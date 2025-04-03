Leighty’s WWE Evolve Review 4.2.25  

-Quick plug for my latest recap of Dark Side of The Ring can be found here. Now, we Evolve! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

-Double Main Event tonight: Joe Coffey vs. Harlem Lewis and Wendy Choo vs. Kylie Rae.

-Video profile on Brinley Reece. She is a fitness guru and says there is more to her than what we have seen.

-Video profile on Zayda Steele who was the first WWE ID signing. She is The Real Deal and says she will wrestle men and women in hardcore matches. She is ready for it all.

Brinley Reece vs. Zayda Steel

-Wrestlers with last name Steel always trip me up as my fingers naturally want to type Steeler. It’s even worse if the last name is Steele. Reece takes Zayda down to the mat, but Zayda is able to get free. We see Jackson Drake in the VIP Section. Zayda gets a slap to the face, so Brinley responds with one of her own. Brinley gains arm control and then they fight over a hip-toss. Reece gets a modified facebuster for two. Zayda back as she stomps away in the corner. She lands a back elbow as Stone mentions Zayda did tours of Japan even though she has less than two years experience. Reece lands a forearm from the apron, but gets caught with a boot to the head and then a draping DDT for two. Reece breaks a side headlock with a belly to back suplex. Reece avoids a charge in the corner and gets a shoulder tackle. Nice spinebuster as she recovered well there! Buckshot Lariat (as called by Rosenberg) gets two. It wasn’t with the ropes, but the same effect. Reece gets the pin with a TKO (Breeces To Pieces as they called it) at 5:10.

Winner: Brinley Reece via pin at 5:10

-Solid 5 minute match. They hyped up Zayda and then had her lose her first match. That was a common thing on Level Up. **

-Swipe Right is out to help Zayda to the back.

-Kylie Rae is warming up backstage and Zara Zakher asks how she is feeling. She is doing her breathing and almost freaks out when Zara mentions Wendy Choo. She doesn’t want to look her in the eyes. Zara reminds her that fighters fight and don’t try, do!

-WrestleMania 41! Vegas! Easter Weekend! Please never put it there again!

-Tubi commercials!

-Keanu Carver video profile. He grew up on the streets and threw hands on the concrete. Great line!

-Luca Crusifino video profile. Tony D gave his blessing for Luca to come to Evolve and dominate.

Keanu Carver vs. Luca Crusifino

-Level Up kids here and Luca is from Pittsburgh, so that’s cool! I have seen a lot of Luca matches on Level Up so I know what to expect here. Luca immediately goes for a sleeper and then plays stick and move. Carver shoves off in the corner and puts Luca on the apron. Luca back in with a shoulder block and then a cannon ball in the corner for two. Reverse of a whip and Luca goes up and over like Flair to land on the apron. He tries to sling back in, but Carver catches him in the air and lands a right hand. Flying forearm to a seated Luca gets a two count. Carver pitches Luca over the top and follows him outside. He tells us he is doing this to anyone that steps in the ring with him and fires Luca back into the ring. I appreciate the little pop ups in the corner that gives us facts about each wrestler. Carver with another running forearm as Luca is seated on his ass. Luca starts fighting back, but can’t get Carver up. He can move though and avoids a charge in the corner. Luca lands a few strikes and then a flying shoulder. Samoan Drop followed by The Law Breaker (Code Breaker) gets two. He tries a suplex, but Carver escapes and hits a POUNCE for two. Huh? Twisting powerslam finishes for real at 5:07.

Winner: Keanu Carver via pin at 5:07

-Another solid match that gave Carver a win over a big name for this show. The ending was a little weird with Luca kicking out of The Pounce and then going to the next move for the finish, but it’s fine. **1/2

Chantel Monroe vs. Masyn Holiday

-Holiday is our Valedictorian from Howard University which is bad ass. Monroe gets an early take down and then clowns Masyn. As usually happens, Masyn turns the tide and gives Chantel a taste of her own medicine. Chantel stomps away in the corner and wraps the arm around the ropes and starts working on it. Hammerlock, but Holiday gets a roll-up for two. Monroe goes back to the arm and drops a knee on the limb. That gets a two count! Chantel hooks a seated cobra-clutch and then tries the knee to the arm again, but Masyn moves and mounts a comeback. Whip to the corner and she gets a slam for two. She tries a suplex, but can’t get it. Chantel with a Code Breaker to the arm and then a roll-up with the tights for the pin at 3:29.

