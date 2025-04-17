Leighty’s WWE Evolve Review 4.16.25  

-Quick plug for my latest Dark Side of the Ring review on Tony AtlasAn. Also, a reminder to join me for live Hall of Fame coverage this Friday/Saturday at 1 AM. Always a fun time! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

-Teaser lets us know our Main Event in a Fatal 4-Way in the Women’s Division.

-Show opening!

-We go to a sit-down interview as Chuey Martinez is with Kendal Grey, who will be in the Fatal 4-Way. He brother was into MMA and she enjoyed doing it as well. In High School she wanted to wrestle and there was no women’s team, so her dad joked she should join the men’s team. She did it and made the team and qualified for Nevada Tournament. My boss was on her school wrestling team and was unfamiliar with amateur wrestling she was wondering why there was no wrestling ring like on WWE.

Trill London vs. Harlem Lewis

-Ice Williams is hanging out in the VIP Section. Trill is 0-1 on Evolve as he was fed to Keanu earlier this year. I expect this will go about that same. Lewis is looking for his 4th win to match Keanu. Trill is apparently a Jeff Hardy fan which makes sense. Trill with a standing dropkick, but gets caught and dumped with a release German Suplex. Heavy whip to the corner and Harlem talks some trash. The crowd is really behind Trill and when he gets that first win it’s going to pop the crowd. Trill sling shots into the ring and lands a double kick in a cool move. Trill heads up top but gets punched in the gut on the way down. Boom Slang (I think they called it. It’s a Jackhammer) finishes at 1:57.

Winner: Harlem Lewis via pin at 1:57

-SQUASH, but they could have something with Trill and he may end up getting more over with every loss he takes. That win is going to come and it will be great. SQUASH

-Harlem is with Chuey and he wants the match with Keanu, but before anything comes of it, Gallus are out and Harlem wants to go, but gets ushered to the back.

Gallus vs. Cappuccino Jones, Jack Cartwheel, and Jordan Oasis

-Joe starts with Cartwheel and Jack does a cartwheel. Joe tries another throw and it’s another cartwheel. Joe just opts to punch him in the face. Wolfgang in and Cartwheel avoids a suplex and tags in Jones. He gets dumped with an SOS Slam but lands on his feet. Mark in and he fires off strikes, so Jones tags in Oasis. They start trading forearms and Coffey wins the battle. Joe in and we get an exchange of forearms again. Double Missile Dropkicks from Jones and Cartwheel as things gets chaotic. Everyone in the ring though Wolfgang and Mark get sent to the floor. Double dives over the top from Jones and Cartwheel as we take a break at 2:45.

-WrestleMania: This weekend!

-73 seconds of Tubi commercials!

-Back with Cartwheel getting tossed in the air and eating a forearm. Wolfgang in and he runs wild on everyone. Cartwheel lands on his feet again and hits a cartwheel into a DDT. Wolfgang with a Driver on Jones. Superkick from Cartwheel and then he counters a throw into a DDT. Sweet! Tag to Joe and Oasis. Backbreaker from Oasis and he a Blackout Cannon Ball for two, while landing on his feet. Cool! Wolfgang gets the tag and hits a spear and then an elbow. Double spear to Cartwheel and Cappuccino. Blue Hammer and All the Best for the Bells finishes at 7:09 (including commercials).

Winners: Gallus via pin at 7:26

-Solid match with some fun spots and Gallus winning a Trios Match makes sense as nobody has a much experience working as a team as them on this roster. This was an abbreviated party match and accomplished what it needed. **1/2

-Back to Chuey with Chantel as they are giving promo time to each woman in our Main Event. Chantel went to Auburn and was asked to tryout for WWE and thought she was too prissy for it, but she loves performing. She is ready for this moment and wants to be the face of Evolve.

-Ice Williams is still in the VIP Section, but getsjoined by Luca Crusifino.

-Commercials!

-Kali next with Chuey as she is the pride of Inglewood. She notes Inglewood is the City of Champions. That will tick off all my friends in the Pittsburgh area. She says once she locks in, it’s a wrap. The winner tonight is who is mentally toughest.

