Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 12.04.20  

-Welcome to your weekly 205 Live Report as we are just days away from NXT War Games. This show has nothing to do with that show as the CW Title won’t be defended there, but we are building to Escobar vs Stallion somewhere down the line. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

The Bollywood Boyz vs. Ever-Rise

-Nigel makes me happy by singing a version of Demolition’s theme with lyrics about The Bollywood Boyz. Fantastic! Everyone hits everyone at the bell as the brawl is on. They pair off and head to the floor as these two teams don’t like each other and that’s great to see. Parker is back in the ring and things settle back into a normal tag match. Sunil gets stuck in the wrong corner as Parker works the arm and Martel talks some trash from the apron. Samir eventually gets a blind tag and rains down right right hands. The Boyz take turns tagging in and stomping the piss out of Parker in the corner. Next they they hit a double snap suplex for a two count and then to a chinlock from Samir. Sunil back in as they have effectively cut the ring in half. Parker gets off a few chops, but can’t follow up and gets grounded down with another rear chinlock. Spinning heel kick nets a two count as Parker is playing a good face in peril. Sumir misses an elbow off the top and tries to cut off Parker, but he makes the tag to Martel. He runs wild for a few seconds, but then tags his dead partner back in the match. They hit a few double team moves and The French Connection ends this one rather easily at 6:03.

Winners: Ever-Rise via pin at 6:03

-Just your standard tag match with a heat segment and then a hot tag leading to a win. Solid and to the point. **1/4

-We head back to NXT 2 days ago as Curt Stallion gets jumped by Legado Del Fantasma in the parking lot and that costs him his NXT debut.

Curt Stallion vs. Ariya Daivari

-The old guard vs young guard continues in this one as Nigel and Vic quickly jump on that story. Daivari controls early with a wrist lock into an arm wringer. Stallion counters into one of his own as Joseph puts over the injury to Stallion’s shoulder due to the attack on Wednesday. Daivari smartly targets the shoulder with a well place knee which gets Stallion’s attention. Daivari lands some blows in the corner, but misses wildly on a chop. Stallion doesn’t miss his chop though as he lights up the chest of Daivari. They head to the floor where Daivari eats a headbutt by the announce table. Daivari gets bounced off that a few times and I appreciate this aggression from Stallion. Back inside the ring Daivari tries a sunset flip, but ends up eating a double stomp. Stallion goes up, but Daivari rolls to the floor. Stallion gives chase with a dive, but Daivari moves and Stallion takes a nasty bump into the security wall. Damn! That had to suck. Stallion does a great job milking the 10 count as he just beats it. Daivari goes to work on the damaged neck/shoulder with a neckbreaker in the ropes for two. Daivari hooks in a reverse chinlock, but Stallion is able to get to his feet. They exchange blows, but Stallion takes the Bret bump into the corner. Daivari hits a version of the Scorpion Death Drop for two. Stallion to the corner again and then again, but one time too many as Daivari charges into a boot. He can’t follow up though as Daivari gets another neckbreaker for two. Camel Clutch as we go old school and I have always been a fan of this hold. Sadly, Stallion escapes rather easily and they start exchanging blows in the middle of the ring again. Stallion ducks a clothesline and they cross-body each other to leave both men down. Both men back up and Stallion fires off a few kicks followed by a heavy forearm. A running boot in the corner and then a running knee and a basement dropkick. He sticks Daivari with a DDT out of the corner for two. Stallion goes back to the cover and again, only two. Stallion up top and again no dice as Daivari hits the ropes to crotch him. The hammerlock lariat misses, but a uranage doesn’t as it gets two. Stallion eats a superkick, but Stallion counters the next move into a unique back breaker. Stallion heads up a third time and this time it works out as he hits a splash for two. This match is pretty rocking but the lack of any crowd response (even fake) sucks. The battle on the apron as Stallion tries a suplex to the floor, but Daivari counters with by snapping him throat first off the top. He follows with a dropkick and then heads up, bur misses his splash. Stallion hits a running headbutt out of the corner for the win at 12:10.

Winner: Curt Stallion via pin at 12:10

-This was pretty strong and had the right winner. Stallion is next in line and needs all the wins he can get at this point to make him any kind of threat vs Santos. They were given a decent amount of time and made the most of it. Daivari has been very good since his return to the show and Stallion showed off some toughness and resilience here. Good stuff. ***1/4

-Thanks for reading!