Winner: Chantel Monroe via pin at 3:29

-Just a basic that would have fit in with an opener with some newbies on Level Up. *1/2

-Chuey is with Chantel and she mentions the rumors about an Evolve Woman’s Championship. Thankfully they are taking some time to build to the rumored Titles and I appreciate that. Let some people get traction and let us get familiar with them before we start whatever format they have to crowd the first Champions.

-Dani Palmer and Kali Armstrong have an Evolve Face-Off to build to their match next week. Kali doesn’t want any advice and will be fine unless she is handcuffed to someone useless. Dani is saving all her energy for the match and tells Kelli she is writing checks, her skills can’t cash. Kali: “This ain’t the 90s, nobody is writing checks.” That was funny!

-Tubi commercials!

Harlem Lewis vs. Joe Coffey

-We get highlights of what each man has done on Evolve so far. We get the super special in ring introduction as this is one half of our Double Main Event. Lockup to start and the crowd is behind Coffey in this one. Lewis gets arm control, but Joe rolls to counter and takes Harlem down to the mat. He hits a series of arm-drags and gets an armbar. He transitions to a hammerlock and stomps the arm. Whip is reversed, but Coffey cuts running out of the corner with an uppercut. Coffey off the middle rope, but Lewis catches him barely as that almost went wrong. He ends up dropping Joe throat first on the top rope and then lays in the boots. Running clothesline! Running boot to a seated Coffey gets two! Another pin another two and then one more pin for two as Stone puts over the strategy of going for multiple pins. Lewis with a chinlock as the crowd lets him know that he sucks. Joe breaks with a belly to back suplex. He fires off punches and gets a running shoulder tackle. Another one and then a leaping shoulder tackle. Glasgow Send-Off! Coffey with a springboard cross-body from the top for two. Coffey with another cross-body and that sends both men to the floor. They trade blows out there as I worry about a double count-out. Coffey misses a punch and hits the post. Coffey tries a roll-up to get this over with, but Lewis kicks out and stomps the hand. Jackhammer gets the upset pin at 5:18.

Winner: Harlem Lewis via pin at 5:18

-This was similar to the earlier men’s match. They used a person with some name value to put over the younger star and there is nothing wrong with that. I suspect we are building towards a Lewis/Carver match down the line. I liked the finish with the punch to the post coming back to cost Coffey. **1/2

-Wendy Choo is warming up backstage!

-This Summer: Clash in Paris! Fire up Assassin’s Creed: Unity to get ready!

Kylie Rae vs. Wendy Choo

-Rosenberg mentions Kylie has worked all over the world including TNA and NWA. Still getting used to hearing that on WWE programming. Choo has been haunting Rae for weeks on this show so this is a good choice to Main Event this week. Again, I can get behind this version of Choo more than the earlier one where her gimmick sleeping. Super special in ring introductions again! Wendy being announced as from The City That Never Sleeps is a nice touch! Wendy immediately starts the mind games and offers a handshake. She pulls back as Kylie offers as well. Choo with a side headlock, but Kylie counters with a head scissors. Choo back to the side headlock. Choo with a shoulder block (lots of those on this show) and she freaks Kylie out by crawling on the mat after her. Kylie tries a superkick, but Wendy catches it. Kylie just keeps moving and gets a head scissors. She misses a boot on the apron and Wend starts firing off right hands and then a knee to the back of the head sends Kylie to the floor. Wendy crawls over for her and pulls her back in the ring by her hair. She uses her feet to twist Kylie’s neck and then hits the handspring splash in the corner. Running boot in the corner gets a two count. Choo goes to a neck crank but eats an elbow in the corner. Clothesline from Rae and then a running forearm in the corner. Cannonball gets a two count! Choo slides off her shoulders, but Kylie gets a roll-up for two. Choo looks for The Dirt Nap, but Kylie blocks, so Wendy hits a nice release German Suplex! Rae off the top with an arm-drag and then hits a superkick. Wendy just sits up and smiles at her. Kylie tells her she is not afraid of her and hits another superkick. She hooks the Cross-face, but Wendy rolls over for a two count. Right hand from Kylie, but she gets caught coming off the middle ropes. Full Nelson Slam and then The Dirt Nap gets the submission at Kylie is out 6:16.

Winner: Wendy Choo via pin at 6:16 via submission

-Another solid match that was helped by the story coming into it. Kylie was apprehensive to start but got her confidence going and stood up to Wendy, but she get caught and Wendy gets the win. Probably my favorite Wendy Choo I have ever seen to this point. **3/4

-Thanks for reading!