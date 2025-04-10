Leighty’s WWE Evolve Review 4.09.25  

-Quick plug for my latest recap of Dark Side of The Ring on Vader, can be found here. Now, we Evolve! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Paul Rosenberg and Robert Stone

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

-Earlier today Swipe Right was walking outside and discuss being competition for the NXT Tag Team Titles. They showed all of Evolve they will be a problem.

-We go back to the first episode of Evolve where Kali Armstrong and Dani Palmer were paired together and lost. They have had beef since as Armstrong has blamed Palmer ever since. I like that they have been building to this match and we can see what these two can do.

-Show opening!

-Tonight’s card: Palmer vs. Armstrong; Bryce Donovan vs. Drako Knox, plus more!

Riley Osborne vs. Javier Bernal

-LEVEL UP! LEVEL UP! LEVEL UP! Osborne made his WWE debut on Level Up back in 2023 and the match was against Javier. My review for that show can be found here. Osborne was one of the few people that won their debut match on Level Up. Both guys are coming off losses in Evolve, so they each need a win. Lockup and Osborne starts flipping around and Bernal keeps up with him. Bernal misses a boot on the apron and Riley knocks him to the floor. Dive is teased, but Bernal moves. Riley tries a moonsault but Bernal moves so he lands on his feet. Bernal hits him with a knee. He tries to throw Riley back in, but he rebounds and hits a modified 6-1-9 from the apron. Riley flips back in and snaps off a Rana. He lands a heavy clothesline and then gets a slam. Standing moonsault is blocked by knees. Bernal charges into a superkick and Riey heads up top. Bernal avoids a flipping splash, but Riley lands on his feet. Bernal plants him with a DDT though and both men are out. They each get to their feet and start trading blows. Bernal with a series of running forearms and then hits a knee to the face. Double under hook into a suplex for two. Full Nelson slammed is countered into a roll-up for two. Big kick from Riley and he heads up top once again. Bernal knocks him off balance and they battle on top. Riley wins the battle and hits Star Stream (Shooting Star Press) for the pin at 4:34.

Winner: Riley Osborne via pin at 4:34

-They actually got less time here than they had the previously mentioned Level Up match. The match was pretty similar as well. Osborne getting the win is the right call as he has more upside at this point, and I want to see where they go with this story of Javie losing his confidence. **1/2

-Chuey Martinez is out to interview Big Body, but he doesn’t say anything, leaves his denim jacket behind and walks away.

-Haze Jameson is in the VIP section getting her drink on!

Drako Knox vs. Bryce Donovan

-We get a video profile on Drako Knox! He says Evolve is his ticket to make a name for himself. He has blue collar roots and brings hard hitting to the ring.

-Bryce Donovan profile and he is a believer in Darwinism. He wants to be in Evolve to see how he can survive. He is all about adapting and he is here to Evolve. Roll credits!

-Before the match, Swipe Right is here and they apparently have the back of Bryce Donovan. At least that’s what they are saying. They were in VIP together, and surround Knox, but here comes back-up and Stevie Turner is here to make make this one on one match an 8 Man Tag.

Bryce Donovan, Swipe Right (Ricky Smokes and Brad Taylor), Jackson Drake vs. Jack Cartwheel, Ice Williams, Drako Knox, and Cappuccino Jones

-They want to test me with remembering who everyone is at this point while also trying to keep up with what they are doing in the ring. I’m ready for it! Knox starts with Jackson Drake and we get an opening slap from Drako. Lockup and Drako gets a standing side headlock. Jackson shoves off, but gets run down. Drake with a trip, but runs into an armdrag into an armbar. Drake throws chops in the corner and lands a forearm. Whip to the corner and he tries a hip-toss, Knox rips his head off with a clothesline. Tag to Jones and he goes to work on the arm. Stone mentions Jones and crew are more concerned with naming their moves than winning. Jones elbows off the shoulders and shows his leaping ability and then gets a dropkick for two. Drake makes the tag to Smokes and Jones has no issue as he gets a two count and then goes to work on the arm. Cartwheel with the tag and he flips into the ring and turns to get a splash for two. Cool! The Man of 1000 cartwheels apparently! Smokes fires off some body shots but we get to see a cartwheel from Cartwheel and then a standing corkscrew splash for two. WOW! Blind tag from Donovan and he hits a heavy clothesline on Cartwheel. Taylor in and he fires off chops in the corner. Taylor is the youngest talent in the ID program at 20 years old. He beats Cartwheel down in the corner with strikes. Cartwheel throws elbows to get some space, but Taylor slugs him down. They start trading chops and Cartwheel wins the exchange, but a clothesline cuts off the tag. Taylor charges and gets backdropped to the floor. Everyone in the ring and the heels gets sent to the floor. Cartwheel gets a drink from Jones and does a cartwheel into a flip dive over the top to the floor. Again, WOW! We take a break at 6:25.

