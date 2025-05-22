Leighty’s WWE Evolve Review 5.21.25  

-Big Fight Night as we are finally getting BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT! Lewis/Carver Is On! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone

-Taped: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

-Hype video for Carver/Lewis! It’s being billed as the Biggest Match in Evolve history!

-Also tonight Monroe vs. Steel vs. Bennett vs. Rae to see who gets the final spot in the 4 Way to crown the first Evolve Women’s Champion!

-Show opening!

Fatal 4 Way Qualifier Match: Zayda Steel vs. Aria Bennett vs. Chantel Monroe vs. Kylie Rae

-Winner advances to next week’s Evolve Women’s Championship 4 Way. I think that match will be elimination rules. I think! Stone brings up the question we all have and that is why is Rae in this match as she has not won a match in Evolve. Peter puts over her career before coming to Evolve. They quickly pair off and Monroe gets knocked to the floor by Rae. We are left with Bennett and Rae in the ring. Monroe trips Bennett and pulls her to the floor while Zayda sneaks in to get a roll-up. Bennett with a dropkick to Rae and she sends Steel into the corner where Rae is and then follows with a splash. Code Breaker from Monroe to Bennett and then a slam to Rae for two. Steel stomps Monroe in the corner and hits a Tornado DDT. She dumps Rae to the apron and hits a modified Code Breaker for two. Rae back with a cannonball in the corner. Vanity Project get involved and the ref throws all of them to the back and the crowd sings to them as they leave. Rae lands a right hand to Steel, but Monroe back in and she runs wild for a few seconds. Standing Shooting Star Press on Rae gets two as Bennett makes the save. The crowd gets behind Bennett as she has looked the most impressive so far. She misses a splash off the middle ropes and Rae sends her into the corner. Spinebuster to Monroe gets two as Steel breaks that up. Steel and Rae argue on the floor and Bennett comes off the top with a cross-body to both of them. Back in the ring Rae counters a move into the crossface. Bennett rolls back for a two count, but gets caught with a superkick and Rae gets the pin at 6:34.

Winner: Kylie Rae via pin at 6:34

-I was on the Bennett Train in this one, but I assume they want someone with more experience to be in there for next week’s match. This one was one way shorter than I thought it would be. They threw a lot out there and it was never boring. **1/4

-Keanu Carver gets a backstage promo and says it ends tonight as he is going to punish Lewis and promises to be the first Evolve Champion.

-Chuey Martinez is backstage with Oro Mensah. Oro mentions he has been on a roll in Evolve and should be in the Fatal 4 Way Title Match. Okay then! He faces Edris Enofe next!

-WWE heads to Tampa! Yeah, about that May 27 NXT show. That’s my birthday so I just assume people want to stay home and celebrate.

Oro Mensah vs. Edris Enofe

-LEVEL UP! LEVEL UP! Actually, I don’t think they ever faced off on Level Up, but it’s make me smile to see two of my Level Up kids face off here. Edris works the arm to start and Oro gets an upkick to break. The crowd starts a “welcome back” chant for Edris as he has been out injured for the last 7 months. Dropkick from Edris followed by a slam. He drops a series of elbows and then a standing moonsault gets two. Oro backdrops Edris to the mat and then knocks him down. Draping Rock Bottom from the apron to the floor and that looked like it sucked for Edris. They trade blows in the corner as Edris shows some life, but a powerslam gets a two count and then another two count. Back elbow from Oro and he hits a Tornado DDT but to the apron so that Edris goes throat first into the top rope. Springboard dropkick gets two! Oro gets back control and tries to choke Edris out, but he is able to get to his feet which forces Oro to break. LOUD chop to the back! Edris starts his comeback and gets a bulldog followed by a spinebuster for two. Oro blocks a whip and hits a head kick and then a Dragon Suplex for two. Edris gets a knee up to block a charge and heads up to. Oro meets him up there but gets knocked down. He goes back up again and Edris takes his head off with a clothesline. Now the flying elbow hits for the pin at 5:58.

Winner: Edris Enofe via pin at 5:58

-This would have fit right in as the Main Event of an episode of Level Up. Nice to see Edris back and healthy and nice to see Oro on this show. **1/2

-Edris gets interviewed after the match and he is sucking wind, which is fine as my man has not worked a match in seven months. He puts over Oro Mensah but says The EOE is back and then gets interrupted by Stevie Turner. She tells Edris he will be part of the Men’s Fatal Four Way Elimination Match to crown the first Evolve Champion.

-Officials are out to tell Stevie something is happening in the back and the cameras rush back and Dani Palmer is down. I assume that is her last appearance and we have a legit mystery now as members of the women’s roster keep getting attacked.

