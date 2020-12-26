Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 12.25.20  

-Merry Christmas and welcome to the final 205 Live of 2020. The day was a wonderful one for my family. The two month old took it all in stride and slept most of the day. My 3 ½ year old was very excited and didn’t want to go to bed because he still has toys to open. Proud dad moment for me as he got his very first WWE wrestling ring and the smile on his face made me so happy. He spent part of the morning having AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura doing battle. As mentioned this is the final 205 Live of 2020 and I will be working on a year in review column counting down all the matches from this year. So for the final time as far as 205 Live goes, let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Chase Parker (w/ Matt Martel) vs. Samir Singh (w/ Sunil Singh)

-This feud must continue! Ever-Rise has won the last two against The Boyz and now it’s time to see what they can do in singles action I guess. They throw blows to start which is nice to see instead of a standard lockup. Parker gets sent to the floor, and gets stomped as he tries to roll back in the ring. Parker sets way too early on a backdrop attempt and gets pitched to the floor again so Sunil can get in a cheap shot. It happens again, but this time Martel decks Sunil with a clothesline. Parker gets to the apron, but gets distracted by Sunil leaving Samir an opening. He hangs Parker on the top rope and hits a snap suplex on the floor. Back in the ring and Samir hits another suplex for a two count. Off the top a back elbow gets another two count. Things slow a bit as Samir goes to the ground with a headlock. Parker rallies to his feet, but eats some clubbering blows. Samir goes Bret Hart as he hits a nice back breaker. He heads to the middle rope to continue The Five Moves of Doom, but Parker gets a foot up to block. Parker gets a flurry, but runs into a sleeper hold. Parker breaks in the corner, but Samir goes right back to the hold. Parker fights off fading and uses the corner to break for good. He sends Samir chest first into the corner in another homage to Bret Hart. A catapult sends Samir into the corner and a kick to the ear follows. Parker slingshots in with an elbow from the apron. The Bollywood Boyz trade places with Movie Magic, but the ref isn’t fooled as even Vic mentions they don’t even look a like. The ref tosses Sunil but he gets mowed down by Sunir by accident. Chase uses the miscalculation to hit a Sweet Taste to finish at 6:10.

Winner: Chase Parker via pin at 6:10

-This was fine and I am sure we will be getting the other two in a singles match in the coming weeks. Ever-Rise continue to dominate this feud. **1/2

-Curt Stallion cuts a promo on Escobar and says he will be winning the CW Title soon.

-They show the commercial of various Superstars beating up 2020 and then 2021 finishes the SQUASH.

Mansoor vs. Raul Mendoza

-Mansoor comes into this match undefeated. They hit the mat to start and Mansoor controls that rather easily. Another go and another Mansoor take down, so Mendoza crawls to the ropes to break. They go again and Mansoor is feeling good as he snaps off an armdrag. Mansoor with a leapfrog and then he bounces all over the ring to fluster Mendoza. He catches him with a Mexican armdrag to send him to the floor. Mansoor slides out, but pays for it as he gets sent back first into the retaining wall. A belly to back suplex on the hardest part of the ring (the apron) follows before they head back in the ring. Mendoza continues he back work and goes to a camel clutch. Mansoor breaks and hits a running corner clothesline. He heads to the middle ropes, but gets tripped and pulled down to the mat to continue the damage to the back. A suplex into a pin gets a two count. Mendoza stomps away in the corner and delivers a knee from good measure. Mansoor throws a chop to show life, but Mendoza slugs him back down. Mendoza puts him shirt on Mansoor and follows with a seated dropkick for a two count. Mansoor with another chop, but that gets returned with another dropkick. Things slow as Mendoza grounds Mansoor with a Cobra Clutch. Mansoor fights to his feet, but gets pulled back down to the mat. Mansoor gets back to his feet again, but the hold is still applied as Mansoor throws punches. Mendoza keeps control and then tries a charge in the corner, but nobody is home as he flies out of the ring and into the post with his shoulder. Nice bump! Mansoor rallies back with an elbow and clothesline. Next he connects with an inverted atomic drop into a spinebuster. He charges across the ring and hits a middle rope bulldog but he can’t follow up with a cover due to the back issue. Mendoza bails, but Mansoor follows with a dive through the ropes and that gets a two as they get back into the ring. The Sands of Time are countered into a roll-up for two. Mendoza hits a running knee to the face and springboard moonsault gets two. They take turns countering moves until Mansoor gets the final counter to regain the advantage. Mansoor locks in a modified Scorpion Deathlock, but Mendoza is able to crawl to the ropes to break. Mansoor can’t get his finisher due to the back and Mendoza makes him pay with a twisting suplex. Mendoza hobbles to the top and misses, but is able to roll through. The landing messed with the damaged wheel though and Mansoor with the slingshot neckbreaker for the win at 12:28.

Winner: Mansoor via pin at 12:28

-This was good and I appreciated that each man’s damaged body part played into the finish of the match. Mansoor continues to come along well and Mendoza meshed well with him. This was a fine match to finish 2020. ***1/4

