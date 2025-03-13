Leighty’s WWE Evolve Review 3.12.25  

-I forgot this show is On Demand on Tubi now, so going forward I will have these reviews done in the later afternoon. I am curious to see what they do for the second show after the strong debut last week. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone

-Taped: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

-Stevie Turner is acting on behalf of Ava and announces our Main Event: Riley Osborne vs. Oro Mensah! Cool! Also tonight it’s Kylie Rae vs. Zara Zakher.

-Kendal Grey, Carlee Bright are in the VIP section and It’s Gal joins them.

-We get a video package on Harlem Lewis. He has a college football background is from Long Island. He is all about hard work and nothing is going to stop him. I saw a bit of him as he started popping up in the final months of Level Up.

-Braxton Cole video package and he also has a football background at Brown and Villanova. He was asked by WWE to try-out and was shocked by it, but went all in on the opportunity. His mind is the thing that will set him apart from the rest.

-These video packages are hugely beneficial!

Harlem Lewis vs. Braxton Cole

-Cole offers a handshake, but Lewis just rips his head off with a clothesline. He tosses Cole across the ring and tells us he is getting paid to beat Cole’s ass. Cole fires back with chops, but gets cut off with a knee. Lewis apparently was the player of the year in an American Football League in Italy. Lewis catches Cole on a crossbody and gets the pin at 1:11 off a powerslam.

Winner: Harlem Lewis via pin at 1:11

-So this was our SQUASH of the week. I kind of figured as Lewis was going to roll here as he at least has been on Level Up and this was Cole’s debut. SQUASH

-Chuey Martinez is with Harlem and he says there is nobody in the back that can touhch him. He wants competition and out comes Keanu Carver. Cool!

-It’s Gal hits the ring and he has a message as next week he faces Carver. I don’t like his chances. Carver wants it now, and I guess it’s going to happen.

It’s Gal vs. Keanu Carver

-Gal throws a forearm, but one shot and gets run into the corner. Shoulders from Carver, but Gall lands a boot and comes off the top. Carver catches him and hits the SOS Slam. Gal fights off the shoulders and hits an enziguiri. He charges though and gets tossed in the air and lands on his face. Sky-High finishes at 1:24.

Winner: Keavu Carver via pin at 1:24

-I can see what they are doing with Carver and Lewis trying to one up each other with dominant SQUASH matches and eventually they will have a HOSS FIGHT. SQUASH

-Kylie Rae video package and she is a big ball of positive energy. She was raised on WWE and took the long road to get here, which makes her appreciate it more.

-Peter Rosenberg is in the VIP section with Kendal and Carlee, who are celebrating their win from last week. Zayda Steel interrupts and she is pissed about not having a match tonight. She takes a seat in the VIP section.

-Zara Zakher video package. She is a petite powerhouse with a dance, gymnastic, and cheer background. She notes that people connect with her.

Kylie Rae vs. Zara Zakher

-Handshake to start and the crowd appreciates that. Lockup to start and Rae gets an arm-drag, but Zara kips up and it’s a stalemate. Another go and Rae hooks a side headlock. He gets shoved off but gets a shoulder tackle and then a roll-up for two. She goes to a cross-face, but Zara gets to the bottom rope quickly to force a break. We go again and this time Zara gets a shoulder tackle for two and then a roll-up for two. Now Kylie bails towards the ropes to slow things down. Rae lands the first strike and takes the match to the ground. Zara forces Kylie into the corner and gets a running clothesline. She gets two off a dropkick to the back. Rae lands an elbow to block a German Suplex and then hits an European Uppercut in the corner followed by a cannonball for two. We a fact pop up that tells us Kylie did stunt work for Divergent. Zara starts firing off strikes as she connects with forearms. She catches Kylie with a spinebuster for two. Jumping knee strike from Zara! Kylie counters a pin attempt with one of her own for two. Kylie with a cross-face, but nearly gets pinned. Kylie lands a boot to the face, but Zara fights off Kylie’s shoulders and fights for a sunset flip for the pin at 5:13.

