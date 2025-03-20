Leighty’s WWE Evolve Review 3.19.25  

-Welcome to another new episode of Evolve on Tubi. With Level Up and Main Event I always did a year end column where I ranked every match. I am debating if I should do a list for this show. With 5 matches a week that would be a very long countdown. We will see. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

-Brinley Reece profile video. She has been on Level Up a bit so I am familiar with her. She has a cheer background and says there is a lot on the inside we don’t know about her. She has the chance to show it on Evolve.

-Masyn Holiday profile video. She is from Atlanta, GA and was the valedictorian at Howard University. She has a track background and her grandma told her she would grow up to be someone someday.

Brinley Reece vs. Masyn Holiday

-So far Level Up veteran vs. newbie has not gone well for the newbie. Reece backs her up against the ropes and offers a clean break. Holiday grabs the arm and goes to work on that as she takes Reece to the mat. Reece fights to her feet and cartwheels her way to an escape. She gets a go behind into a side headlock and then takes control of the arm. Reece gets a shoulder tackler and then an armdrag that she had to wait on a beat. She gets a splash in the corner for a one count. Holiday gets Reece on her shoulders, but Reece escapes. Holiday pulls her down by the hair and stomps away in the corner. She stomps the back and rubs her boot on Reece. Backbreaker gets a two count! Holiday hooks a body scissors bur Reece leans back to get a two count which gets a break of the hold. Reece runs Holiday down with a shoulder and another. She hits a slam and then a front flip into a clothesline. She finishes with a TKO for the pin at 3:38.

Winner: Brinley Reece via pin at 3:38

-A quick match to start to get Reece a win and let us get some footage on Holiday. This is something we would see as an opener a lot on Level Up with a newbie getting their first match and showing some flashes before losing to the more established star. *1/2

-Chuey Martinez is at ring side to interview Brinley. She feel great and says the match speaks for itself as Chuey asks why she screamed out, “it should have been me.”

-Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont are in the VIP section, and I saw a lot of them on Level Up. Good to see the boys back and can’t wait to talk about the butters again.

Gallus (Mark and Joe Coffey) vs. Jordan Oasis and Sam Holloway

-Gallus and TNT get into a verbal spat and I swear that’s a match we’ve seen on Level Up.

-Jordan Oasis profile video. He is fro Washington and trained with Rikishki. He has 10 years experience so he should be seasoned enough to help on this show.

-Sam Holloway video profile. He is from Akron, Ohio and was bullied. He came up the harway and is the big man now. He has a football background, but quit because he wanted to do something where he could cause fear.

-Stone talks about great brother tag teams and mentions Owen and Bret, The Usos, and The Hardys. He forgot Edge and Christian, Taker and Kane, and The Dudleys. Oh wait! Joe and Sam just trade bombs in the middle of the ring and Joe gains the advantage. Mark in and he throws heavy shots as well. This is what we need. Big dudes beatig on each other. Oasis tagged in and he seems annoyed. He hooks a side headlock and then tries a shoulder tackle, but nobody budges. He misses a clothesline, but does land a forearm. They start trading strikes and Mark likes this. Mark lands five straight strikes, but Sam gets a blind tag and sling shots in with a shoulder tackle. He knocks Joe off the apron and hits a heavy strike to the back. Cool! Slam gets a two count! A pop-up tells us Sam is a prat of WWE’s ID program. Jordan back in and we get more strikes. Mark gets a roll-up for two, but the kick-out sends him on the middle rope in 6-1-0 position. Jordan hits a front flip splash and Sam makes another blind tag. Jordan and Sam argue which lets Mark regroup and he makes the hot tag. Mark runs wild with shoulder tackles including a leaping one. He misses a charge in the corner, but catches Jordan with an elbow. He comes off the middle ropes with a cross-body for two as Sam makes the save. Everyone in the ring and Wolfgang is here to get in Sam’s face on the floor. Jordan eats a heavy strike from Joe that knocks him out and the ref calls it at 5:54.

Winners: Gallus via knock-out at 5:54

-Fun, mean guy match. I thought Gallus might eat the two newer guys up, but they let them show a little bit. **1/2

-Jack Cartwheel and Cappuccino Jones are out to help Oasis, and it looks like this could lead to a 6 Man Tag. I’ll take it!

-Layla Diggs profile video! Another one I am familiar with from Level Up. She has a gymnastic and track background. She was part of the WrestleMania 39 try-out and signed a contract there.

-Chantel Monroe profile video! She went to Auburn University and has a gymnastic background. She says she is a little bit of a diva and fashion is everything to here. She knew she was made to perform.

Layla Diggs vs. Chantel Monroe

-Chantel carries a mirror to the ring with her to make sure we understand her character. She is billed from Sarasota, FL and Peter immediately mentions Randy Savage. First thing I think of when I hear Sarasota as well. Layla gets a side headlock, but Chantel reverses and gets a shoulder tackle. She then pulls Layla down by the hair and lays in the boots. Sunset flip from Layla gets a two count. Layla flips over from the apron and lands a scissors kick. Powerslam followed by a standing moonsault gets a two count. She misses a knee in the corner and Chantel hits a chop-block. She wraps the knee around the middle ropes and then stomps on it. Cartwheel into knees in the ribs gets a two count. That looked both awkward and painful for Layla. Chantel hooks a half-crab, but Layla fights into a pin attempt that gets two. Layla favors the knee and Chantel goes right back to it. Layla kicks Chantel away in the corner and gets a sunset flip from the middle ropes, but Chantel sits down and leans forward to get the pin at 3:26.