Javier Bernal vs. Oro Mensah

-These two had a match on Level Up in Dec of 2022. Lockup to start and Mensah gets back control, but Bernal gets a standing switch. Bernal takes the arm and they work from there. Mensah hits an up-kick and starts firing off chops. Javier ducks a clothesline and gets an arm-drag followed by a head scissors and then a dropkick. Mensah blocks a whip to the ropes and hits an overhead release suplex. To the corner for some chops as we get a dueling chant from the crowd. Kick to the back gets a two count. Bernal fires off some strikes, but eats one and gets dropped. Mensah lays the bad mouth on him and Bernal responds with strikes, but eats a clothesline. Bernal with a backdrop to get some breathing room. He lands a kick from the apron and heads up top. Cross-body followed by a series of forearms and then a knee to the face. Superkick followed by a DDT gets two! Crowd bought that one! Mensah runs Bernal into the corner and then hits a Tornado DDT on the ropes. Springboard dropkick connects and both men are down. Bernal lands a punch from the apron and heads up, but Oro runs up the ropes and hits a back-flip kick. Cool! Call of Autumn finishes for the pin at 4:46.

Winner: Javier Bernal via pin at 4:46

-They crammed a lot of stuff in the sub 5 minutes they were given and I can appreciate a sprint like this. This was better than their Level Up meeting as they were let off the leash here and just had a really fun match. **3/4

-Brinley is the last to get the Chuey treatment and she is open every day to the possibilities that come her way. She knows all the women in the division want the same thing and she is going to be the face of Evolve.

-WrestleMania commercial focusing on GUNTHER/Jey! 3 days away, and please never have it Easter weekend again.

-Stevie Turner announces Timothy Thatcher vs. Bryce Donovan, Jackson Drake vs. Sean Legacy, and Carlee Bright in action!

-Carlee Bright is in the VIP section now!

Brinley Reece vs. Chantel Monroe vs. Kendal Grey vs. Kali Armstrong

-Reece is undefeated on Evolve (thanks to the pop-up for that stat). Super special in ring introduction as usual for the Main Event. They all gang up on Kali, which makes sense as she called out the entire division last week. They toss her to the floor and now the other three as ready to go. Monroe lands the first strikes, but gets rolled up by Reece for two and then it keeps going around with roll-up after roll-up in a cute spot. Kali back in to hit everyone as she is pissed! Right hands for everyone and she stacks all three women up in the corner and hits a running shoulder. Sweet! Double small packages get a two count. Monroe with a powerslam on Grey for two. Reece and Armstrong are left in the ring and Armstrong strikes first, but Reece gets a snap suplex for two and then hooks a choke. Monroe locks head scissors on Reece and then Grey gets a head scissors on Monroe. Boston Crab by Kali while everyone holds on as they are breaking out whatever they can. Double pin by Kali on Chantel and Brinley. Everyone but Grey ends up on the floor, so she comes off the top with a cross-body on the pile as we take a break at 4:50.

-NXT Stand and Deliver commercial!

-15 seconds of Tubi commercials!

-Back with Grey getting a two count on Kali. She heads back up, but Kali knocks her off balance. Kali up to meet her and Chantel goes up as well and here comes Brinley for the Tower of Doom spot. You could see that coming, but it’s still fun! Reece runs wilds with shoulders and hit the front-flip clothesline and then a spinebuster on Chantel. Reece gets pulled down by the hair and Chatel hits the cartwheel into double knees to the gut. Monroe continues to run wild and hits a flip splash on Kali for two. “This is awesome,” chant for the women! All four women are down and up first are Grey and Reece as they start trading chops. Back elbow from Grey and then she decks Kali as well. She hits everyone with a Fireman’s Carry and then an overhead suplex. Armbar on Reece, but Kali comes into the frame off the top with a splash on Grey to break. Sweet camera work there! Grey gets caught coming off the ropes by Kali who hits a powerslam for two. Reece tosses Kali to the floor and tries to cheat to win with her feet on the ropes, but the ref catches her. Chantel gets a roll-up but Reece rolls through for her own roll-up. Kali Connection sends Reece to the floor and Monroe eats a powerslam which gets the pin at 10:18.

Winner: Kali Armstrong via pin at 10:18

-This was fun as they all worked hard and hit some creative spots and some spots you expect in a match like this. I assumed Kali or Kendal were getting the win, so no surprise with the result. This was enjoyable and everyone got a chance to shine. Fun way to close the show! ***1/2

-Thanks for reading!