Winner: Zara Zakher via pin at 5:13

-Solid match that was a step or so above what we would see for the most part on Level Up. I want to see more from both these women. **1/4

-Chuey interviews Zara and she knows it was an upset, but there are more dubs coming after this one. She does stop Kylie and thanks her for the match and tells her that she respects her. Zayda does not approve of this sportsmanship and leaves the VIP area. Hey, here’s Wendy Choo and Zayda bails. Wendy hands Kylie a plush bear with a note and then sits in the ring. Wendy is in action next!

-Aria Bennett video package! She is from Atlanta with a gymnastic background and has a four year old daughter at home.

Wendy Choo vs. Aria Bennett

-Is this our first Women’s SQUASH? Wendy Choo has had many Lebel UP matches and was on Main Event a few times. I am more of a fan of this new gimmick vs the one where she slept a lot. The crowd chants, “don’t die.” Wendy hits a spear and lands shoulders in the corner. She uses her legs to twist Aria’s neck. Whip to the corner followed by the front flip forearm. Running boot to the face. Aria lands a shot, but no effect. She does hit an enziguiri and gets a throw. Wendy catches her though and hits a Full Nelson Slam. Dirt Nap gets the submission at 2:06.

Winner: Wendy Choo via pin at 2:06

-Last week seemed to be the showcase to get everyone fired up for this show and now we are into getting characters and people over while starting stories. As expected, the bigger star gets to SQUASH someone. SQUASH

-We get an Evolve Face-Off between Luca Crusifino and Javier Bernal. I have seen a lot of matches involving these two on Level Up. They splice in social media videos to add to the Face-Off. Javier is looking to start over in Evolve and asks Luca how he can move forward without being reminded of his past. He apparently has issue with what Luca said last week. Luca tells him his words weren’t about him, because he is not a threat and doesn’t think about him. Bernal will fight for the rest of his life to show people he changed and Luca tells him actions speak louder than words. Bernal throws down a challenge for next week, Luca accepts and they shake hands.

-Video package on Evolve that focuses on the ID Program.

-VIP section now has Cappuccino Jones, Jack Cartwheel, and Sean Legacy. Kali Armstrong interrupts and she is not happy with Brinley Reece.

Oro Mensah vs. Riley Osborne

-I am excited for this one as I have seen these two a bunch on Level Up. I believe this is their first time facing off in the ring. We get super special in ring introductions. Lockup and Mensah gets a hiptoss. Another lockup and now Riley gets the hiptoss. Third lockup and Oro gets back control on the mat. Riley grabs a headlock, but Oro rolls him over for a one count. Mensah gets arm control, but Riley counters. Oro lands a kick from his back and they trade armdrags. Oro fakes out Riley and gets a roll-up for two and then goes back to the arm. Riley flips his way out of arm control and gets a roll-up for two. Another pin attempt for two and then one more time. Oro shoves Riley as he is frustrated now. Riley shoves back and they start firing off strikes. Head scissors from Oro. Riley floats over Oro’s back and lands a dropkick. Oro snaps Riley off the top rope and then springs off the ropes and lands a kick.

-We take a break but are back immediately!

-Oro gets a two count as I assume that was supposed to be a commercial break, but didn’t line up so we lost a little bit of the match. Jawbreaker from Riley, but Oro catches him with a head and shoulder suplex. He misses a kick in the ropes and Riley launches in, but gets caught. That was a little awkward. Riley snaps off a rana for a two count. Oro hangs on to the ropes and lands a kick. Full Nelson suplex gets a two count. Nice! Oro neds up on the apron and hits a head kick. He tries to spring in, but Riley kicks him in the kneecap. That looked awkward as well. Riley flies to the floor with a cross-body to leave both men down. Back in the ring Riley gets two off a Michinoku Driver! Oro fights off Riley’s shoulder and looks for a piledriver, but Riley counters with a roll-up for two. Oro goes to the knee and gets two off a modified powerbomb that put Riley on his face. They start trading forearms and Oro gains the advantage with a knee and then a kick. He misses another kick and Riley gets an enziguri. Riley heads up top, but Oro hits a back flip kick. Call of Autumn gets the pin at 8:48.

Winner: Oro Mensah via pin at 8:48 (shown)

-This was good, but I was hoping for more. A couple of awkward moments, but still a solid Main Event and way to close the show. ***

-Swipe Right run away from Gorilla and the camera heads back and we Gallus causing havoc. Sweet, I’ll take Gallus on this show.

-Thanks for reading!