Chantel Monroe via pin at 3:26

-This was okay for a sub four minute match though seemed rushed. The result is a bit of an upset as Layla has been on Level Up and this is the first I have seen of Chantel (unless she had a one shot appearance on Level Up and I don’t remember). *1/2

-Haze Jameson video profile. She is from Rockford, IL and played volleyball. She is known as the wild child and was influenced by Dennis Rodman….

-We cut away as Kali Armstrong is at the announce desk and she is still angry. She is going to take the match and is different.

Kali Armstrong vs. Haze Jameson

-This won’t go well for Haze I assume. Kali rushes in and runs Haze into the corner. Powerslam from Kali! She runs the ropes like Bron Breakker and hits The Kali Connection for the pin at 45 seconds.

Winner: Kali Armstrong via pin at 45 seconds

-As expected and as I mentioned before, I am good with some SQUASH matches. Build some people up and let them wreck fools. I also like that Kali is still pissed about the tag loss from the first show. SQUASH

-Peter Rosenberg brings Kylie Rae out and wants to know what was written on the note that was on the Teddy Bear she received from Wendy Choo. Kylie says she has never met Wendy Choo and doesn’t know if she wants to get to know her because respectfully, she kind of scares her. She throws the note away as she doesn’t have time to focus on this. Wendy Choo’s music hits but Zara Zakher is out to get Kylie away before anything can happen.

-Video profile on Drako Knox: He is from Dalton, Georgia a product of a blue collar family. He has a football background and has always been a WWE fan. He says where he is from a lottery ticket is hope and WWE calling is a lottery ticket, but he control his destiny.

-Video profile on Tate Wilder. He is a cowboy that grew up working on a ranch in Gilbert, Arizona (the home of Brock Purdy, BANG BANG NINER GANG). He grew up with 5 brothers and were into extreme sports, rodeo, and football. He walked on Arizona State and ended up getting a scholarship. The videos were walk on players get their scholarships are always fun to watch.

Drako Knox and Tate Wilder vs. Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont

-Another Level Up vs. newbie match-up. At first I though the crowd was chanting “cowboy shit,” but I think it’s “cowboy Tate.” There’s the BUTTERS! Brush em off! Tyson starts with Drako and Tyson controls with a side headlock and then a shoulder tackle. We get lots of shoulder tackles on this show. Clothesline misses and Drako gets a flying shoulder tackler. See! Tag to Tate and he hits a dropkick with some good height. Tyriek gets the tag and Tate shoots in but Tyriek catches him with a knee. Tate springs off the middle ropes and gets an arm-drag, but runs into a boot. Snake Eyes in the corner. Tyson back in and he beats on Tate on the floor. Back in the ring we get some double team action from TNT. Full Nelson slam gets two as Swipe Right is out and heads to the VIP section. Zayda Steel is with them. Tyriek gets a running elbow in the corner and then another one in the opposite corner. Tait avoids another charge and gets a roll-up for two. Tag to Drako and he decks Tyson on the apron and tnen hits a slam on Tyriek. He misses a pump kick in the corner. Tyriek hits a boot to the face and double team belly to back suplex gets the pin at 4:10.

Winners: Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont via pin at 4:10

-This went as expected. The crowd was into Tate more than anyone. **

-Drako and Tate get into a confrontation with Swipe Right but a rather tall man stands up for them and Zayda is hanging on his arm. Faction?

-Oro Mensah is now in The VIP section.

Luca Crusifino vs. Javier Bernal

-Both are Level Up veterans. They were actually a team against TNT on an episode I reviewed in 2023. Luca is from Pittsburgh, which I like to mention since I live in SW PA. You may have heard of my high school now as unfortunately our basketball team went viral when fans caused a fight to break out of a State Playoff game a few weeks back. Not good! The only bad part about this being a taped show with is we have just a tad over six minutes left so we know about how long this match is going to go. Luca works the arm to start and takes Big Body to the mat. He gets a roll-up for a two count. Bernal backdrops him to the apron, but Luca slings back in with a shoulder block (what did I tell you). Luca gets dumped to the floor and Javier hits a baseball slide. Luca back with a belly to back suplex on the apron and Rosenberg is right there to remind us it is the hardest part of the ring. Leg drop on the apron next! Stone reminds us that Bernal was out for months with a foot injury and he starts favoring it. Makes sense. Javier tries to steal a pin with a roll-up, but it only gets two. Luca hooks a front face-lock, but Bernal backdrops out to break. They start trading right hands and Bernal wins the battle. He hits a series of clotheslines and a boot to the face as he continues to limp. Tornado DDT gets two! He tries to spring off the middle ropes and gets caught with a Law Breaker (Code Breaker). Case Closed (vertical suplex where Bernal was brought down on Luca’s knee) finishes at 4:43.

Winner: Luca Crusifino via pin at 4:43

-I was expecting more for our Main Event, but with Bernal coming back from an injury they may have just wanted to let him test things out there. Luca winning made sense as they are treating him like a bigger deal on this show. **

-Luca says this is his show and tells anyone who fights to get their ass out there. Keanu Carver and Harlem Lews are out and perhaps we get a Triple Threat.

-Thanks for reading!