-We are back at 6:52 and Ice Williams makes the tag to Knox. Poor Ice, his offense was cut out by the commercial. Never mind as he tags back in. He gets a boot up in the corner to catch Smokes charging in. Ice gets decked from the apron and now Swipe Right goes to work with their double team offense. Baylor fires off some forearms to the back and makes the tag to Drake. He rakes the back and gets a Side Russian Leg Sweep for two. It seems Drake was a fan of the original Evolve and always wanted to be part of that show. Ice fights back with chops but Drake lands a really loud one and then a powerbomb for two. Smokes back in and he throws some piston punches to the head. Ice backdrops out, but Donovan is in and cuts off the tag. Stone compares Donovan to Test and I can see that. Baylor back in and he buries some knees to the back for a two count. He hooks a side headlock and I hate that when there is 6 other people on the apron. Just give me the fun party match! Ice hits an enziguiri but he is too far away from his corner and Smokes is in. He knocks the other team off the apron, but Ice is finally to make the hot tag to Drako. He runs wild with suplexes and forearms. He goes old school and breaks out some Dr. Death offense for a two count. Cartwheel in with a cartwheel into a superkick while Jones takes him back with a suplex. Cool! That gets two as Donovan makes the save. Now we get the party match as everyone just starts popping off moves. Zayda distracts the ref so Swipe Right can hit a double team move for two as another save is made. Knox with Red Bone on Smokes for two. Handspring Cutter (Lethal InJacktion?) from Drake. Jones hits him with a twisting neckbreaker. Next is Baylor with another type of neckbreaker. Here’s Baylor with a twisting neckbreaker suplex. Cartwheel in and he gets a small package for two. He back flips and hits a jumping neckbreaker followed by a DVD. He heads up and tries a SSP, but lands on his feet and rolls out as Baylor moved. Baylor makes the tag and Donovan runs in and catches Cartwheel with a Black Hole Slam for the pin at 14:53.

Winners: Bryce Donovan, Swipe Right, and Jackson Drake via pin at 14:53

-This got fun once they just let loose and everyone started hitting everyone with whatever they could. They had some time and everyone got a little bit of shine. They need to do more of these party matches and sure there isn’t much as far as story, but let them have fun. They seem to be high on Donovan so makes sense he got the pin and Swipe Right is already getting over with the crowd. Cartwheel and Jones can do some crazy stuff and fit in right at home here. I want to see more of Ice though and Knox was there so that team had someone that was more of a bruiser. ***1/2

-Chuey tries to get a word with the winners, but Swipe Right mock him and the fans let them have it. Sean Legacy is out and tells them this isn’t what the ID Program is about. Timothy Thatcher is out as well and the crowd pops for that. Thatcher/Legacy vs. Swipe Right? I’ll take it!

-Chantel Monroe is in the VIP section!

-Video profile on Kali Armstrong. She has a track background and I believe I remember her from a few appearances on Level Up. She is different and ready to kick everyone’s asses.

-Dani Palmer profile and she is the Bluegrass Bad Ass! She has a acro background and notes she has some backwoods brawling. She has had plenty of matches on Level Up and was out for a bit with double hip surgery, if I remember right.

Kali Armstrong vs. Dani Palmer

-Super, special in ring introductions which is a nice touch for the Main Event each week. Palmer shoots in, but Kali grabs an arm. She works that, so Dani back flips out to escape and gets an armbar. Kali escapes with a head scissors. Palmer floats around and ends up getting a pin attempt for one. Then another for two. Then a splash to a seated Armstrong for another two count. She goes back to the arm as Rosenberg and Stone put over the strategy of keeping Armstrong grounded. That doesn’t last long as Armstrong gets to her feet and starts throwing Dani around the ring. Gorilla Press, but Palmer slides off and sends Kali to the floor. Dani goes up, but Kali rolls back into the ring and then runs up to meet Dani and throws her across the ring with a suplex. Sweet! Whip to the corner followed by a release belly to back suplex. Kali talks some trash to the camera while holding Dani by the hair. We take a break at 4:01.

-Back at 4:35 with a double clothesline. They get up and run at each other again and we get a double crossbody. Cool! Heavy forearm from Palmer as they fight to their feet. Palmer wins the battle and gets a shoulder tackle and then another. She throws chops and gets a step-up enziguiri. Double knees to the back in the corner! She heads up and hits a Meteora for two. Sliced Bread is avoided and then Palmer gets caught with a powerslam for two. Good power there from Armstrong! Palmer gets double boots up in the corner and heads up top again. Kali jumps up to try the suplex again, but Dani blocks this time and hits a head-butt. Frog Splash misses though. Kali sprints off the ropes and hits The Kali Connection for the pin at 8:02.

Winner: Kali Armstrong via pin at 8:02

-Solid match with the right winner. I liked that they each learned things from the tag match and then from this match as they kept wrestling. Dani made another mistake off the top, like the tag match, and it cost her. **3/4

-Kali gets the mic and calls out several women in the division who are on the ramp or in VIP. Kali lets them know, “I’m different.”

-Thanks for reading!