-SummerSlam commercial! I found 2 day combo tickets on StubHub in the upper decks for under 300 which is better than I expected.

-Harlem Lewis keeps it short with his backstage promo.

Swipe Right vs. “Super” Sean Legacy and Timothy Thatcher

-Thatcher starts with Baylor and immediately goes to small joint manipulation. She steps on the face of Baylor and takes him to the corner to tag Legacy. He gets in a few shots and then back to Thatcher. He continues to work the arm, but escapes and quickly tags to Smokes. Thatcher has no problem taking his arm as well. He steps on the fingers and then drops a knee for a one count. Thatcher is having fun out there. Legacy back in and he works on the arm and shoulder. Back to Thatcher and yep, he continues to work the arm and shoulder. Legacy back in and Smokes runs away to tag Baylor. He gets a side headlock, but Legacy counters and gets one of his own. Shoulder tackle gets a one count. Thatcher back in and gues what? He goes to the arm! Baylor throws a chop and makes the tag to Smokes. Shoulder in the corner by Baylor followed by a big boot for Smokes for a two count. Thatcher gets a side suplex for a two count. All four men in the ring, but Swipe Right decide to bail as we take a a break at 4:45.

-Worlds Collide and Money in The Bank head to LA on June 7th!

-Back at 5:21 with Legacy in control of Baylor. Beautiful standing dropkick right to the face! Dropkick to the knee followed by a double stomp to the back. Standing moonsault gets two! Smokes in and Legacy goes for Shambles, but Smokes escapes and Swipe Right cheat to gain an advantage. For the first time, Swipe Right are on the offensive! Baylor chokes in the corner while Smokes distracts the ref. Cheating is always good! If my sons read this one day, please ignore that last comment. Baylor decks Thatcher to bring him in the ring but nothing really comes of it. Disappointing as someone needed to cheat behind his back. Smokes sets for a suplex, but no dice and we start trading forearms and chops. Head kick by Smokes! Baylor in with an X-Factor followed by an elbow. Legacy lands an elbow and avoids a charge which leads to a hot tag. Thatcher starts throwing Swipe Right all over the ring and lights Smokes up with a series of European Uppercuts! Butterfly suplex gets two! All four men in the ring and Baylor sends Legacy to the floor. Blind tag by Swipe Right and they hit a Super Swipe for the pin at 10:49.

Winner: Swipe Right via pin at 10:49

-What voodoo is this that the actual tag team got the win over two singles teaming for the first time? I found the match to be a little dull at times, but technically it was solid. **1/2

-Kali Armstrong talks her smack ahead of next week’s Evolve Championship Match.

-Clash in Paris commercial! I want CM Punk vs. AJ Styles at that show!

-John Cena and WWE are taking over Perth this October!

-We see that During The Break, Kendal Grey is annoyed by Kali’s promo and the rest of the women don’t really care.

-Next week we crown an Evolve Women’s Champion!

-Also next week Jackson Drake vs. Lince Dorado vs. Jordan Oasis for the final spot in the Men’s Championship Match. Wow, they dusted off Lince. Good for him!

Keanu Carver vs. Harlem Lewis

-Winner qualifies for The Men’s Evolve Championship Match and this is our Main Event with super special in ring introductions! Big match feel as they have been building to this match since this show started. Bell sounds and they start punching each other in the face. Yep! Just throw bombs boys! Clothesline from Carver. POUNCE, but Harlem sees it coming and bails. They fight on the floor and Carver ends up getting sent into the stairs. Back in the ring by seven and Lewis goes to the ground and pound. He hooks a chinlock but Carver breaks with a nice belly to back suplex. Splash in the corner! Overhead release suplex! Carver tells Lewis that he is going to break him. He pulls Lewis off the apron, throws him in the air and spikes him face first on the mat. Cool! That gets two! POUNCE sends Lewis over the top and to the floor. Double cool! Carver out to follow, but Lewis RUNS THROUGH HIM with a clothesline. Jackhammer back in the ring, but his knee is dinged up and he can’t follow up with a pin. He limps over to Carver and hits a standing boot to the face. Lewis continues to sell the knee and gets a belly to back suplex to the floor. Back in the ring Lewis with a powerbomb, but again the leg gives out and that causes a delay in the cover, so Carver is out at two. Now Lewis talks trash as we get a “this is awesome” chant. Lewis’ leg gives out on a suplex and POUNCE from Carver. Twisting Powerslam finishes at 5:53.

Winner: Keanu Carver via pin at 5:53

-This was exactly what I wanted form this match. It didn’t need to be long but needed to be a HOSS FIGHT with them trading bombs until only one man was standing. Carver winning makes the most sense as well. ***

