 11.27.20  

-I hope those who celebrated had a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Yesterday the WWE broke their recent mold with Main Event by including a little more star power and experimenting with the format. I don’t look for changes like that here, but it’s nice to see them create something different every now and then. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

August Grey vs. Ariya Daivari (w/ Tony Nese)

-Nigel warms my heart with a wonderful dad joke: “I didn’t get to season my turkey this year….didn’t have thyme.” Fantastic! Lockup to start and Daivari backs Grey into a corner, but offers a clean break. We have another go and this time Daivari slaps Grey around a little bit. Daivari gets a pin fall attempt off a shoulder tackle, but it doesn’t even get a one count. Grey fakes a superkick and slaps Daivari around a bit as payback. Grey connects with a head scissor and then a body slam. Daivari tries to bail, but gets caught on the apron. He suckers Grey though as he drops him throat first across the top rope and then goes to work on the knee by ringing it off the post. Daivari hangs Grey in the Tree of Woe and continues the damage on the left knee. He continue to target the leg with some elbows and then some kicks. Grey fires back, but doesn’t move well as he sends Daivari to the floor. Grey sends Daivari into the plexiglass, but Daivari goes back to the knee as they get back in the ring. Daivari smartly locks in the figure four for a bit and then tries to go back to it, but gets kicked to the outside. Gray hits a desperation belly to back suplex as Daivari rolled back into the ring. Daivari bails to the floor again to grab his chain, but he can’t get any space as Grey hits a dive to the floor. Back inside Gray walks the top rope to deliver a splash and then hits a super kick for a two count. Gray looks for an unprettier, but Daivari kicks off and ends up hooking in another figure four. Nice! Gray rolls to the ropes to break and hits a creative slam into a pin for a two count. Gray sets Daivari up, but he shoves off and gets a Persian Splash for a two count. Uranage next and that gets another two count. Daivari misses the hamerlock lariat and this time Grey hooks The Unprettier and hits it after walking up the ropes for the pin at 9:43.

Winner: August Grey via pin at 9:43

-This was fun as Grey looked good and got the biggest win of his career to this point. I am enjoying seeing these new faces get a chance on this show while working good matches with the veterans. ***

-Legado Del Fantasma (minus Santos) cut a Twitter promo on Stallion since he is the next challenger for the CW Title. Mendoza challenges Stallion and that is our Main Event tonight.

-The Bollywood Boyz cut a promo hyping their victory over Ever-Rise last week. They want to be friends with Ariya and Tony, but they didn’t call them. They will be ready for them it they need it in the future.

Raul Mendoza vs. Curt Stallion

-Lockup to start and Mendoza uses his power advantage. Another go and Stallion gets an armbar into a wrist-lock. Mendoza goes to the hair and uses that leverage to get a side headlock. To the corner for some chops. Mendoza drapes Stallion by the back of the neck over the top rope and heads up to walk the ropes and deliver a dropkick for two. The early onslaught continues as Mendoza works the arm. He releases and delivers a running clothesline in the corner and then a sick basement dropkick to the head. That gets a two count as Mendoza picks Stallion up to toy with him. That usually doesn’t work out well. He talks some trash which fires up Stallion and he unloads with multiple strikes that sends Mendoza to the floor. Stallion follows with a suicide dive and once back in the ring he hits a running boot to the face in the corner. He follows with a running knee and a corner dropkick to a seated Mendoza. High angle DDT gets a two count. Stallion just opts to hit a double stomp for another two count. Stallion heads up, but Mendoza meets him up there to do battle. They trade strikes which Stallion wins, so Mendoza goes to a cartwheel into a jumping head kick. He brings Stallion down with a spring board rana from the top for a two count. Stallion floats over on a suplex attempt and lands on his feet on a second one. He gets a roll-up but Mendoza kicks out and hits an enzuigiri. Stallion gets a victory roll out of nowhere for the win at 7:07.

Winner: Curt Stallion via pin at 7:07

-They hit each other hard and everything looked crisp. Stallion needed the win since he is challenging for the CW Title and the post match beat down added to eventual Title Match. This was solid and accomplished what it needed. **3/4

-Mendoza and Wilde lay the beat down after the match as a message from Escobar. I guess Stallion has no friends. Escobar is out on the ramp to celebrate with his boys as the show closes.

